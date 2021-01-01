I can't help wondering if the stuff that has come out is an attempt to kill the currently distracting noise around Xabi, when he is trying to do his job, effectively completing his current task, which before all this was probably easier to concentrate on. With luck it works, we should want him to thoroughly succeed this season. I am still of the opinion that come June we will be looking at him or Amorim in the job, for me a 50/50, with in my mind, people at our club already knowing what will happen. I suppose the situation with Ancelotti can be a factor.