Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 08:09:55 pm »
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78

Very interesting that and tells its own story about how we are reffed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 08:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78
We also have the fewest yellows per foul. So if nothing else, it shows how well we are coached in terms of when and how to foul.

Sitting on top of the league and giving intelligent fouls away. Its the type of savvy needed.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 08:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:40:41 pm
We also have the fewest yellows per foul. So if nothing else, it shows how well we are coached in terms of when and how to foul.

Sitting on top of the league and giving intelligent fouls away. Its the type of savvy needed.

The fewest yellows per foul is because most of the fouls weren't fouls. Teams are allowed to buy soft fouls against us. Darwin gets dragged back in the box and we get nothing. We breathe on a player and they go down and get the free kick.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:16:58 pm
He's a proper little weirdo, no idea why he seems to think the thread spent the whole game talking about him either, no one mentioned him! He must be annoyed he doesn't have any poverty chants to defend today.

Oh was he the guy?!  :o Separate issues but not a great look.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 08:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78

That is truly mad.

Just out of interest I took a look at reds and yellows to match (before starting I would expect us to far exceed those teams - at time of typing this sentence I don't know the outcome but I'm going for 3 extra reds and 10  yellows to reflect the size of that swing)

Club           Foul difference              Red             Yellow           Fouls per card

Liverpool           (62)                       5                   54                    6.1

Arsenal             29                          2                    43                   5.9

City                   62                         2                    46                   4.8

Villa                  52                          2                   79                   4.0
 
Spurs              78                           3                    65                    4.8

Not sure what my conclusion is here but to have such a high foul per card rate then my gut instinct is that it is a feature rather than a bug in terms of our style of play - high pressing so lots of small fouls high up the pitch

Could also be that we get blown up for more easily that other teams (other teams have to commit a great level of foul to get blown up for but more likely to get carded there too) 
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:56:42 pm
Oh was he the guy?!  :o Separate issues but not a great look.
do you want to debate anything I wrote in that thread or are you just on here to troll people like del is? Any reasonable minded people could see my point even if they disagreed , some agreed with me, it's only a few who have decided to lie about what I wrote and continue to drag it up a few months later.

Has this forum turned into fucking Mean Girls or something? Grow up  :o
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 09:11:22 pm »
Regards to the table regarding fouls, it's part of the soft power/biases refs use. It's the big contentious decisions that cause all the fuss. And they often go against us (like the City one) but Howard Webb isn't sat on television talking about foul counts. Refs know they're under scrutiny when it comes to the big decisions. It's all the soft ones that go against us, particularly in tight games, that they can get away with.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 09:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:47:18 pm
The fewest yellows per foul is because most of the fouls weren't fouls. Teams are allowed to buy soft fouls against us. Darwin gets dragged back in the box and we get nothing. We breathe on a player and they go down and get the free kick.
I think its unfair to avoid praise for this football team and how brilliantly theyre coached and how they contend with opposition threat with intelligent game management. Reducing events to broad sweeping statements around apparent non-fouls is to view the game in the most simple terms where strategic and tactical acumen play second fiddle to low hanging notions of bias.

A shame.

So well coached.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78

I think there was general shit/possibly bias reffing today, nothing outrageous but these stats show the bigger picture of all those many 50/50s and more we dont get.

Where are these stats from are they official? If so they are pretty much as conclusive as you can get.

On a serious note what would those against any leaning towards bias or corruption like Fitzy, yorky etc think of these stats? Genuinely is there any other form of explanation as they seem really damning.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:59:14 pm
That is truly mad.

Just out of interest I took a look at reds and yellows to match (before starting I would expect us to far exceed those teams - at time of typing this sentence I don't know the outcome but I'm going for 3 extra reds and 10  yellows to reflect the size of that swing)

Club           Foul difference              Red             Yellow           Fouls per card

Liverpool           (62)                       5                   54                    6.1

Arsenal             29                          2                    43                   5.9

City                   62                         2                    46                   4.8

Villa                  52                          2                   79                   4.0
 
Spurs              78                           3                    65                    4.8

Not sure what my conclusion is here but to have such a high foul per card rate then my gut instinct is that it is a feature rather than a bug in terms of our style of play - high pressing so lots of small fouls high up the pitch

Could also be that we get blown up for more easily that other teams (other teams have to commit a great level of foul to get blown up for but more likely to get carded there too) 

IF those stats belonged to 1 of our rivals, the usual suspects on this thread would conclude we were a dirty team, that deserved harsher punishment.  130 or 50% more fouls than city, but only 15% more yellows.  Tomkins would killed the Internet, death by with graphs and articles
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:39:58 pm
no way the linesman saw that. If it was given on pitch, I doubt it would be called offside by VAR - although as it's us... - as a frame earlier in the review would have it on. They can't find the exact point the ball was played.

The issue is the fact that every single goal gets checked for offside, the flag going up when a goal goes in is currently completely irrelevant to what happens next as it gets the VAR treatment regardless/

With that in mind I think the next logical outcome is that the linesman is less arsed about flagging, he knows that whether he flags or not it will make no difference, people may react in a couple of ways, uoud like to think that professional pride kicks in and they do their best to actually make the right decision, to end up top of the refs league on fewest number of VAR offside overturns (ie the fewest number of decisions theyd got wrong,) but the lazy option is to just flag if its marginal knowing that if its wrong it will be unlikely to cast much negativity on them as it will be such a slight difference that nobody will blame them for it.

Where Im going with this is that I think if you could somehow replay every goal without VAR that I think youd get totally different Lino decisions - therefore he may well have not seen it but he saw enough to think it might be offside so he flagged, knowing that in the event that he was wrong that it solid probably be marginal and it would get overturned anyway so no harm done.

As for the call itself I think offside tech these days is semi-automated, the line showed him to be just off to my mind so no issue.

The problem with todays refereeing performance for me is Coote and the wildly differing fouls for both sides; the ridiculous decision to book Mac Allister etc.

I think people are reaching for trying to suggest the goal should have stood when theres a freeze frame showing him to be marginally offside.

Ive said a few times that my view on offsides is if you need to be drawing lines to decide whether the player is onside or offside (or need to be sending refs to the monitor for subjective offsides) then the onside decision should stand, that would mean that todays goal remains disallowed but for example Ban Dijks at Wembley would have stood.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:15:13 pm
I think its unfair to avoid praise for this football team and how brilliantly theyre coached and how they contend with opposition threat with intelligent game management. Reducing events to broad sweeping statements around apparent non-fouls is to view the game in the most simple terms where strategic and tactical acumen play second fiddle to low hanging notions of bias.

A shame.

So well coached.

The extent of your continued patronisation is something to behold. Imagine watching all of our games and not even accepting there could be a semblance of inconsistency and bias when we are involved.

There's also an element of unfounded arrogance with your tone and dismissal of others, despite some startling evidence to the contrary in respect of your stance.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:06:10 pm
do you want to debate anything I wrote in that thread or are you just on here to troll people like del is? Any reasonable minded people could see my point even if they disagreed , some agreed with me, it's only a few who have decided to lie about what I wrote and continue to drag it up a few months later.

Has this forum turned into fucking Mean Girls or something? Grow up  :o

He doesn't want to debate a damn thing. Opened his account in mid-November. Operates exclusively in sarcasm mode. One thousand three hundred posts already. Most of them on here spreading conspiracy theories.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:41:12 pm
The extent of your continued patronisation is something to behold. Imagine watching all of our games and not even accepting there could be a semblance of inconsistency and bias when we are involved.

There's also an element of unfounded arrogance with your tone and dismissal of others, despite some startling evidence to the contrary in respect of your stance.

Forgive me if Im wrong but I think it was Fitzy who admitted the other day he is close to a girl who is the daughter of one of the refs in the PL?

I was surprised not many said much but its your smoking gun as to why he is so emotionally invested in the other side of the debate if thats true.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 09:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:47:07 pm
Forgive me if Im wrong but I think it was Fitzy who admitted the other day he is close to a girl who is the daughter of one of the refs in the PL?

I was surprised not many said much but its your smoking gun as to why he is so emotionally invested in the other side of the debate if thats true.

Fitzy is part of the conspiracy!

Jeez, this is fantastic news. We're finally making inroads.

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:45:02 pm
He doesn't want to debate a damn thing. Opened his account in mid-November. Operates exclusively in sarcasm mode. One thousand three hundred posts already. Most of them on here spreading conspiracy theories.

What is there to debate? You lads literally dodge everything put to you. You think Abu Dhabi paid refs giving incredible dodgy decisions to Abu Dhabi and PGMOL covering it up doesnt mean anything dodgy is going on. What else is there to debate?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:50:32 pm
What is there to debate?

Do you think we might win the League. Or will the conspiracy network stop us? Will the conspirators get more desperate as we get nearer to lifting the trophy? Will Tierney (Played 9 Lost 9) be told to 'up his game'? ("Nine fucking games Paul. Mate! And you haven't found a way of depriving the Scousers of a single, solitary point!") Or has he had his last chance after today and will he not be permitted to ref us anymore?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 09:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:47:07 pm
Forgive me if Im wrong but I think it was Fitzy who admitted the other day he is close to a girl who is the daughter of one of the refs in the PL?

I was surprised not many said much but its your smoking gun as to why he is so emotionally invested in the other side of the debate if thats true.
Yeah, that's right. It's Fitzy who's emotionally invested here, rather than all the people scrabbling to find reasons the entire world's against us. Incredible.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:56:45 pm
Yeah, that's right. It's Fitzy who's emotionally invested here, rather than all the people scrabbling to find reasons the entire world's against us. Incredible.

 Christ. ::)
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 10:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:56:26 pm
Do you think we might win the League. Or will the conspiracy network stop us? Will the conspirators get more desperate as we get nearer to lifting the trophy? Will Tierney (Played 9 Lost 9) be told to 'up his game'? ("Nine fucking games Paul. Mate! And you haven't found a way of depriving the Scousers of a single, solitary point!") Or has he had his last chance after today and will he not be permitted to ref us anymore?

I never really understand your point on this. There cant be bias against us because we win a game, if we win the league that proves theres no bias against us? Its confusing.

Were fighting the team we play on the day, and often the officials. We should be miles clear. Fair play to you for being able to look past it and thinking everyone in a body such as the PGMOL is completely honest and calls everything straight down the line.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm »
Flipping heck! Touched a nerve with Yorky and others there, sorry gents.  ;D

Was a genuine question and point I was raising and the same would go for any debate and myself included.

Maybe Yorky you can answer the question I asked about the data table rather than jump into another direction.

I know its always difficult to tell over text but genuinely just asking, not trying to be funny on either point. Just find that data quite damning and wondered if Im getting that wrong or if there is an explanation from the other side.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 10:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:03:18 pm
I never really understand your point on this.

I know you don't.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 10:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:47:07 pm
Forgive me if Im wrong but I think it was Fitzy who admitted the other day he is close to a girl who is the daughter of one of the refs in the PL?

I was surprised not many said much but its your smoking gun as to why he is so emotionally invested in the other side of the debate if thats true.

Does there need to be a smoking gun?

On this forum people will argue with each other about literally anything, I dont think you need to look for reasons as to why someone holds a different view really.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:38 pm

On this forum people will argue with each other about literally anything, I dont think you need to look for reasons as to why someone holds a different view really.

Not true


Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:06:37 pm
I know you don't.

What do you make of that situation though Yorky, I cant see that youve actually answered it. A ref paid by Abu Dhabi, who then makes an inexplicable mistake in a game involving Man City, and Howard Webb who has okayd extra curricular activities gaslights us all to cover it up. You legit think thats all above board?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:38 pm
Does there need to be a smoking gun?

On this forum people will argue with each other about literally anything, I dont think you need to look for reasons as to why someone holds a different view really.

Probably worded it wrong mate, my fault, but my point was just trying to understand some that seem so entrenched on either side. That data table is another nail on the side of bias, so if its so easily brushed aside it just makes me think about what was mentioned the other day and if that was me Id probably also be inclined to be more defensive.

On the data is that something that can be explained any other way than the refs, consciously or not, imparting bias?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.

Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62

Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29

City: 293 for, 231 against= +62

Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52

Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78

A stat you'll never heard talked about on any of Sky's shows or by their "expert" pundits.
