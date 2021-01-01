« previous next »
Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 05:11:08 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 04:49:34 pm
We never play great on a back of resting players. All first team players need some game time, itll just depend on when to use them.

I still think this is a more realistic chance for us of winning than the league. Were riding our luck.

As a club we exist to win trophies. I am not sure how many more times it needs to be said.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Air Jota

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:10:20 pm
I wouldn't say riding our luck but we were fortunate to have Burnley and Luton at home when we did. Any away game, or a stronger team at home and it would have been a real struggle, but so it should be with all the players missing. Forest was always going to be tough away.

Even with a strong team out tomorrow will be a grind though. The 3 aways were in the group. Sparta will be well up for it.

If we're going down that route then Arsenal are ridding their luck having 7 piss poor sides they've played consecutively, while having all their players fit.

It doesnt matter, we found a way and got through it, we've dropped points with a full side against worse teams, the game still has to be won, 4 games in 11 days. That should be praised.

Offline kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:30:29 pm »
i am starting bradley on the bench as he deserves extra rest as we will need him against city
i would take gomez off after about 70 mins


kelleher

gomez quansah virg robbo

sobo endo mac

elliot cody diaz

subs
mo on for 30 mins
Offline Kloppage Time

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm »
Klopp will want this to complete his trophy cabinet
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Air Jota

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:04:34 pm »
Macca first up in presser before Jurgen
Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm »
Klopp doesn't half love Macca. 😄
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm »
Great op nick. I have a theory that boys (sorry, it's predominantly boys that like football) suffer in their exams in world cup and euros years. Luckily England are mostly shite so it's not too distracting.

If any of our travelling support can get me a dukla away kit whilst you are there, I'd be happy to reimburse.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:04 pm
Great op nick. I have a theory that boys (sorry, it's predominantly boys that like football) suffer in their exams in world cup and euros years. Luckily England are mostly shite so it's not too distracting.

If any of our travelling support can get me a dukla away kit whilst you are there, I'd be happy to reimburse.

Ha, its possible! I did better in my GCSEs. USA 94 didnt have England (when Id have given more of a shit), and really late kick off times so I didnt watch too much and so it didnt interfere. Euro 96, especially with it being in England was a nightmare!
Offline markedasred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm »
Prague is a beautiful city, and it tends to be warmer than here from now on, so the travelling Kop will have a fine time if the police are alright. There may be a few more first teamers in this than predicted, some need to get themselves in to playing shape.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 08:11:25 am
That's what 'doctor's appointments' are for - just say you have a problem with your scrotum, nobody will ask any more questions. Might look at you funny in future, but at least you get to watch the match.
Sadly a member of the team already uses this excuse!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:10:02 pm »
Great OP Nick. Excited for this
I expect a pretty strong lineup depending on who available. Klopp going to try and the game
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:10:55 pm »
Just watched the press conference and it's great to see the old playful Klopp returning. You can see a huge weight has been lifted from his shoulders since he announced he's leaving. A joy listening to him speak.
Offline damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:53:23 pm
Ha, its possible! I did better in my GCSEs. USA 94 didnt have England (when Id have given more of a shit), and really late kick off times so I didnt watch too much and so it didnt interfere. Euro 96, especially with it being in England was a nightmare!

I'm not so sure, I had an A Level the morning after Istanbul, neither a Euros or World Cup year.

I put in a Shevchenko of a performance on that one!
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:10:55 pm
Just watched the press conference and it's great to see the old playful Klopp returning. You can see a huge weight has been lifted from his shoulders since he announced he's leaving. A joy listening to him speak.

Didn't see it but he usually visibly prefers the European press conferences as he generally is asked better questions, rather than narrative driven bullshit of English media
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm »
I'd like to see us go strong and kill the tie. Making the return leg a formality will allow us to rest players.
Offline thegoodfella

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:08:16 am »
Score 3 or 4 here, and kill the tie. It is doable.
Offline HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
They finished second behind rangers in their group. Rangers got a draw away from home and won at home against them. We should really be coming out on top even with a slightly rotated team.
Offline G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:42:19 am »
They will be fighting for their lives to either get something at home, or stay in it by staying in touch. I see a rotated side, and a win by one goal. Then we will finish the job at Anfield.

Its a juggling act to manage playing resources. Man City is by far the bigger game. I expect we will do a couple of 2x45 min performances to see some top players through to the weekend, and I expect a rotated side, similar to what we have been seeing due to injuries. But as more senior players are coming back it will move in that direction as we go.

Peak Liverpool blows Slavia Prague away. But I suspect it will be just about good enough Liverpool, to take a slender lead back to Anfield to finish the job.

One eye is definitely on the Man City game.
Online Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PRE MATCH THREAD: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Thursday 7th March, 17.45 ko
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:10:09 am »
Cant help but watch the CL games this week and wonder if the PL hasnt already morphed into the Super League.  So its hard in that of course we want to win everything but if we can win the PL then it feels like everything should be subsumed by that. With that said the squad list clearly shows that this will be a strong team and my only hope then is we do the job to make the next leg a formality.

Expecting a solid win here. Up the reds!
