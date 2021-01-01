So Real are in pole position because they have been waiting to appoint him, and have such a good team that Alonso will wait 2 years to join them. According to Hunter.



Like others have said, it's likely he knows about as much you or I. He's a Spanish football writer so has a a certain biased point of view. From what I've heard about Alonso, he keeps his cards close to his chest so it's likely he's not told anyone, and that's even if he has made a decision - and given what Leverkusen are going for this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he's not even seriously considered his next move or when it might be.Of course, it's completely feasible he wants to go to Real Madrid, I doubt the writer knows. Also, like tou say, I don't think a manager can wait for 2 years, who knows what's going happen in that time? Real Madrid might have moved on, Alonso's stock might not be as high, it'd be a huge gamble.