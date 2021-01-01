« previous next »
Offline Legs

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 10:02:24 pm
I can not see us winning an away game again this season. The players look completely lacking in belief.

Just won away tonight !

We have 4 always left we will win at least one of them.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 10:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:23:41 pm
I didnt say that.
But we have to be careful.we have 3 nightmare away games.

But you do believe that if we don't win on Sunday the players will check out
Online rawcusk8

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:22:46 pm
I didnt say its nailed on.but weve seen how we can potentially lose a number on the bounce.
Jan/Feb 21/22.
From a few years ago? :lmao fuck me its like you want to just moan for the sake of moaning. Are you genuinely saying you fear well miss out on top 4 cos a few years ago we lost a few on the bounce.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:21:27 pm
But why now and not 2 months ago when it was announced? The situation's exactly what it was before.

Fatigue, yeah, fair enough. The other bits I don't really accept.

Even the fatigue part, they're not so tired as to explain the sluggish start to the Palace game, or many other games.
You'd expect fatigue to affect them later in games, I'd have thought.

I think it's mostly mental, confidence seemed to drain away with every dreadful miss.
Salah's attempted chip today being a prime example, the belief in the team visibly drained away.
Offline Legs

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:22:46 pm
I didnt say its nailed on.but weve seen how we can potentially lose a number on the bounce.
Jan/Feb 21/22.

That was Covid with no CBs we are 100% making CL.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 10:25:55 pm »
I wonder what's really happened because this team looks done in a season where they could realistically have won this trophy and could still win the league.

Someone above said it looks like the 14/15 end of season team and it's heartbreakingly true.

Did you ever think you'd see a Jurgen Klopp team losing by two goals on agg and not create a single chance in a half of football? It's as heartbreaking as the effort is pathetic.
Offline GreatEx

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:10:13 pm
Just get the three wins needed for CL football and prepare for next season. We look out of ideas and dead on our feet.

Realistically, we don't need that many. Spurs will finish on 78 points if they win their remaining 6 (they won't), meaning we'd need 7 points, unless they also overturned a 25 GD difference. If they lose against Arse and AD115, we'll need one point from 6 matches. Even in my current mood, I'm confident we will manage that!

But the fact I actually looked at that part of the table for the first time this season, except to laugh at MU, speaks volumes. I withdraw my previous optimistic posts, we have zero chance of winning the title.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:21:27 pm
But why now and not 2 months ago when it was announced? The situation's exactly what it was before.

Fatigue, yeah, fair enough. The other bits I don't really accept.

We were living on our luck a lot. 97th minute winner at Forest, better teams than Championship level Luton/Sheffield United/Burnley punish iffy performances at Anfield (Luton we did step it up when needed). We've had loads of late winners this season to mask flawed performances.

We couldn't sustain it.
Offline Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 10:25:10 pm
From a few years ago? :lmao fuck me its like you want to just moan for the sake of moaning. Are you genuinely saying you fear well miss out on top 4 cos a few years ago we lost a few on the bounce.

I just said we have to be careful. If we draw or lose v Fulham, more than likely our season is over.and that can have a massive effect mentally

So yes, we could lose 3 on the spin.although Im hoping we win on Sunday and that gives us the push we need to win out.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 10:29:19 pm »
Not scored in 4 games from open play. Going to take something drastic to win even 5 of the next 6.

Online crewlove

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:27:14 pm
We were living on our luck a lot. 97th minute winner at Forest, better teams than Championship level Luton/Sheffield United/Burnley punish iffy performances at Anfield (Luton we did step it up when needed). We've had loads of late winners this season to mask flawed performances.

We couldn't sustain it.

Agreed. Some other poster wrote we overestimate our wins and underestimate losses this season and I can attest to that. There is a rather consistent level of play, we haven't improved much throughout the season. Just the results got worse.
Offline redk84

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 10:31:36 pm »
This is a big week..

Fulham away, any win will do.
Everton away has the potential to zap life into these fellas again and we can take it from there.

I'm not denying we've looked poor recently and not helped our own cause with so many looking off form or struggling for fitness or confidence, but really believe we are not far off.

Think a couple of lads kick into gear and it can have a ripple effect, and as shit as things look now it can look the opposite quickly.

Hey if we drop points to Fulham on the weekend it's probably over anyway right? So not long to wait and see
Online jonnypb

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 10:32:40 pm »
Not even nervous about the league anymore. Lance Armstrong FC nailed on to win it, we secure top 4 for champions league next season and we get 2 or 3 fresh faces in who challenge to be in the starting 11, a new manager and back room staff and then we go again for a fresh start.

Online PaleBlueDot

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick @ TorchTriathlon on Today at 10:01:06 pm
Some people need to give their head a wobble.

That was much better from the lads, and a massively tricky game to balace; concede one and its done, and need to score goals.

The chances were better, once they didnt go in, you knew it wasnt our night. Most games over the last 8 years, Mo scores that chance in the first easily.

And that weird bounce past the goalkeeper is taken advantage of in the second half.

The footballing gods decided we are part of Atalantas story this season, rather than them being part of ours.

We dont know whose story it is in the league, but we have its definitely too early to throw in the towel now.

"The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy
·
34m
Liverpool created just 0.04(xG) in the second half against Atalanta this evening."


This was not much better. We are definitely in a rut and feels a task now to stay in with a shout these last six games.

Klopp needs to change something around. A bit like when we switched to inverted and things clicked. We need something to shift us. And fast.

Doesn't help Fulham are 2 days away and ready to inflict more pain. Can only hope we survive it and Klopp tries something different for the last few games.

At the very least bench Salah and Nunez. Maybe switch to a 4-2-3-1? Let Mac and Endo sit with Dom infront. Let Dom have less running and more attacking freedom back. Mac and Endo will give us more security. Leave Diaz right like when Salah was injured. Keep Gakpo left. Go with Jota in the middle.

Try something.
Online M7 Heckler

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 10:33:11 pm »
Cry babies in here. Hardly a whimper is it? Hate to break it to you but we are in a title race whether you can handle it or not. Unlikely to win it, but still there or thereabouts and that is all anyone should ask for.

Even the 2019 and 2021 side would have been grateful to be where we are right now
Online Draex

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 10:35:42 pm »
Really looking forward to this end of season documentary, not had a cry wank for some time, might add some lemon for lube to really hit it.
Offline RedEire

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 10:36:16 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:33:01 pm
"The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy
·
34m
Liverpool created just 0.04(xG) in the second half against Atalanta this evening."


This was not much better. We are definitely in a rut and feels a task now to stay in with a shout these last six games.

Klopp needs to change something around. A bit like when we switched to inverted and things clicked. We need something to shift us. And fast.

Doesn't help Fulham are 2 days away and ready to inflict more pain. Can only hope we survive it and Klopp tries something different for the last few games.

At the very least bench Salah and Nunez. Maybe switch to a 4-2-3-1? Let Mac and Endo sit with Dom infront. Let Dom have less running and more attacking freedom back. Mac and Endo will give us more security. Leave Diaz right like when Salah was injured. Keep Gakpo left. Go with Jota in the middle.

Try something.
Jota is way too rusty to start. I'd probably start Danns centrally, he'd work his socks off at the very least if anything.
Offline Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 10:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:24:39 pm
But you do believe that if we don't win on Sunday the players will check out

Correct, as title will be done.
Offline Caps4444

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 10:39:57 pm »
Quote from: M7 Heckler on Today at 10:33:11 pm
Cry babies in here. Hardly a whimper is it? Hate to break it to you but we are in a title race whether you can handle it or not. Unlikely to win it, but still there or thereabouts and that is all anyone should ask for.

Even the 2019 and 2021 side would have been grateful to be where we are right now

Every week that has gone by.we have dropped out of different competitions.
Yes we are in a title race (on paper).
But if we dont win on Sunday, then title is gone.
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 10:41:54 pm »
We need to turn this slump around or this will haunt Jurgen the rest of his life, this short spell of really bad form has started to wreck our season first with the FA cup and now tonight.
There wasn't much belief tonight and it was all too slow, we are lacking a really good midfielder but we knew that last pre season.
Sad to say but we probably do need a new manager who will look at some of these players with new eyes.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 10:47:52 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:19:04 pm
The last dance has turned into a slow waltz. We are so fucking ponderous its unbelieveable. What the fuck has happened?

Would be a good old-fashioned terrace chant for his final two home games.

'Our Identity is Intensity' so went the famous quote. Genuinely summed up so much of Klopp's stay here. Fuck knows what our identity has ended up being in this final stretch. Apathetic, flaccid, fucking turgid at times. My own honest opinion of the football this season is that it's been hugely underwhelming given the quality we have available, not just saying that off the back of disappointing defeats. Tight wins against dross, consistently giving gifts to the opposition which we have to rectify more times than we can, can't beat the top sides anymore. It's a results business and we've still done respectfully in that regard this season but it's ending very sourly.

These last two weeks have been some of the most frustrating in a long, long time. However, in these last six games, I see it falling apart even further in a way which isn't frustrating, it'll just be sad and so undeserved for the manager.
Online lionel_messias

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm »
At least it was a win, and a clean sheet but that second half showing was a team
seemingly out of steam and ideas.

Trent was a bright spot. I'll be hoping for a scrappy win against Fulham: which of our forwards has any form??
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 10:49:48 pm »
Nothing good ever comes from those documentaries.
Online crewlove

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 10:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:49:48 pm
Nothing good ever comes from those documentaries.

Steady.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 10:51:18 pm »

Excellent first half, impotent second half. The hope is that as Trent, Jota and others get their fitness back we will start to dominate again.

These away games have the silver lining that our opponents are more likely to come out and play. We have real issues with the low block right now.

One game at a time. See what happens. Save the obituaries till we drop points again.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 10:53:21 pm »
Don't think we've scored in what 4 games from open play can't see us winning enough games to win the title and hoping 115 lose a couple also. Look a cup and champions league football would have been viewed as a success at the seasons start so it is what it is. Crap to think we'll never see Jurgen manage us again in Europe.
Online whtwht

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 11:05:37 pm »
Give Danns some minutes please. Thank you and goodnight.
Online DHRED

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 10:25:55 pm
I wonder what's really happened because this team looks done in a season where they could realistically have won this trophy and could still win the league.

Someone above said it looks like the 14/15 end of season team and it's heartbreakingly true.

Did you ever think you'd see a Jurgen Klopp team losing by two goals on agg and not create a single chance in a half of football? It's as heartbreaking as the effort is pathetic.

The team, manager and backroom staff all look deflated

The players even look deflated in interviews now.

Its a collective downing of tools and Id love to know whats gone on in the background
Online M7 Heckler

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:39:57 pm
Every week that has gone by.we have dropped out of different competitions.
Yes we are in a title race (on paper).
But if we dont win on Sunday, then title is gone.

Every game is a must win, we know this from experience more than anyone else. Dont lose sight of the fact it is this same group of players that got us to within 2 points of city with 6 games left, regardless of how its played out until now- we have to believe they can still win every game.
