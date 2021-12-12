« previous next »
FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #200 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm
Good effort from Palace affer some awful pissing about at the back from Arsenal, the following corner was so shit though  ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #201 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm
So many lazy efforts from dead-balls by Palace
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #202 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:04:05 pm
Everton say hi ;D
Yes, they are included aswell as the likes of Burnley etc. The best league in the world.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #203 on: Today at 01:07:04 pm
lol. Palace. That is dreadful.  Own goal :lmao

Game over!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:50:56 pm
Oh yeah deffo a foul - VAR looked at it, yet somehow they didn't see anything. A couple put their hands up, but yeah most were very accepting of it

Cue Webb apologising to Palace for yet another "mistake"

There'll be no apology for that and nor should there be.
The VAR thread would erupt if Virgil scored that and it was ruled out.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:07:32 pm
Just a set piece team these aren't they?

That's a fucking foul that, got to be disallowed
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:07:35 pm
That's a foul surely?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #207 on: Today at 01:07:56 pm
This will get given because of the Luton game
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #208 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm
Good god what defending was that
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #209 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm
Ha goal given. Farcical.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #210 on: Today at 01:08:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:07:35 pm
That's a foul surely?

Not doing fouls today!

Poor goalie, oggy for him.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #211 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:07:32 pm
Just a set piece team these aren't they?

That's a fucking foul that, got to be disallowed
it won't be
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #212 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm
Palace are shite


Roy has players like Eze and Olise but doesnt get the best out of them.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #213 on: Today at 01:09:10 pm
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #214 on: Today at 01:09:13 pm
Both of those are chalked off if Palace scored them.

Still both pathetic defending.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #215 on: Today at 01:09:14 pm
 Blatant foul on the keeper. White had no intention of doing anything but obstructing the keeper, a joke that theyve allowed that to stand.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #216 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm
That was fucking dreadful wtf
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #217 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm
Very odd this today from the officials, you wonder what the motivation is behind it
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #218 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm
The goalie heads it in  ;D
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #219 on: Today at 01:09:57 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:08:25 pm
Not doing fouls today!

Poor goalie, oggy for him.

First one was a bit dodgy but this one seemed pretty blatant. Arsenal player clearly made no attempt for the ball and blocked off the keeper.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #220 on: Today at 01:10:24 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Very odd this today from the officials, you wonder what the motivation is behind it

Salt Bae in the VAR booth.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #221 on: Today at 01:11:07 pm
Amazing how we don't get 5 minutes of VAR endlessing replaying these incidents in slow motion.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #222 on: Today at 01:11:13 pm
This performance from palace has to be one of the most hapless of any PL team this season.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #223 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #224 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:09:31 pm
Very odd this today from the officials, you wonder what the motivation is behind it

Tierney is VAR on our game tomorrow :no
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #225 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm
Still no goals for Arsenal's front players
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #226 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:11:13 pm
This performance from palace has to be one of the most hapless of any PL team this season.

Think Hodge-podge may be going imminently.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #227 on: Today at 01:12:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Tierney is VAR on our game tomorrow :no
oh fuck off please tell me you are joking
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #228 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:52 pm
Tierney is VAR on our game tomorrow :no

Seems the logical decision considering theres only four games this weekend
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #229 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm
Encouraging that Arsenal are still stale and blunt in open play.

Hopefully it stays that way until our game.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #230 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 01:11:07 pm
Amazing how we don't get 5 minutes of VAR endless replaying these incidents in slow motion.

yes, that's the difference in how VAR is used.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #231 on: Today at 01:14:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:12:16 pm
oh fuck off please tell me you are joking

Nope - Madley is 4th official today and he's the ref - Tierney on VAR

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3851736

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #232 on: Today at 01:14:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:08:25 pm
Not doing fouls today!

Poor goalie, oggy for him.

Fuck him. Shit Manc twat.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #233 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:12:51 pm
Seems the logical decision considering theres only four games this weekend

He shouldn't be anywhere near our games cant believe we dont make more of it
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #234 on: Today at 01:14:51 pm
Arsenal's set pieces are dangerous though, it's something we need to work on going forward.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #235 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 01:12:58 pm


Hopefully it stays that way until our game.

Surely you'd want it to remain that way, way past our game with them?
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #236 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:14:13 pm
Nope - Madley is 4th official today and he's the ref - Tierney on VAR

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/3851736


they are just taking the piss now FFS
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #237 on: Today at 01:15:18 pm
Nice to see Dr Zaf still in football
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #238 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 01:12:51 pm
Seems the logical decision considering theres only four games this weekend

Lets see if we block the Bournemouth keeper tomorrow and VAR doesn't say disallow it
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #239 on: Today at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Surely you'd want it to remain that way, way past our game with them?
unless they are playing City for sure
