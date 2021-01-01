« previous next »
Does this mean he suggested wed be fielding a strong team?

Sounds like it yeah,

"On cup competitions being an opportunity to use the squad

I dont know exactly but I think we rotated a lot in the first part of the season. I dont think we were particularly brave or whatever, we just did it because we thought the boys can do it. It was not one game where we thought, Ah, forget it, who cares how we play there? That never happens. I think thats the main reason why the impact from the bench is like it was so far, because its massive for the boys who come on what they contribute and its really important. Thats only because they all have rhythm. If you bring a boy who didnt play for five or six weeks, its very rare he can play to his best. Thats why so far I think we did that quite well.

But actually, I am not sure if Arsenal is now a game to rotate. I sit here, I dont know 100 per cent if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest, whatever it means. Its not that we have the biggest squad available. We have players available and we can line a team up, 100 per cent, a good team. And I think thats what we will do. If that looks then afterwards like rotation, I dont know yet. We have six days between the games, 1st and 7th, thats long and theres no need for rotation.

You can say, OK, three days later we have another game. Yes, thats true, but we can think about that game when the other game is over. Thats what we do usually. And both have the same importance, there is nothing in between. We want to win these games, we want to go to the [League Cup] final but we want to go to the next round [of the FA Cup] as well. But it is probably the most tricky draw you can get and it will be a tough one. The game here was a good one and lets hope we can show a good performance there as well."
Definitely sounds like he is going strong. Just hope we don't pick up anymore injuries.

Yeah agreed, going strong is probably the right action. Can't really blame Klopp if anyone picks up an injury. Fingers crossed everyone is fine, and we win.
Im assuming based on the presser we'll go with something like this

Becker

Trent Konate Van Dijk Gomez

Harvey Macca Jones

Diaz? Nunez Jota



Hope this is the correct board for this but anybody going to the FA Cup Tie against Arsenal on Sunday needs to watch out for the network shutting down early because of Strike Action on the London Underground

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61634959

Sunday 7 January

Tube services end earlier than normal, with customers advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

Lines serving the Emirates Stadium will try to remain open longer for the Arsenal v Liverpool FA Cup match, but will start to close from 19:30 - (Note this is not supported by the official TfL Page below!!!)

https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes?intcmp=35779

Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30


*Edit* - Found a fuller discussion in the FA Cup Travel Thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351238.msg19229656#msg19229656
These shouts with Bradley, Beck, Chambers, Gordon - lots of posters on the fucking crack pipe over the holidays.  :o

Look at the last 7 years and tell me if you think Klopp likes our first teamers having a 10 day break between games? This will be close to full strength with only the GK and very unlikely the LB being anything resembling a reserve, but if anything I would expect Gomez to play this one and be rested on Wed at home to Fulham, if at all.

Dunno about lineups but lve got some excellent footage of him looking disappointed when weve equalised in early round fa cup games

More seriously hasnt klopp always wanted a complete winter break? so your 10 day point doesnt stack up

Honestly I think he wrestles with what to do over this period of the season and especially the FA cup because of where it falls - his comments in that press conference read like hes doing it live
With no disrespect to Kelleher , if we start with Alisson and VVD (assuming he plays like he did vs the toon) then we are in with a shout, almost regardless of who else we field.

And for those not wanting a replay, if it does go back to Anfield can I have your ticket?
Quite a few players haven't played huge amounts this season, or in recent games, so likely to get a relatively strong team regardless.

I'd like to see something like:

Kelleher
Gomez - Konate - Quansah - Beck
Jones - Mac - Gravenberch
Elliott - Darwin - Jota

Strong enough, while resting some key players and giving opportunities where warranted.
Dunno about lineups but lve got some excellent footage of him looking disappointed when weve equalised in early round fa cup games

More seriously hasnt klopp always wanted a complete winter break? so your 10 day point doesnt stack up

Honestly I think he wrestles with what to do over this period of the season and especially the FA cup because of where it falls - his comments in that press conference read like hes doing it live

Im sure he has, and we got 11 days after the Fulham game. I think leaving everyone out (our important players) and playing them against Fulham, before playing Bournemouth is too big of a gap for form and rhythm. The biggest thing for us is always been trying to get back into our groove after several weeks off.

That game against Bournemouth worries me, away, 11 days after Fulham, because we're at our best when we have rhythm and performing consistently.

https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1743283218072190999

Quote
Trey Nyoni was part of #LFC first-team training today ahead of the FA Cup trip to Arsenal.

Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and James McConnell also involved.
