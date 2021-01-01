The balls on Darwin to attempt that finish. All of the goals were good in their own way and we deserved that scoreline ultimately. Although I'm sure there will be talk about Brentford fucking up in defence, it was our relentlessness in attack that got us over the line.



This could have been a banana skin, but it was a very professional performance in the face of a team who were absolutely set on kicking us off the park.



Worried about Jota and Jones. Jota's could be anything, including a bit of bruising and back in a week - we'll wait and see.