Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 4643 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:56:58 pm
Does this mean he suggested wed be fielding a strong team?

Sounds like it yeah,

"On cup competitions being an opportunity to use the squad

I dont know exactly but I think we rotated a lot in the first part of the season. I dont think we were particularly brave or whatever, we just did it because we thought the boys can do it. It was not one game where we thought, Ah, forget it, who cares how we play there? That never happens. I think thats the main reason why the impact from the bench is like it was so far, because its massive for the boys who come on what they contribute and its really important. Thats only because they all have rhythm. If you bring a boy who didnt play for five or six weeks, its very rare he can play to his best. Thats why so far I think we did that quite well.

But actually, I am not sure if Arsenal is now a game to rotate. I sit here, I dont know 100 per cent if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest, whatever it means. Its not that we have the biggest squad available. We have players available and we can line a team up, 100 per cent, a good team. And I think thats what we will do. If that looks then afterwards like rotation, I dont know yet. We have six days between the games, 1st and 7th, thats long and theres no need for rotation.

You can say, OK, three days later we have another game. Yes, thats true, but we can think about that game when the other game is over. Thats what we do usually. And both have the same importance, there is nothing in between. We want to win these games, we want to go to the [League Cup] final but we want to go to the next round [of the FA Cup] as well. But it is probably the most tricky draw you can get and it will be a tough one. The game here was a good one and lets hope we can show a good performance there as well."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:50:29 am
Definitely sounds like he is going strong. Just hope we don't pick up anymore injuries.

Yeah agreed, going strong is probably the right action. Can't really blame Klopp if anyone picks up an injury. Fingers crossed everyone is fine, and we win.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:28:19 pm »
Im assuming based on the presser we'll go with something like this

Becker

Trent Konate Van Dijk Gomez

Harvey Macca Jones

Diaz? Nunez Jota



Re: MATCH PREVIEW – Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 – 4:30PM
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:31:58 pm
From new thread on the travel board here...
Hope this is the correct board for this but anybody going to the FA Cup Tie against Arsenal on Sunday needs to watch out for the network shutting down early because of Strike Action on the London Underground

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61634959

Sunday 7 January

Tube services end earlier than normal, with customers advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

Lines serving the Emirates Stadium will try to remain open longer for the Arsenal v Liverpool FA Cup match, but will start to close from 19:30 - (Note this is not supported by the official TfL Page below!!!)

https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes?intcmp=35779

Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30


*Edit* - Found a fuller discussion in the FA Cup Travel Thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351238.msg19229656#msg19229656
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:36:39 am
These shouts with Bradley, Beck, Chambers, Gordon - lots of posters on the fucking crack pipe over the holidays.  :o

Look at the last 7 years and tell me if you think Klopp likes our first teamers having a 10 day break between games? This will be close to full strength with only the GK and very unlikely the LB being anything resembling a reserve, but if anything I would expect Gomez to play this one and be rested on Wed at home to Fulham, if at all.

Dunno about lineups but lve got some excellent footage of him looking disappointed when weve equalised in early round fa cup games

More seriously hasnt klopp always wanted a complete winter break? so your 10 day point doesnt stack up

Honestly I think he wrestles with what to do over this period of the season and especially the FA cup because of where it falls - his comments in that press conference read like hes doing it live
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
With no disrespect to Kelleher , if we start with Alisson and VVD (assuming he plays like he did vs the toon) then we are in with a shout, almost regardless of who else we field.

And for those not wanting a replay, if it does go back to Anfield can I have your ticket?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm »
Quite a few players haven't played huge amounts this season, or in recent games, so likely to get a relatively strong team regardless.

I'd like to see something like:

Kelleher
Gomez - Konate - Quansah - Beck
Jones - Mac - Gravenberch
Elliott - Darwin - Jota

Strong enough, while resting some key players and giving opportunities where warranted.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:19:52 pm
Dunno about lineups but lve got some excellent footage of him looking disappointed when weve equalised in early round fa cup games

More seriously hasnt klopp always wanted a complete winter break? so your 10 day point doesnt stack up

Honestly I think he wrestles with what to do over this period of the season and especially the FA cup because of where it falls - his comments in that press conference read like hes doing it live

Im sure he has, and we got 11 days after the Fulham game. I think leaving everyone out (our important players) and playing them against Fulham, before playing Bournemouth is too big of a gap for form and rhythm. The biggest thing for us is always been trying to get back into our groove after several weeks off.

That game against Bournemouth worries me, away, 11 days after Fulham, because we're at our best when we have rhythm and performing consistently.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
https://twitter.com/LusbyJack/status/1743283218072190999

Quote
Trey Nyoni was part of #LFC first-team training today ahead of the FA Cup trip to Arsenal.

Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers and James McConnell also involved.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:47:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:35:18 pm
With no disrespect to Kelleher , if we start with Alisson and VVD (assuming he plays like he did vs the toon) then we are in with a shout, almost regardless of who else we field.

And for those not wanting a replay, if it does go back to Anfield can I have your ticket?

It always makes more sense to play your best keeper, especially if there's changes elsewhere. If he played both young lads at full back against an attacking team like Arsenal and then stuck a weaker goalie in we could be on the end of a disappointing scoreline. I see no reason why Alisson needs a rest either. Klopp has often mentioned the FA Cup as being Alisson's competition whereas the League Cup is when Kelleher plays. Although Kelleher did play in the replay against Wolves last season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:47:27 pm
It always makes more sense to play your best keeper, especially if there's changes elsewhere. If he played both young lads at full back against an attacking team like Arsenal and then stuck a weaker goalie in we could be on the end of a disappointing scoreline. I see no reason why Alisson needs a rest either. Klopp has often mentioned the FA Cup as being Alisson's competition whereas the League Cup is when Kelleher plays. Although Kelleher did play in the replay against Wolves last season.
allison playing wolves last year was the exception i thought, not the other way round

i'd be astounded if kelleher didn't start. it's how backup keepers work/are retained/are kept relatively sharp/ready

am sure we'll face ramsdale too, as much as some poeple think arteta will play his first team.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:58:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:51:20 pm
allison playing wolves last year was the exception i thought, not the other way round

i'd be astounded if kelleher didn't start. it's how backup keepers work/are retained/are kept relatively sharp/ready

am sure we'll face ramsdale too, as much as some poeple think arteta will play his first team.

In the League Cup Kelleher has always played regardless of who we got. In the FA Cup I think it's depended on the opposition. He played against Shrewsbury and Cardiff when we won it a couple of years back, but Alisson played against the bigger sides. I can see Kelleher playing but given we're playing one of the best few sides around and have to make changes elsewhere I just don't see why Alisson shouldn't play. If Kelleher comes in and drops a clanger I think he still sticks with him for Fulham. If it was up to me I'd probably go the other way around and play him on Sunday and Ali in the Fulham semis, but then again I've just never been a fan of the cup goalkeeper stuff. I do like Kelleher though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:56:58 pm
Does this mean he suggested wed be fielding a strong team?

yes

he said no issues with players playing sunday then again on wednesday

at the moment there is no game next weekend , but that could change if this fa cup game needs a replay
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
That's a superb OP Jm mate, thank you.
I share your love for the FA Cup.

It will be interesting to see what squad will be named and it's probably best that a weakened side is played given that we have an important semi-final midweek and we have a few injuries.
There'll always be a chance we could snatch it. I'm certain Jurgen and indeed Arteta will not want a replay but it wouldn't half be a cracking match back at Anfield, weakened teams again and an opportunity for youth and experience to set the stadium alight.

Lets try to stay in the hat, Reds.











Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:04:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:47:27 pm
It always makes more sense to play your best keeper, especially if there's changes elsewhere. If he played both young lads at full back against an attacking team like Arsenal and then stuck a weaker goalie in we could be on the end of a disappointing scoreline. I see no reason why Alisson needs a rest either. Klopp has often mentioned the FA Cup as being Alisson's competition whereas the League Cup is when Kelleher plays. Although Kelleher did play in the replay against Wolves last season.
We need to keep Kelleher motivated and reasonably sharp, otherwise he will change clubs
Already a pretty ungrateful job to be backup for Alisson
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
It's a situation where we have to field a stronger team, even if with a little rotation.

It's a  big competition, against a big team, we have to respect our own selves at that. Fielding a weak team in this situation sends out the wrong message, almost that we already know we're going to lose so we might as well not try that hard.

If we do get knocked out then it wouldn't be the end of the world, really. We've won the Fa Cup recently, we're seeing signs of a title challenge, there are other very much more attainable cups in the horizon, we could do without the effort put out for the FA Cup.

Go strong. If we go through, awesome. If we get knocked out, it's not the end of the world, it never is.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:49:32 pm »
Jurgen said in his presser:

"A rematch with Arsenal just wouldn't be helpful. It wouldn't fit in with the winter break, stuff like this."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:26:37 pm »
Arsenal are having a wobble at the moment. Massive pressure on them to deliver a result.  Winning on Sunday is a lot more than a place in the fourth round, the psychological damage of defeat may well break them.

So we go as strong as possible.   
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:34:23 pm
Hope this is the correct board for this but anybody going to the FA Cup Tie against Arsenal on Sunday needs to watch out for the network shutting down early because of Strike Action on the London Underground

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61634959

Sunday 7 January

Tube services end earlier than normal, with customers advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

Lines serving the Emirates Stadium will try to remain open longer for the Arsenal v Liverpool FA Cup match, but will start to close from 19:30 - (Note this is not supported by the official TfL Page below!!!)

https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes?intcmp=35779

Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30


*Edit* - Found a fuller discussion in the FA Cup Travel Thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351238.msg19229656#msg19229656

Dont know how you guys and gals do it. Getting back from London on a Sunday night and after the Christmas hols paying a shit load of money also. Well done.
