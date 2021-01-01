Really good performance in spite of appalling refereeing.

How they were allowed to kick and wrestle with impunity, but touch Maupay or Toney's back and they collapse and get free kicks.

Hope Klopp calls out the lack of protection our players are getting.

They could have had a pen from Robertson's clumsy challenge, although Toney played for it. It would have been a travesty given the hauling down of Jota in the box earlier, and how the Diaz one isnt a pen I have no idea.



Wonderful Nunez goal and great to see Salah back, great assist and great goal. Could have been a couple more too.

Kelleher made some good saves and was unlucky with the goal.

Endo did well playing with a yellow for long periods too. Gravenberch got into the game too, hope he picks up from that as he is likely to get a lot more opportunities now. Elliot looked bright when he came on and Virgil and Ibou were excellent. Bradley was fantastic too.