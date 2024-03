Graham Hunter's article fails when he keeps making out Madrid is "Home" for Xabi. Real Madrid has never been his home. In fact I;d say he has more of a relatioship with us outside any of his other clubs bar Sociedad.



It’s the massive fatal flaw in his entire argument. As is the suggestion Perez has been playing the long game, not to mention the glaring omission that Madrid already offered him the fast track Zidane route after he used their academy to get his UEFA Pro license, and he turned it down flat. Just as 5 years earlier, he turned down an extension to his playing contract to (as he openly admitted) play under Guardiola at Bayern. He’s got no real emotional ties to the Bernabeu.