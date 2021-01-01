« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'

Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:40:13 pm »
What a team, that is a brilliant win.

Here's hoping we get the bit of luck we deserve with the injuries being more contact than any damage

On to cheer on Burnley and Chelsea now (maybe they can kick lumps out of each other) :boxhead
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm »
The balls on Darwin to attempt that finish. All of the goals were good in their own way and we deserved that scoreline ultimately. Although I'm sure there will be talk about Brentford fucking up in defence, it was our relentlessness in attack that got us over the line.

This could have been a banana skin, but it was a very professional performance in the face of a team who were absolutely set on kicking us off the park.

Worried about Jota and Jones. Jota's could be anything, including a bit of bruising and back in a week - we'll wait and see.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:40:41 pm »
4-1!
Job done. Impressive to handle the injuries (Jones, Jota, Nunez) and secure a win. Great to see goals from Nunez (lovely one), Salah and Gakpo. They are the ones we expect to deliver and they all did. Let's hope our injuries are not too bad. Top of the league!
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:40:52 pm »
Brilliant win. Played some lovely football at times. The injuries are a bit cruel. on to the next game.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:40:54 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:36:53 pm
Fucking hell, you win 4-1 in adversity away from home and the sky's falling for Caligula and Fromola :D
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:41:01 pm »

fuck oliver. fuck the FA. corruption doesnt exist eh lads

we are fighting against all odds and that is down to klopp and the mentality of the lads. every one of them fucking steps up when needed

where are the gakpo haters now?
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:41:16 pm »
What a finish from Darwin. There's a real worldbeater in there slowly coming out. It is an absolute joy watching him along this journey.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:41:17 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:40:13 pm
What a team, that is a brilliant win.

Here's hoping we get the bit of luck we deserve with the injuries being more contact than any damage

On to cheer on Burnley and Chelsea now (maybe they can kick lumps out of each other) :boxhead
Our rivals were hoping we'd drop points today but it was a stroll. Imagine how gutted they'd be feeling.

They marked this as a banana skin LOL.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:41:18 pm »
Bar the injuries a fantastic result.

Opposition defenders seriously panic when we clear on the counter-attack.

Hoping Jones and Jota are back soon. Both have been instrumental in our performances this season.

PS - 10 goals for Gakpo in all comps.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:40:54 pm


And you may find yourself, arguing with a relentlessly negative c*nt...
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
All anyones talking about on social media is how Brentford didn't get a pen (at 3-0 down).

It's always a shitstorm if a decision goes our way
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
On a positive note with Jota TNT, during one of the many moments that they were not bothering to show the actual match, did show a video of him wandering around with some medical staff, albeit gingerly.

Hes at least not totally crocked and if it was an ACL youd think theyd have him in a wheelchair/crutches if there was any suggestion of that being the case.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm »
Did well to kill the game after their goal, can only think of the header at 4-1 as any kind of chance they had after that. Hoping for good news on the injuries, Wednesday might be a slog.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #213 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:38:59 pm
Pray for Darwin
Fingers crossed that was more precautionary - we only had one more sub slot in the second half so it may have been forced a little. Jota feels more worrying, Hopefully Jones more of a knock
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #214 on: Today at 02:42:11 pm »
Really dug in and managed the game well today, especially given Brentfords challenges and all-round rough play. The injuries are hard to stomach and we wait. Hopefully Nunez was precautionary given weve Luton and Chelsea inside the next week. Jota is the hard one to take because it looked bad and he has been, in my opinion, the best form of his entire Liverpool career, all-round play wise.

MacAllister superb yet again, Endo very good but surprised he wasnt off when on a yellow for that check against Onyeka. Diaz tenacious and one of his better recent performances.

Should have had a penalty at 0-0.

Great win, hopefully the injuries arent too bad.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #215 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:40:11 pm
A good refereeing performance isn't just about getting the big decisions correct. He was fucking awful from the start. 9 free kicks to 1 for a team with 65% possession in the first half. It was a diabolical showing from the ref.

Plus we had two penalties not given.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #216 on: Today at 02:42:20 pm »
Excellent win and performance.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Hello Xabi, did you enjoy the match, yours sincerely Mark
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:41:55 pm
All anyones talking about on social media is how Brentford didn't get a pen (at 3-0 down).

It's always a shitstorm if a decision goes our way

The one Diaz didnt get was more of a penalty.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #219 on: Today at 02:42:56 pm »
Could have been a banana skin that one, but we dispatched them with relative ease in the end.

Fingers crossed for the injured boys.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:21 pm
That's a fantastic win that but it's hard to get too excited, as would be usual after a performance like that, when you look at the big picture. Two injuries on top of the ones we already have is going to make things very, very difficult going forward.

Whose fault do you reckon it is?
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #221 on: Today at 02:43:20 pm »
another blatant peno not given in that first half, a proper rugby tackle on Diogo, did not hamper the tricky reds though! Great win.

Shame about the injuries, can only hope they arent too bad, but not feeling overly hopeful for Diogo.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:41:55 pm
All anyones talking about on social media is how Brentford didn't get a pen (at 3-0 down).

It's always a shitstorm if a decision goes our way
99% of football chat is extremely dull
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #223 on: Today at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:42:57 pm
Who's fault do you reckon it is?

It was them nasty medical staff leaving studs on Jota's knee.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #224 on: Today at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:42:12 pm
Plus we had two penalties not given.

They arguably should've had one too if we're being generous. So there's 3 big decisions wrong, and a general load of bollocks small decisions.

But apart from that he was great  :D
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #225 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm »
Anyone know more on the Darwin situation yet?
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
A really good performance.  Reminiscent of when we went and stood toe-to-toe with Watford and Burnley having been pushed around by them in the past.  Brentford one of those snide sides that throw their bodies into tackles but then flop at the slightest contact.  18 free-kicks to 4 in their favour is comical.

Such a shame about the injuries.  Hopefully the three of them are right for Sunday but realistically it looks like there's a couple of bad ones in there.

Macca man of the match for me.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #227 on: Today at 02:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:40:11 pm
A good refereeing performance isn't just about getting the big decisions correct. He was fucking awful from the start. 9 free kicks to 1 for a team with 65% possession in the first half. It was a diabolical showing from the ref.
That's horrific
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #228 on: Today at 02:44:37 pm »
Mad game - scored 4 - could have been more, but the injuries - bloody hell.
We had a great bench today
and the King - what a player Mo Salah is
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #229 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
brilliant win - this one and the one against burnley in another season would be a draw or a sticky loss. what a team
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #230 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm »
Really good performance in spite of appalling refereeing.
How they were allowed to kick and wrestle with impunity, but touch Maupay or Toney's back and they collapse and get free kicks.
Hope Klopp calls out the lack of protection our players are getting.
They could have had a pen from Robertson's clumsy challenge, although Toney played for it. It would have been a travesty given the hauling down of Jota in the box earlier, and how the Diaz one isnt a pen I have no idea.

Wonderful Nunez goal and great to see Salah back, great assist and great goal. Could have been a couple more too.
Kelleher made some good saves and was unlucky with the goal.
Endo did well playing with a yellow for long periods too. Gravenberch got into the game too, hope he picks up from that as he is likely to get a lot more opportunities now. Elliot looked bright when he came on and Virgil and Ibou were excellent. Bradley was fantastic too.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #231 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:42:57 pm
Whose fault do you reckon it is?
Klopp. Ljinders. Ljinders book. Buvac leaving. The medical staff. Ackterberg. Etc.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #232 on: Today at 02:45:38 pm »
Deserved win. Very good performance under difficult circumstances.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #233 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:40:11 pm
A good refereeing performance isn't just about getting the big decisions correct. He was fucking awful from the start. 9 free kicks to 1 for a team with 65% possession in the first half. It was a diabolical showing from the ref.

that is shite, but it is quite standard, I know a few had called it out already, and Oliver is one of the best, but refs love to give a freekick against a forward in thier half - it's almost inevitable when the defenders dive - it's so frustrating
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #234 on: Today at 02:47:02 pm »
Solid win, firing on all available cylinders. The footie gods are conspiring against us again - time for petition and not cursing  - hoping for favourable tidings. Up the ace Reds.
Re: PL: Brentford 1 Toney v Liverpool 4 Nunez 34' Macca 54, Salah 67' Gakpo 85'
« Reply #235 on: Today at 02:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:43:33 pm
They arguably should've had one too if we're being generous. So there's 3 big decisions wrong, and a general load of bollocks small decisions.

But apart from that he was great  :D

Theirs was a peno.

Hes a terrible referee.
