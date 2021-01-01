« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5720 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm
So Real are in pole position because they have been waiting to appoint him, and have such a good team that Alonso will wait 2 years to join them. According to Hunter.
Logged

leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5721 on: Today at 12:41:36 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:25:37 am
Bayern aren't really off their game though. In fact they're doing a hell of a lot better than they did last season when they won the title.

They can get 84 points this season. Their title winning total over the last few seasons has been 71, 77, 78, 82, 78, 84 and 82.

Without Leverkusen, they would be winning at a canter again with a pretty usual points total. You have to go back to Guardiola's time there for when they did better.

Yeah Bayern are on 2.31 PPG which is the 4th highest out of the top 5 leagues, and thats with Eric Dier at the back!
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,819
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5722 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:43 pm
So Real are in pole position because they have been waiting to appoint him, and have such a good team that Alonso will wait 2 years to join them. According to Hunter.

The circus would begin every time the Real job became vacant.
Logged

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5723 on: Today at 01:02:48 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:52:28 pm
The circus would begin every time the Real loses a game job became vacant.
Logged

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,719
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5724 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm
He could wait two years; in the interim Leverkusen would be filleted by Bayern and Xabi's stock could fall dramatically. I get he will believe in his own abilities but he'd be pretty daft to assume he'll still be Madrid's first choice in two years' time. There might be a new name emerging; Arteta might have won something.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,895
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5725 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm
Graham Hunter's article fails when he keeps making out Madrid is "Home" for Xabi. Real Madrid has never been his home. In fact I;d say he has more of a relatioship with us outside any of his other clubs bar Sociedad.  ;D
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,584
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5726 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm
Im still not having this Madrid being the desired outcome. Its a shite job.
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5727 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:28:17 pm
There might be a new name emerging; Arteta might have won something.




 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,211
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5728 on: Today at 02:44:55 pm
Shudder to think how many months of this shite were going to have to go through before we appoint someone. I definitely dont have the stomach for it and will ban myself from this thread once the season over and this shit really ramps up.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,895
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5729 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm
10 weeks
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5730 on: Today at 02:52:22 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:44:55 pm
Shudder to think how many months of this shite were going to have to go through before we appoint someone. I definitely dont have the stomach for it and will ban myself from this thread once the season over and this shit really ramps up.


It's been getting harder and harder in this thread of uninformed speculation but the moment Richard Keys got involved I thought that this might be the week to leave it until the "LFC manager news (no speculation or shite)" thread starts
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5731 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:30:59 am
Doesn`t look mutual

The touchline is where the adults are standing in the background. Alonso is wondering why Arteta made them stand on the pitch to watch a game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5732 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:32 pm
Graham Hunter's article fails when he keeps making out Madrid is "Home" for Xabi. Real Madrid has never been his home. In fact I;d say he has more of a relatioship with us outside any of his other clubs bar Sociedad.  ;D
Its the massive fatal flaw in his entire argument. As is the suggestion Perez has been playing the long game, not to mention the glaring omission that Madrid already offered him the fast track Zidane route after he used their academy to get his UEFA Pro license, and he turned it down flat. Just as 5 years earlier, he turned down an extension to his playing contract to (as he openly admitted) play under Guardiola at Bayern. Hes got no real emotional ties to the Bernabeu.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5733 on: Today at 03:54:01 pm
Just seen this story in my news feed:

"Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldnt rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd."

He never was the sharpest tool in the box, was he?  ;D
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5734 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:27:16 am
Yep he clearly knows the same as all of us, with the extra phrases and insight of someone who writes about football for a living. Sure Madrid is attractive, who wouldn't want to coach a team with Mbappé, Camavinga, Vini Jnr, Bellingham etc?

But Xabi is not from there and perhaps, we don't know!, he might want to work a little harder moulding something his own vision elseware. A smart man, he should know that the Madrid job comes up every 2-4 years anyway!

And that's the downside to Xabi as well if he does come here. There'll be a circus every time the Madrid job comes up. Rafa practically turned them down every year.

I doubt he's going to sit it out at Leverkusen waiting to see if the Madrid job comes up down the line. Maybe he does but chances are he'll move on now when his stock is highest. His Leverkusen team will break up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,364
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5735 on: Today at 04:03:43 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:54:01 pm
Just seen this story in my news feed:

"Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldnt rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd."

He never was the sharpest tool in the box, was he?  ;D

"And out pops a smiling Glen Johnson..."
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5736 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:54:01 pm
Just seen this story in my news feed:

"Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldnt rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd."

He never was the sharpest tool in the box, was he?  ;D


Hopefully his Saudi mates get him the Newcastle job.

He's tactically inept. International football is just shite and England always get the best draws (until Southgate shits the bed if and when they face anyone half decent).

Maybe we could appoint him manager just for all his spawny cup draws. Just don't let him do any coaching.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,895
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5737 on: Today at 04:05:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:02:19 pm
And that's the downside to Xabi as well if he does come here. There'll be a circus every time the Madrid job comes up. Rafa practically turned them down every year.

I doubt he's going to sit it out at Leverkusen waiting to see if the Madrid job comes up down the line. Maybe he does but chances are he'll move on now when his stock is highest. His Leverkusen team will break up.

That would mean he's winning trophies with us. Madrid won;t touch him if he's not won anything.

We have to accept not another manager will get a decade here like Klopp. 2-4 years is not even the norm. 
Logged

stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5738 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm
I do believe that the only reason Xabi would stay at Leverkusen was if he had agreed or was lined up to take over from Ancelotti at Madrid. I see that as the only logical reason he would pass up either Liverpool or Bayern and let's be honest, whether we like it or not Madrid tend to get their man in the end whether it's a good move for the man or not.

Many twists and turns to come. Imagine if it's Southgate I think we'd march on FSG's offices :D
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5739 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm
very interesting on Thiago Motta
doing a superb job at Bologna very dominant team


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBM0dObPJ_U

Not a Liverpool coach for now but someone to watch out for
Logged

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5740 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 04:20:14 pm
Imagine if it's Southgate I think we'd march on FSG's offices :D

Imagine if Edwards sanctioned us appointing Southgate as his first major move after coming back. It would be a pretty spectacular way to commit career suicide.

I didn't read the full story. Stopped after that opening line, in fact. It was one of those shite clickbait pieces with a heading along the lines of "Liverpool told to consider Southgate" - I only clicked on it because I needed to see who was the twerp who actually said something so stupid. I expect the journalist goaded him into saying it anyway.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,518
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5741 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:40:55 pm
very interesting on Thiago Motta
doing a superb job at Bologna very dominant team


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBM0dObPJ_U

Not a Liverpool coach for now but someone to watch out for

I think he'll be Alonso's replacement when he leaves Leverkusen
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,490
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5742 on: Today at 05:58:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:43 pm
So Real are in pole position because they have been waiting to appoint him, and have such a good team that Alonso will wait 2 years to join them. According to Hunter.

Like others have said, it's likely he knows about as much you or I. He's a Spanish football writer so has a a certain biased point of view. From what I've heard about Alonso, he keeps his cards close to his chest so it's likely he's not told anyone, and that's even if he has made a decision - and given what Leverkusen are going for this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he's not even seriously considered his next move or when it might be.

Of course, it's completely feasible he wants to go to Real Madrid, I doubt the writer knows. Also, like tou say, I don't think a manager can wait for 2 years, who knows what's going happen in that time? Real Madrid might have moved on, Alonso's stock might not be as high, it'd be a huge gamble.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,142
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5743 on: Today at 06:03:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:58:30 pm
Like others have said, it's likely he knows about as much you or I. He's a Spanish football writer so has a a certain biased point of view. From what I've heard about Alonso, he keeps his cards close to his chest so it's likely he's not told anyone, and that's even if he has made a decision - and given what Leverkusen are going for this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he's not even seriously considered his next move or when it might be.

Of course, it's completely feasible he wants to go to Real Madrid, I doubt the writer knows. Also, like tou say, I don't think a manager can wait for 2 years, who knows what's going happen in that time? Real Madrid might have moved on, Alonso's stock might not be as high, it'd be a huge gamble.

Richard Keys clearly got told so maybe Alonso has changed..
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,490
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5744 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:03:43 pm
Richard Keys clearly got told so maybe Alonso has changed..

Obviously when I said Alonso keeps his cards close to his chest, I did mean that he'd immediately tell Richard Keys, even before he told his wife and kids. That's a given.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,053
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5745 on: Today at 06:10:08 pm
Maybe theyll just end the club when Klopp goes.
Logged

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5746 on: Today at 06:17:33 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:54:01 pm
Just seen this story in my news feed:

"Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldnt rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd."

He never was the sharpest tool in the box, was he?  ;D

Good god 😟

I've just threw up a bit in my mouth
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,142
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5747 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:21 pm
Obviously when I said Alonso keeps his cards close to his chest, I did mean that he'd immediately tell Richard Keys, even before he told his wife and kids. That's a given.

He'll have casually dropped it in the "lads" whatsapp he shares with Keys, Gray, Raul Moat, Gazza, Lawrence Fox and Frottage.
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5748 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm
I want Alonso to become our new manager but the worry is there will always be speculation about his future should the Madrid job become available. In Hunter's article on the previous page, there's a bit about him being offered the Marseille job but rejected it with the president of Marseille stating Alonso had made it clear the 4 teams he would like to manage. It just make me wonder whether he would be looking to move on after 3-5 seasons if Madrid did come calling. And let's be honest Madrid seem to have gotten their act together and have really made an effort to lower the average age of their squad by signing young quality players. It must be tempting for a young manager to want to work with such young talent.

I want someone for the long haul.
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,944
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5749 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:54:01 pm
Just seen this story in my news feed:

"Glen Johnson insists Liverpool shouldnt rule out making England boss Gareth Southgate their new manager in the summer amid links to rivals Man Utd."

He never was the sharpest tool in the box, was he?  ;D
How can he have played here, known the club and the fans, then gone on to say that?  :lmao

Southgate is as much a Liverpool manager as Hodgson was.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
