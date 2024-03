Of the top five teams, Liverpool have so far this season a negative 62 fouls for versus against. Arsenal are next with a plus 29, a 91 foul swing.



Liverpool: 298 for, 360 against= -62



Arsenal: 296 for, 267 against= +29



City: 293 for, 231 against= +62



Villa: 379 for, 327 against= +52



Spurs: 398 for, 320 against= +78



We also have the fewest yellows per foul. So if nothing else, it shows how well we are coached in terms of when and how to foul.Sitting on top of the league and giving intelligent fouls away. It’s the type of savvy needed.