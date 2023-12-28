no way the linesman saw that. If it was given on pitch, I doubt it would be called offside by VAR - although as it's us... - as a frame earlier in the review would have it on. They can't find the exact point the ball was played.



The issue is the fact that every single goal gets checked for offside, the flag going up when a goal goes in is currently completely irrelevant to what happens next as it gets the VAR treatment regardless/With that in mind I think the next logical outcome is that the linesman is less arsed about flagging, he knows that whether he flags or not it will make no difference, people may react in a couple of ways, uoud like to think that professional pride kicks in and they do their best to actually make the right decision, to end up top of the refs league on fewest number of VAR offside overturns (ie the fewest number of decisions theyd got wrong,) but the lazy option is to just flag if its marginal knowing that if its wrong it will be unlikely to cast much negativity on them as it will be such a slight difference that nobody will blame them for it.Where Im going with this is that I think if you could somehow replay every goal without VAR that I think youd get totally different Lino decisions - therefore he may well have not seen it but he saw enough to think it might be offside so he flagged, knowing that in the event that he was wrong that it solid probably be marginal and it would get overturned anyway so no harm done.As for the call itself I think offside tech these days is semi-automated, the line showed him to be just off to my mind so no issue.The problem with todays refereeing performance for me is Coote and the wildly differing fouls for both sides; the ridiculous decision to book Mac Allister etc.I think people are reaching for trying to suggest the goal should have stood when theres a freeze frame showing him to be marginally offside.Ive said a few times that my view on offsides is if you need to be drawing lines to decide whether the player is onside or offside (or need to be sending refs to the monitor for subjective offsides) then the onside decision should stand, that would mean that todays goal remains disallowed but for example Ban Dijks at Wembley would have stood.