Has become
You really cant take it seriously. Its a night of ridiculous camp fun with endless in jokes and references to previous years. Maneskin are probably the only act to go on to relatively mainstream success off the back of a Eurovision win.
Spot and and what a lot of people miss.
But at least choose a proper song as the winner. That Swiss monstrosity is just... Nothing. Nobody will even remember it next month.
It was the best of a bad bunch this year though.
Apart from Jersey mentioning Maneskin who did really well, there have been some catchy fun tracks the last couple years like '10 years' from that Icelandic band I can't pronounce an a few others like it, but the last two years have been really shit.
It's just fun, poppy stuff though and like has been mentioned a lot about it all isn't actually about the music, it's the whole insight into Europe and a night were everyone can connect on some level and see what crazy shit people are going to pull next!