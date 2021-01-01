Do you think all the votes for Ukraine were bots also?



It would be churlish to deny given the voting breakdown that the Israeli vote was somewhat political. When Ukraine won it was enormously political, it was barely even a contest. Im sure public sympathy continues to play a role in voting patterns for Ukraine now. I thought their song was ok and they did well with the public but also did well enough with the juries.Im not saying the juries are foolproof by any means and they might have been wary of giving too many points to Israel given the political implications if they won, but the song wasnt liked at all by the juries yet received an absolutely vast public vote. Its not the same as Croatia who won the public vote but also received 200+ points from juries