The last dance has turned into a slow waltz. We are so fucking ponderous its unbelieveable. What the fuck has happened?



Would be a good old-fashioned terrace chant for his final two home games.'Our Identity is Intensity' so went the famous quote. Genuinely summed up so much of Klopp's stay here. Fuck knows what our identity has ended up being in this final stretch. Apathetic, flaccid, fucking turgid at times. My own honest opinion of the football this season is that it's been hugely underwhelming given the quality we have available, not just saying that off the back of disappointing defeats. Tight wins against dross, consistently giving gifts to the opposition which we have to rectify more times than we can, can't beat the top sides anymore. It's a results business and we've still done respectfully in that regard this season but it's ending very sourly.These last two weeks have been some of the most frustrating in a long, long time. However, in these last six games, I see it falling apart even further in a way which isn't frustrating, it'll just be sad and so undeserved for the manager.