

Actually mate Amorim's style of play is more closer to our current style than Xabi's. It's why I and few others thought when Edwards came back Amorim might actually be his first choice. But we let our hearts rule our heads in thinking Xabi would come here.



i know the idea is his style is closest to ours all that. Frankly that could mean absolutely nothing. I know people are talking about him like he is a sure thing but he really isn't. He has had success in Portugal but we don't know what he will be like on a bigger level, or how players will react to himHe might be good. I think he will need a good few years before he can have us challenging if he is chosen, a new 5 year plan. I think we need to keep getting CL, but Amorim would need a number of years to refine his place as a Liverpool manager, and steadily get better, before he would challenge for titles.But it's far from inconceivable that he just doesn't work at all - the jobs too big, his tactics end up too naive for the league, he doesn't have the leadership skills. Fact is he is a 39 year old with experience in a smaller league it's not crazy to think that he isn't the finished article and may not be right.I think he's the best option we have right now but I also think it's fair to say it's a fairly big risk and he could fail.Because of that risk or experience, quality, translation to the bigger league and club, I wouldn't be shocked if we think a very high release clause for a manager is perhaps off putting.