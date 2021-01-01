Thanks for that OP Nick. Good memories.



I think those of us (not too many) who expect us to win because we are who we are etc etc ... are gonna have a surprise coming. It is a club, management, squad and supporters very much on the same page. I saw the second leg against Gala for some bizarre reason and they ran them ragged. This is their World Cup final and it's gonna be loud and aggressive in that stadium tonight. They will give it everything. As they should. We'll have to battle.

No way I would send out a youngster based team, not that I think Klopp will.



Weirdly the fact the squad has basically no time to train and has been pushed to the limit time and again of late makes this both a competitive match and a training session. I think it pretty much opens the whole squad up to being available tomorrow night. It's the last "training session" before 115FC on Sunday.

If Mo is going to be used on Sunday then I expect he'll get minutes in Prague, Likewise everyone who'll start on Sunday.



So, Kelleher, Bradley, Virg and Konaté, Robbo. Endo, Macca, Szobo. Diaz, Nuñez, Mo will all play some role tonight. As will 5 from Quansah, Cody, Harvey, Tsimikas, Gomez, Mc Connell and Bobby Clarke either from the start or the bench.



If we can spare Harvey's legs I would, likewise Cody.



I think it's going to be a cracker of a game in a great atmosphere and hopefully we take an advantage to Anfield.

