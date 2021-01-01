« previous next »
Author Topic: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)  (Read 5595 times)

Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm »
Cant believe I didnt know this was on

Did the Romeo cleaners interview that naked tractor guy with his Willy out?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Night night all. Enjoyed that ending.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm
Think this is probably spot on. Suppose its one of the rare opportunities to publicly but also anonymously show support for Israel.

I think you can vote up to 20 times to. So if someone really wants to support someone they really really can. It's much harder to not support someone without having a mass coordinated effort on a protest vote, especially when the real protest is not engaging with the event at all
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
Quote from: Midget on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
Croatia would have. Even if Israel would have won the public vote then fair enough if that's what the people decide. They shouldn't have been allowed to participate in the first place. Looking for faux artistic merit in a competition like Eurovision is just silly and phony.
With respect, that's bollocks. People 'voting' for Israel was largely a bot and right wing political thing and nothing to do with to the merits of the song, which was blah.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
It was pretty much inevitable in this that Israel would do very badly in the jury vote and very well with the public vote
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:01:46 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 11:56:04 pm
Well I think this time the jury got it right.


To be fair yeah they did I think.

Poor year though overall, as was last, the two years prior had a handful of great tracks that put the two years after to shame. Everything else with all the wackiness of Europe still remains though which will always bring me back  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
It used to always be a jury without any public vote. I think a jury is better if they do their job right and vote on musical merit. Clearly German jury, for example, were making a political point tonight.
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:05:18 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:00:56 am
With respect, that's bollocks. People 'voting' for Israel was largely a bot and right wing political thing and nothing to do with to the merits of the song, which was blah.

Do you think all the votes for Ukraine were bots also?
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:06:13 am »
Of the two most outspoken artists against Israel, one was musically divisive so always only an outside chance, and the other was booted out.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:07:10 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:59:29 pm
Cant believe I didnt know this was on
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm
Tough one this isn't it.
A good few potential winners on the night.

Nick was funny as always, Chopper gave me his usual giggle.

But I think the winner was Kashinoda with the Michael Owen pic.

Nul points for Tepids maths.
Nul points for Andy not turning up.
Nul points for zero sausage pics from Capon.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
Looking at he vote split for the top few countries is really interesting. Figures below are jury vs public.

Switzerland 226/365
Croatia 337/210
Ukraine 307/146
France 227/218
Israel 323/52
Ireland 136/142
Italy 104/164
Armenia 82/101

Of the top 8, all got at least 100 points from juries except Israel who got only 52. Which amounted to 14% of their points total, with 86% from the public. The next highest differential in that group was Ukraine which got 32% from juries and 68% from public.

Does suggest that the system works to stop fairly crap songs wining on the basis of a political vote or popularity contest.

Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:08:52 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:18 am
Do you think all the votes for Ukraine were bots also?

01000001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100001 00100000 01100010 01101111 01110100 00100000 00111111
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:11:05 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:07:39 am
Of the top 8, all got at least 100 points from juries except Israel who got only 52. Which amounted to 14% of their points total, with 86% from the public. The next highest differential in that group was Ukraine which got 32% from juries and 68% from public.

Does suggest that the system works to stop fairly crap songs wining on the basis of a political vote or popularity contest.


No doubt there's political voting going on with the public vote. But don't think either of those was a crap song. Israel was probably underscored by the juries for political reasons also.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:12:14 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:05:18 am
Do you think all the votes for Ukraine were bots also?

It would be churlish to deny given the voting breakdown that the Israeli vote was somewhat political. When Ukraine won it was enormously political, it was barely even a contest. Im sure public sympathy continues to play a role in voting patterns for Ukraine now. I thought their song was ok and they did well with the public but also did well enough with the juries.

Im not saying the juries are foolproof by any means and they might have been wary of giving too many points to Israel given the political implications if they won, but the song wasnt liked at all by the juries yet received an absolutely vast public vote. Its not the same as Croatia who won the public vote but also received 200+ points from juries
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:11:05 am
No doubt there's political voting going on with the public vote. But don't think either of those was a crap song. Israel was probably underscored by the juries for political reasons also.

It has always been that way, makes for great drinking games.

I miss Wogan.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:07:10 am

Cant believe I got nul  pwah

Sorry aboot that John. Been busy.  Was looking at what biscuits to buy in my new Kays catalogue. .
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:14:18 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:07:39 am
Looking at he vote split for the top few countries is really interesting. Figures below are jury vs public.

Switzerland 226/365
Croatia 337/210
Ukraine 307/146
France 227/218
Israel 323/52
Ireland 136/142
Italy 104/164
Armenia 82/101

Of the top 8, all got at least 100 points from juries except Israel who got only 52. Which amounted to 14% of their points total, with 86% from the public. The next highest differential in that group was Ukraine which got 32% from juries and 68% from public.

Does suggest that the system works to stop fairly crap songs wining on the basis of a political vote or popularity contest.

You could also say it shows how an anonymous vote will be more honest or bias but more truthful than a nations jury. If Isreal had have released bohemian rhapsody tonight Im pretty sure some juries would have been under orders to give a zero!  ;D

Interesting psychological insight to pick over either way.

On that point was it true what they said that Waterloo got zero points from the UK jury in Brighton when ABBA were there?? If so thats incredible! Would love to know what drugs they were on that night.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:14:30 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:11:05 am
No doubt there's political voting going on with the public vote. But don't think either of those was a crap song. Israel was probably underscored by the juries for political reasons also.

Possibly but I dont think the Israel song was brilliant either. It was a bit meh and to be honest within a couple of hours I cant remember much of it at all. Looking down the list the songs I genuinely remember are Ireland, UK (but its been on the radio a fair bit), Finland, Switzerland, Croatia and France.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:15:08 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:01:46 am


To be fair yeah they did I think.

Poor year though overall, as was last, the two years prior had a handful of great tracks that put the two years after to shame. Everything else with all the wackiness of Europe still remains though which will always bring me back  ;D
Nothing like Eurovision.

Have not watched or heard anything until earlier. Olly was meh and none of the ballad type songs were any good. Overall nothing memorable stood out.

Mind you Loreen's song was shite as well.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:16:04 am »
I just heard the Swiss song. If you can call it that. Fuck me, my ears are bleeding. This competition has become a complete joke.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:16:05 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:14:18 am

You could also say it shows how an anonymous vote will be more honest or bias but more truthful than a nations jury. If Isreal had have released bohemian rhapsody tonight Im pretty sure some juries would have been under orders to give a zero!  ;D

Interesting psychological insight to pick over either way.

On that point was it true what they said that Waterloo got zero points from the UK jury in Brighton when ABBA were there?? If so thats incredible! Would love to know what drugs they were on that night.

Particularly given that Waterloo was the site of a huge British victory, youd think it would be the kind of thing to score highly with our jury ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:17:32 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:16:04 am
I just heard the Swiss song. If you can call it that. Fuck me, my ears are bleeding. This competition has become a complete joke.

Has become :lmao

You really cant take it seriously. Its a night of ridiculous camp fun with endless in jokes and references to previous years. Maneskin are probably the only act to go on to relatively mainstream success off the back of a Eurovision win in the last couple of decades.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:20:03 am »
Yeah. ^^ I  love Eurovision like I loved Eurotrash. Its a loada shit thats just boss in a shit way like 80s B movies.

Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:20:18 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:17:32 am
“Has become” :lmao

You really can’t take it seriously. It’s a night of ridiculous camp fun with endless in jokes and references to previous years. Maneskin are probably the only act to go on to relatively mainstream success off the back of a Eurovision win.

But at least choose a proper song as the winner. That Swiss monstrosity is just... Nothing. Nobody will even remember it next month.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:15:08 am
Nothing like Eurovision.

Have not watched or heard anything until earlier. Olly was meh and none of the ballad type songs were any good. Overall nothing memorable stood out.

Mind you Loreen's song was shite as well.

I agree it was very poor this year imo. But yeah love it, an why I love travelling around Europe, such an eclectic bunch of cultures that seem to not shy away like we do and let it all show even if it is cheesy, mad, verging on porn or tacky as fuck  ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:17:32 am
Has become :lmao

You really cant take it seriously. Its a night of ridiculous camp fun with endless in jokes and references to previous years. Maneskin are probably the only act to go on to relatively mainstream success off the back of a Eurovision win.

Umm... ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:24:57 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:20:18 am
But at least choose a proper song as the winner. That Swiss monstrosity is just... Nothing. Nobody will even remember it next month.

The people who watch Eurovision will remember it, and as ever the people who dont watch Eurovision will never know it existed.

I remember two songs from last year. Cha Cha Cha which was ridiculous fun, and the Loreen one because it was fairly catchy. They were my kids favourite songs and it was their first year watching it. Im willing to bet if you played them to someone who didnt watch Eurovision last year theyd have no idea what they were.

The Sam Ryder song is probably the only Eurovision song to enter public consciousness in the UK in the last decade.

I cant say the extent to which people in other European countries actually listen to Eurovision music outside of the show and the buildup to it.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:25:38 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:24:43 am
Umm... ;D

Haha I meant in the last 20 years or so ;D
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:26:59 am »
Theres credibility in the Eurovision from time to time. Daði Freyrs song was utterly brilliant. Sebastian Tellier deserved to do better, as did Blanche with City Lights in 2017.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:30:16 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:00:56 am
With respect, that's bollocks. People 'voting' for Israel was largely a bot and right wing political thing and nothing to do with to the merits of the song, which was blah.

Europe is the home of the far right. Its not inconceivable thats loads of people on this continent love whats happening in Gaza.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:31:12 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:07:39 am
Looking at he vote split for the top few countries is really interesting. Figures below are jury vs public.

Switzerland 226/365
Croatia 337/210
Ukraine 307/146
France 227/218
Israel 323/52
Ireland 136/142
Italy 104/164
Armenia 82/101

Of the top 8, all got at least 100 points from juries except Israel who got only 52. Which amounted to 14% of their points total, with 86% from the public. The next highest differential in that group was Ukraine which got 32% from juries and 68% from public.

Does suggest that the system works to stop fairly crap songs wining on the basis of a political vote or popularity contest.



Fuckin hell, youve morphed into the Eeyore of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:33:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:26:59 am
Theres credibility in the Eurovision from time to time. Daði Freyrs song was utterly brilliant. Sebastian Tellier deserved to do better, as did Blanche with City Lights in 2017.

Definitely. I loved that Sebastian Tellier one and the Dadi Freyr songs too.some nice songs in there and plenty of talented artists, but its relatively rare for anyone to develop a huge following in western music.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:36:21 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:17:32 am
Has become :lmao

You really cant take it seriously. Its a night of ridiculous camp fun with endless in jokes and references to previous years. Maneskin are probably the only act to go on to relatively mainstream success off the back of a Eurovision win.

Spot and and what a lot of people miss.

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:20:18 am
But at least choose a proper song as the winner. That Swiss monstrosity is just... Nothing. Nobody will even remember it next month.

It was the best of a bad bunch this year though.

Apart from Jersey mentioning Maneskin who did really well, there have been some catchy fun tracks the last couple years like '10 years' from that Icelandic band I can't pronounce an a few others like it, but the last two years have been really shit.

It's just fun, poppy stuff though and like has been mentioned a lot about it all isn't actually about the music, it's the whole insight into Europe and a night were everyone can connect on some level and see what crazy shit people are going to pull next!
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #553 on: Today at 12:36:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:16 am
Europe is the home of the far right. Its not inconceivable thats loads of people on this continent love whats happening in Gaza.
Yep, no need for bots.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:40:52 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:31:12 am
Fuckin hell, youve morphed into the Eeyore of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Was just thinking the same thing.

Just after I saw ya cant take it seriously n all

Just glad Endo never entered a song. Hes not a Six Singer him

Fucking FSG. Any wonder Klopps fucking off?

Tries to sign Rambo Amadeus and gets Bucks Fizz
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #555 on: Today at 12:44:05 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:31:12 am
Fuckin hell, youve morphed into the Eeyore of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Im being positive about it ;D I think the system works. Last two years the top two have been decent songs and fun.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #556 on: Today at 12:46:01 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:20:03 am
Yeah. ^^ I  love Eurovision like I loved Eurotrash. Its a loada shit thats just boss in a shit way like 80s B movies.
I was taken right back to Eurotrash when the Spanish entry was on.
Re: Eurovision 2024 (May 11th, semis on the 7th/9th)
« Reply #557 on: Today at 12:48:13 am »
Anyone else  think Joost Klein was a Ljinders signing?

Needs to keep his typewriter shut
