Does this mean he suggested wed be fielding a strong team?



Sounds like it yeah,"On cup competitions being an opportunity to use the squadI dont know exactly but I think we rotated a lot in the first part of the season. I dont think we were particularly brave or whatever, we just did it because we thought the boys can do it. It was not one game where we thought, Ah, forget it, who cares how we play there? That never happens. I think thats the main reason why the impact from the bench is like it was so far, because its massive for the boys who come on what they contribute and its really important. Thats only because they all have rhythm. If you bring a boy who didnt play for five or six weeks, its very rare he can play to his best. Thats why so far I think we did that quite well.But actually, I am not sure if Arsenal is now a game to rotate. I sit here, I dont know 100 per cent if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest, whatever it means. Its not that we have the biggest squad available. We have players available and we can line a team up, 100 per cent, a good team. And I think thats what we will do. If that looks then afterwards like rotation, I dont know yet. We have six days between the games, 1st and 7th, thats long and theres no need for rotation.You can say, OK, three days later we have another game. Yes, thats true, but we can think about that game when the other game is over. Thats what we do usually. And both have the same importance, there is nothing in between. We want to win these games, we want to go to the [League Cup] final but we want to go to the next round [of the FA Cup] as well. But it is probably the most tricky draw you can get and it will be a tough one. The game here was a good one and lets hope we can show a good performance there as well."