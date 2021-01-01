Cant help but watch the CL games this week and wonder if the PL hasnt already morphed into the Super League. So its hard in that of course we want to win everything but if we can win the PL then it feels like everything should be subsumed by that. With that said the squad list clearly shows that this will be a strong team and my only hope then is we do the job to make the next leg a formality.



Expecting a solid win here. Up the reds!