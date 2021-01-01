Really dug in and managed the game well today, especially given Brentfords challenges and all-round rough play. The injuries are hard to stomach and we wait. Hopefully Nunez was precautionary given weve Luton and Chelsea inside the next week. Jota is the hard one to take because it looked bad and he has been, in my opinion, the best form of his entire Liverpool career, all-round play wise.
MacAllister superb yet again, Endo very good but surprised he wasnt off when on a yellow for that check against Onyeka. Diaz tenacious and one of his better recent performances.
Should have had a penalty at 0-0.
Great win, hopefully the injuries arent too bad.