I wouldn't say riding our luck but we were fortunate to have Burnley and Luton at home when we did. Any away game, or a stronger team at home and it would have been a real struggle, but so it should be with all the players missing. Forest was always going to be tough away.



Even with a strong team out tomorrow will be a grind though. The 3 aways were in the group. Sparta will be well up for it.



If we're going down that route then Arsenal are ridding their luck having 7 piss poor sides they've played consecutively, while having all their players fit.It doesnt matter, we found a way and got through it, we've dropped points with a full side against worse teams, the game still has to be won, 4 games in 11 days. That should be praised.