Everton say hi
Oh yeah deffo a foul - VAR looked at it, yet somehow they didn't see anything. A couple put their hands up, but yeah most were very accepting of itCue Webb apologising to Palace for yet another "mistake"
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That's a foul surely?
Just a set piece team these aren't they?That's a fucking foul that, got to be disallowed
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
it won't be
Not doing fouls today!Poor goalie, oggy for him.
Very odd this today from the officials, you wonder what the motivation is behind it
Salt Bae in the VAR booth.
This performance from palace has to be one of the most hapless of any PL team this season.
Tierney is VAR on our game tomorrow
Amazing how we don't get 5 minutes of VAR endless replaying these incidents in slow motion.
oh fuck off please tell me you are joking
Crosby Nick never fails.
Seems the logical decision considering theres only four games this weekend
Hopefully it stays that way until our game.
Nope - Madley is 4th official today and he's the ref - Tierney on VARReferee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Graham Scott. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.https://www.premierleague.com/news/3851736
Surely you'd want it to remain that way, way past our game with them?
