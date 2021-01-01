« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68368787

Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon) - even better than the real thing?
Portuguese manager Amorim, 39, has emerged as Carteret's surprise ideal candidate to take over at Anfield.

His stock has risen after guiding Sporting to their first top-flight title in 19 years in 2021 and Carteret says all the analytics point to him "becoming a very compelling option as the next Liverpool manager".

Those findings make allowances for the fact Amorim's experience is in a less competitive league, but say his strategic intelligence rating, his tactical command rating, success-adjusted attacking coefficient and shot creation ratio are all even higher than Klopp's, with an equivalent shot conversion rating and overall levels of possession.

According to this analysis Amorim would be the best pick regardless whoever we get next will be a risk.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I wouldn't want Frank or De Zerbi personally. But in De Zerbi's case I wouldn;t be surprised if he ends up at one of Liverpool, Barcelona or Bayern this summer. He's one of the most attractive candidates out there.

In terms of Frank, I don't think he's an option but you can understand why people might suggest him when there's no outstanding candidates.

People don;t like Nagglesman. People don't like De Zerbi. People don;t like Frank or O'Neil.

Who do people realistically want? I suspect people are saying Amorim due to lack of exposure. He's not managed a mid-table PL team. He's not failed at a t big club, like Bayern. He has less baggage than those other options, mainly due to lack of exposure. Does that make him a better manager?

Really like to hear who you would suggest because I think the potential being suggested are some of the best options out there. Even if they seem underwhelming.

I dont think any of them are good enough to have us competing but I wouldnt mind any of them bar Nagelsman. We all have to accept that we are getting a significant downgrade, the manager has issues and you just hope they do a good job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Is Ruben Amorim fluent in English?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
There is a possibility all that isnt factored in. There is a possibility that now the nerds have taken over, that they think they can operate with that system of having a plug in coach whilst the nerds churn away and run the place. Edwards must have been promised quite a bit of power in that sense and its interesting how such a position was never offered before.

Quite possibly, although as supporters we expect our manager to a standard bearer not just for the team and Club but also for us. A "plug in" manipulated by nerds is a recipie for disaster if you ask me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
;D

Kimmich has just got a punchable face! Hes a classic love him if he was on your team type players. Arrogant, gobby, irritating, snide etc etc etc.

I may be incorrect and I apologize to Kimmich for this, but doesn't he have some alternative views on politics and society
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Is Ruben Amorim fluent in English?

Yes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Illustrates the generational genius of Pep and Klopp that makes any alternative pale in significance. The bar is almost impossibly high.

That said, theres a strong whiff of the transfer threads in here - people getting irate at links and rumours while dismissing names because of their lack of glamour.

Its going to be a long summer with this one, I suspect.

Yeah, this.  We have one of the best managers of this generation. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Is Ruben Amorim fluent in English?

Yes
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I wouldn't want Frank or De Zerbi personally. But in De Zerbi's case I wouldn;t be surprised if he ends up at one of Liverpool, Barcelona or Bayern this summer. He's one of the most attractive candidates out there.

In terms of Frank, I don't think he's an option but you can understand why people might suggest him when there's no outstanding candidates.

People don;t like Nagglesman. People don't like De Zerbi. People don;t like Frank or O'Neil.

Who do people realistically want? I suspect people are saying Amorim due to lack of exposure. He's not managed a mid-table PL team. He's not failed at a t big club, like Bayern. He has less baggage than those other options, mainly due to lack of exposure. Does that make him a better manager?

Really like to hear who you would suggest because I think the potential being suggested are some of the best options out there. Even if they seem underwhelming.
I get what you are saying in that we are more unfamiliar with him than managers who've coached in this country but I think that winning titles with Sporting is better preparation for Liverpool job than managing a midtable Prem club. Nothing wrong with wanting a manager who has proven he can win things.

We're not trying to appoint a Pochettino here, we're trying to appoint someone who can win and get us to the mountaintop like Klopp has done.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I get what you are saying in that we are more unfamiliar with him than managers who've coached in this country but I think that winning titles with Sporting is better preparation for Liverpool job than managing a midtable Prem club. Nothing wrong with wanting a manager who has proven he can win things.

We're not trying to appoint a Pochettino here, we're trying to appoint someone who can win things.

But there is a case of biding time. We have a good squad, maybe there is an expectation that as long as we can keep achieving top four, that cements the club financially and then maybe if another candidate appears that can me more a sure thing.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I may be incorrect and I apologize to Kimmich for this, but doesn't he have some alternative views on politics and society

there was that whole vaccine thing? But willingly went public to say he regretted that he didnt get vaccinated earlier.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I can't help wondering if the stuff that has come out is an attempt to kill the currently distracting noise around Xabi, when he is trying to do his job, effectively completing his current task, which before all this was probably easier to concentrate on. With luck it works, we should want him to thoroughly succeed this season.  I am still of the opinion that come June we will be looking at him or Amorim in the job, for me a 50/50, with in my mind, people at our club already knowing what will happen. I suppose the situation with Ancelotti can be a factor.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
What have these people actually done for the criticism thrown about?

Cheated on his wife with some news reporter bint or something like that. Then rode a skateboard to training.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I think maybe we are looking at it differently? Winning the title with Real Madrid isn't necessarily a greater achievement than staying up Rayo, if you catch my drift. When looking at players, you look at the level they're playing at, but when it comes to managers, I think it's not as clear cut.

All teams have a certain expected levels, based on the players at their disposal primarily, but also budget etc. And then you have teams punching slightly or clearly above their expected level, and vice versa. In my opinion, we should be looking at essentially any manager that has consistently had his team in the former category, especially over time.

Now these managers are quite few and far between, but without a doubt Thomas Frank is one of them. Also, the level he's at isn't Ole at Molde, he's been consistently overachieving in the same league that we're in. I'm not saying there aren't arguments against it, but to completely dismiss a consistently overachieving manager like that is folly in my opinion.

Last, I also don't like or necessarily believe in possession based football. Thomas Frank is a more direct, pressing manager, which is more to my liking. Obviously that is enteriely subjective. But his consistent overachieving over a number of years it's not. It's a fact, and a rare one at that.

Frank has done well, but the wheels have come off a bit this season. Add to that the fact that he didn't succeed at Brøndby in Denmark and his football is often shit on a stick, and I think it's a bit mad that people think he can fill Jürgen's shoes.

And I say that as someone who's dealt with him personally a few times and think he's a truly great fella. He's not an LFC manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Let's be honest when it comes to Amorim, ignorance is bliss. The football hipsters in here haven't seen Sporting play 5 games of football, while the other managers they dismiss manage week in week out in the PL.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
What would your expectation for the new manager be? You like the options, and think it won't take long to have success, so what do you expect any of these 3 if they join

Id expect us to challenge for the title next year
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Cheated on his wife with some news reporter bint or something like that. Then rode a skateboard to training.

The bigger issue is apparently leaking dressing room information to his news reporting girlfriend and the players feeling like their trust was betrayed
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Let's be honest when comes to Amorim, ignorance is bliss. The football hipsters in here haven't seen Sporting play 5 games of football, while the other managers they dismiss manage week in week out in the PL.

Yep there is a lot of that with Amorim and really its a case of it being the hipsters choice. Also there definitely is a case of the less we know about a manager, the better.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Let's be honest when it comes to Amorim, ignorance is bliss. The football hipsters in here haven't seen Sporting play 5 games of football, while the other managers they dismiss manage week in week out in the PL.

What do you reckon to Vincent Kompany mate? You were big on the adversity stuff and he's def facing some this season!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Frank has done well, but the wheels have come off a bit this season. Add to that the fact that he didn't succeed at Brøndby in Denmark and his football is often shit on a stick, and I think it's a bit mad that people think he can fill Jürgen's shoes.

And I say that as someone who's dealt with him personally a few times and think he's a truly great fella. He's not an LFC manager.
The wheels haven't come off this season, he's had a nightmare with injuries and even then Brentford's expected points have them in the top half. XG has its obvious limitations, but when it comes to evaluating managers it's an excellent stat.

I'll concede that I know little about his achievements prior to Brentford, but in my opinion he's been there long enough to show that he can consistently overachieve over time. And again, Brentford's data driven approach is similar to ours, and his football suits our set of players better than say De Zerbi in my opinion.

I disagree that his football is shit on a stick btw, it's effective and quite similar to what we do. Our rivals love to call us long ball merchant, which is entirely incorrect. We, just like Brentford, often hit it long because we back ourselves to lock the opposition down whether they win the second ball or not.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yep there is a lot of that with Amorim and really its a case of it being the hipsters choice. Also there definitely is a case of the less we know about a manager, the better.

That's nonsense.

There's plenty out there to read, watch or listen to if you want to familiarise yourself with a prospective manager and come to an informed opinion. Amorim isn't the "hipster's choice", just a good young manager with plenty going for him as a candidate for the job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
What do you reckon to Vincent Kompany mate? You were big on the adversity stuff and he's def facing some this season!
What on earth are you rambling about?
