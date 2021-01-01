« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
Have I missed something regarding Alonso? I have read the posts today saying it's not happening and is pretty much confirmed. Looking at the news online, all I can see is various outlets referencing each other, no quotes , no facts, just speculation. Is there a reason why this is seen as legitimate?

Joyce and Ornstein saying we expect him to stay so isn't on our shortlist
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
🤣🤣🤣
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm
The stuff around Amorim and the release clause does make it sound like it is a real issue for us, it's a real concern. We may not be willing to pay it out (the highest release clause for a manager ever iirc) for someone who isn't a sure thing.

Nagelsmann isn't even being mentioned for whatever reason (not that I am necessarily against that)

De Zerbi's name is there, and Ornstein keeps mentioning the admirers Frank has in the club.

I think Amorim goes to Chelsea or Barca as we aren't willing to pay out the release clause for someone who is a risk, and we get De Zerbi, or lesser chance Frank (still risks but for significantly less money, if any). I genuinely think that's how it will play out.

Tbf I don't think Amorim is the best thing since sliced bread either. He is the one who isn't an automatic disappointing announcement, but he isn't the standout best man in the world for the job either.

Ruben Amorim has a release clause of £17m in his contract mate. These days you get average defenders for more.  ;D
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm
Have I missed something regarding Alonso? I have read the posts today saying it's not happening and is pretty much confirmed. Looking at the news online, all I can see is various outlets referencing each other, no quotes , no facts, just speculation. Is there a reason why this is seen as legitimate?

The Liverpool beat team have clearly been briefed by the club.
Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Yesterday at 09:37:21 pm
Alonso couldve been good but if he doesnt want the job well then hes clearly not ready for a job the size of Liverpool and hes best to be avoided.

Hes clearly off to Real Madrid in a little over 12 months time. So that makes your point a little bit crap.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm »
Just realised with Amorim it would be the first time I am actually older than the manager of Liverpool bah.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:51:56 pm
The stuff around Amorim and the release clause does make it sound like it is a real issue for us, it's a real concern. We may not be willing to pay it out (the highest release clause for a manager ever iirc) for someone who isn't a sure thing.

Nagelsmann isn't even being mentioned for whatever reason (not that I am necessarily against that)

De Zerbi's name is there, and Ornstein keeps mentioning the admirers Frank has in the club.

I think Amorim goes to Chelsea or Barca as we aren't willing to pay out the release clause for someone who is a risk, and we get De Zerbi, or lesser chance Frank (still risks but for significantly less money, if any). I genuinely think that's how it will play out.

Tbf I don't think Amorim is the best thing since sliced bread either. He is the one who isn't an automatic disappointing announcement, but he isn't the standout best man in the world for the job either.

If Amorim is in their opinion the best man for the job and they decide against it because of the fee then quite frankly the nerds are working above their station, believing that their analytics shite is all you need to become a top side. None of these lot won anything until Klopp came on the scene and the Sporting Director is from Bournemouth, hardly lots of winning experience there.

mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm


Well if I was 99% against De Zerbi, I'm now full on locked in 100% dead against.
Jayo10

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm »
**** Real Madrid always get what they want. Every single time. He will 100% replace Ancelotti.

Could be as simple as his Mrs not wanting to live on Merseyside.

We are not a club who chops and changes manager every season, surely he knows that too. Yet no doubt he will probably take over a Madrid side which is a ceremonial position at best.

As for De Zerbi, he gets alot of shit on here, from his apparent inability to set up a defence to his stupid beard (and I'll admit it's monumentally shit), but he has alot going for him. His teams play good football, Brighton concede goals because they play football on the front foot rather being "keep it tight and hit them on the break merchants", he will 100% do a good job at a stellar club. And players who play for him will run through brick walls for him, wherever he has been. If he is too risky then so are Xabi and Amorin.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Ruben Amorim has a release clause of £17m in his contract mate. These days you get average defenders for more.  ;D

But you don't pay that much for managers either.

Would we rather that money go towards a player than a manager we perhaps are not 100% sold on, especially when you can get Managers with more PL experience and similar style for significantly less

Maybe we are thinking what if we pay this much, cuts into our budget, and he is wholly unsuitable and not fit for the job

For a manager it is a lot of money. Again, the way it is reported, it is a real concern for us.

I don't think we pay it unless we know with good certainty that he is the best possible fit to replace Klopp for the next 5-10 years. If we aren't sure on that I think we go elsewhere.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Didn't Xabi meet his missus when he was here?  ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 12:01:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm
If Amorim is in their opinion the best man for the job and they decide against it because of the fee then quite frankly the nerds are working above their station, believing that their analytics shite is all you need to become a top side. None of these lot won anything until Klopp came on the scene and the Sporting Director is from Bournemouth, hardly lots of winning experience there.

Depends how much they think that. If he is the absolute stand out then yeah they will go for him.

If they are somewhat leaning towards him but not the complete outstanding candidate, then there's a fair argument to say that money may be better spent on players.

If he IS the best option from their scouting then yes I think they'll pay. If he MIGHT be the best option then I don't think they will.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 12:02:23 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm
But you don't pay that much for managers either.

Would we rather that money go towards a player than a manager we perhaps are not 100% sold on, especially when you can get Managers with more PL experience and similar style for significantly less

Maybe we are thinking what if we pay this much, cuts into our budget, and he is wholly unsuitable and not fit for the job

For a manager it is a lot of money. Again, the way it is reported, it is a real concern for us.

I don't think we pay it unless we know with good certainty that he is the best possible fit to replace Klopp for the next 5-10 years. If we aren't sure on that I think we go elsewhere.


Actually mate Amorim's style of play is more closer to our current style than Xabi's. It's why I and few others thought when Edwards came back Amorim might actually be his first choice. But we let our hearts rule our heads in thinking Xabi would come here.
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 12:03:49 am »
#WelcomeRuben

When the plan's gone to shit,
And Xabi's said 'f*** it',
It's Amorim's.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 12:06:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:01:23 am
Depends how much they think that. If he is the absolute stand out then yeah they will go for him.

If they are somewhat leaning towards him but not the complete outstanding candidate, then there's a fair argument to say that money may be better spent on players.

If he IS the best option from their scouting then yes I think they'll pay. If he MIGHT be the best option then I don't think they will.

Most likely true but then if you believe in the analytics and we decide against him, then you can be comforted by the fact that he probably didnt profile oustandingly.
Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
Klopp was famously a left field choice in 2015  ;)

He really wasnt. He was the one we all wanted but didnt think wed get
(Apologies if you were being ironic and Ive been whooshed  :))
Trim0582

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 12:09:12 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm
Joyce and Ornstein saying we expect him to stay so isn't on our shortlist

Oh. I must admit I have little enthusiasm fullstop. I think Klopp is a once in a lifetime manager, truly irreplaceable. I could muster some enthusiasm for Alonso because of the connection and his performance at Bayern, but even that was a stretch.

I can honestly say I have zero interest in the other candidates. I will back them to the hilt, but I can't muster any excitement.

I have little knowledge of the game, so it is purely heart. It seems some of the more knowledgeable posters here are not too concerned, that is something at least, I hope they are right.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 12:09:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm
Didn't Xabi meet his missus when he was here?  ;D
No
disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 12:09:30 am »
One thing I am a bit worried about ... I think the players as a whole will have wanted Alonso. They'll have known like us the market isn't great and anyone who replaces Klopp would have their negatives, but I think he's the one in world football where you think, he's the man.

Beyond that, who knows who they'd be excited by ... Ancelotti maybe, Nagelsmann? It can be someone young but it has to be someone who's young and a winner. Can struggle to see a few of the more experienced heads being too happy with De Zerbi I'll be honest. Of course, that could all be bollocks but I wouldn't predict it without believing it.

I'm surprised with all the talk on Amorim nobody has really mentioned the fella at Feyenoord. Seems a practically identical situation to Amorim.
Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 12:10:17 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 12:08:51 am
He really wasnt. He was the one we all wanted but didnt think wed get
(Apologies if you were being ironic and Ive been whooshed  :))

He even included a wink emoji Dazzer  ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 12:12:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:23 am

Actually mate Amorim's style of play is more closer to our current style than Xabi's. It's why I and few others thought when Edwards came back Amorim might actually be his first choice. But we let our hearts rule our heads in thinking Xabi would come here.

i know the idea is his style is closest to ours all that. Frankly that could mean absolutely nothing. I know people are talking about him like he is a sure thing but he really isn't. He has had success in Portugal but we don't know what he will be like on a bigger level, or how players will react to him

He might be good. I think he will need a good few years before he can have us challenging if he is chosen, a new 5 year plan. I think we need to keep getting CL, but Amorim would need a number of years to refine his place as a Liverpool manager, and steadily get better, before he would challenge for titles.

But it's far from inconceivable that he just doesn't work at all - the jobs too big, his tactics end up too naive for the league, he doesn't have the leadership skills. Fact is he is a 39 year old with experience in a smaller league it's not crazy to think that he isn't the finished article and may not be right.

I think he's the best option we have right now but I also think it's fair to say it's a fairly big risk and he could fail.

Because of that risk or experience, quality, translation to the bigger league and club, I wouldn't be shocked if we think a very high release clause for a manager is perhaps off putting.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:15 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:56:56 pm
Just realised with Amorim it would be the first time I am actually older than the manager of Liverpool bah.
He's older than me by about 2 and half weeks so all good here. Mind you I've still not got over being older than most old players.
tubby

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6142 on: Today at 12:14:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Ruben Amorim has a release clause of £17m in his contract mate. These days you get average defenders for more.  ;D


Klopp and his staff's wages being off the books at the end of the season will help with this too.  Doubt the new man coming in will be on anywhere near as much.
Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
Maybe this is all a precursor to Klopp staying one more year and handing over to Xabi when he's finished his business in Germany.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 12:16:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:06:31 am
Most likely true but then if you believe in the analytics and we decide against him, then you can be comforted by the fact that he probably didnt profile oustandingly.

It's in a sense a comfort. But it also is a little bleak in that it means most probably weren't really that great either, and it's the best of an uninspiring bunch.

Amorim is my preferred pick, but mainly just because I know I don't want the others names

I fear it will be one of the others though
arfy05

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 12:19:09 am »
If Alonso is off the radar, Pep Ljinders makes a lot more sense with matos as his assistant. Read somewhere he was the players choice, would be a good continuity as any which without Xabi and how unexciting the field is, makes sense to me.
Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 12:19:18 am »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 10:25:36 pm
Call me crazy but I would be up for Stevie over all these other names being mentioned now

Caulker? Good shout we could stick him up front in emergencies. Be just like old times.
Logged

Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Del Bosque got sacked after winning La Liga due to some internal politics bullshit.
Yeah. The Galactico politics.  ;D

His record was 4 seasons = 2 European Cups, 2 La Liga.

Side point: Del Bosque was Real Madrid's number 6 in the 1981 European Cup final loss ...
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 12:24:53 am »
Well after Leverkusen itll be likely a Madrid or similar then by the looks of it.

This is why Klopp is irreplaceable, he could have stayed put or took an easy job at any big club he wanted but he went with his heart and soul instead to a club, like Dortmund and Mainz, were not financially backed certainties for major trophies and had a support that was unique and who he could belong with.

Alonso turning down the opportunity to come here, when he knows all this, just proves he never was the right man who we all hoped he would be.

Hate to sound bitter but I hope he fucking dives out to Moyes now and gets thumped everywhere next year  ;D especially if hes been sounded out by Madrid.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 12:27:03 am »
Any good yt videos on amorim? Loads there but most seem shite. I did see one short interview in English where he says they can't afford Ronaldo and laughed it off.
Logged

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,042
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 12:28:40 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:16:06 am
Maybe this is all a precursor to Klopp staying one more year and handing over to Xabi when he's finished his business in Germany.
No chance, even less than no chance now Edwards is back.
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 11:34:04 pm
I'd bet my left nut Xabi hasn't revealed his plans to anybody yet.

Joyce doesn't know what Xabi is thinking or what could really be going on behind the scenes.

Stop clutching. It's done. Alonso ain't coming. We move.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 12:30:47 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:09:30 am
One thing I am a bit worried about ... I think the players as a whole will have wanted Alonso. They'll have known like us the market isn't great and anyone who replaces Klopp would have their negatives, but I think he's the one in world football where you think, he's the man.

Beyond that, who knows who they'd be excited by ... Ancelotti maybe, Nagelsmann? It can be someone young but it has to be someone who's young and a winner. Can struggle to see a few of the more experienced heads being too happy with De Zerbi I'll be honest. Of course, that could all be bollocks but I wouldn't predict it without believing it.

I'm surprised with all the talk on Amorim nobody has really mentioned the fella at Feyenoord. Seems a practically identical situation to Amorim.

We've placed a lot of emphasis on signing leaders, a team of captains with drive and a winning mentality, they're not going to turn into a bunch of doom-mongering fannies because they didn't get the manager you've decided they all wanted.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 12:31:24 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:27:03 am
Any good yt videos on amorim? Loads there but most seem shite. I did see one short interview in English where he says they can't afford Ronaldo and laughed it off.

Videos on him doing what?
HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 12:31:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm

What does that matter? I doubt he wrote that story with any input from Alonso  ;)

Its the club thats let him run with it.

Exactly. It's pretty obvious journo's have been briefed by the club in regards to the latest Alonso news.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager -
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 12:32:33 am »
Joyce wouldn't be saying anything if it didn't come from the club. I'd like to believe they are acting the bollocks but let's be real here, it's not happening.
Online MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 12:33:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:31:24 am
Videos on him doing what?
You know exactly what I meant.
Online G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 12:33:32 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:20:22 am

Side point: Del Bosque was Real Madrid's number 6 in the 1981 European Cup final loss ...

I did not know that! Cheers.

As a young lad I remember Barney Rubble scoring the all important goal. Get in.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6158 on: Today at 12:35:28 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:33:28 am
You know exactly what I meant.

There is a lot of crap on Youtube but the managerial tactical videos are up there as some of the worst in football.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6159 on: Today at 12:38:32 am »
Some moaning in here, Alonso showing the loyalty we would expect any manager who'd been here 2 years to show.
