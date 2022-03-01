« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 94653 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 07:37:53 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 08:41:29 am
Rossington and other pit villages in that Doncaster area like Hatfield,armthorpe,brodsworth were absolutely staunch pro strike places in 84 ,fought till the last until the end in march 85 .but once it was over there pits and communities were laid waste ,the tories  and the establishment wreaked their spiteful revenge and it was over ,they were beaten and no longer a threat ,theyd been dealt with.
Depressingly 30 years later these same striking men and there familys were voting in their droves for brexit to take us out the EU,the very organisation that poured money into those areas to get them back on their feet.three years after the brexit vote the same region voted for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the tories in the don valley constituency.after all they fought for ,the hardships they went through was completely forgotten and they bought the lies hook line and sinker .defeat was complete ,they were tories now.
Liverpool on the other hand didnt bow down.when thatcher turned her guns on the city in the early 80s and Geoffrey howes managed decline  of Liverpool statement ,Liverpool fought back to the point were now the city is unrecognisable from those dark days of the 80s .tourists flock there its a place people know and recognise all over the world all this despite the anti Liverpool proganda that was rife in the media and the pushing of the negative stereotypes of the city and its people.
There is no bias towards ex mining communities as they were dealt with ,Beaten.Liverpool the city and its people were never beaten . For me thats the difference.Liverpool are seen as a threat to the establishment,booing the national anthem for me is symbolic of the fuck you  attitude to the establishment by scousers .so the bias is there in all forms still right down to some bald headed ,middle aged referees and their inability to do their job properly because of,in my opinion their bias against the club.
Until Liverpool the city are tamed and become like those ex mining areas then the club will continue to suffer these bad decisions week after week.

Great post
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 08:02:58 am »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,440
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 08:41:29 am
Rossington and other pit villages in that Doncaster area like Hatfield,armthorpe,brodsworth were absolutely staunch pro strike places in 84 ,fought till the last until the end in march 85 .but once it was over there pits and communities were laid waste ,the tories  and the establishment wreaked their spiteful revenge and it was over ,they were beaten and no longer a threat ,theyd been dealt with.
Depressingly 30 years later these same striking men and there familys were voting in their droves for brexit to take us out the EU,the very organisation that poured money into those areas to get them back on their feet.three years after the brexit vote the same region voted for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the tories in the don valley constituency.after all they fought for ,the hardships they went through was completely forgotten and they bought the lies hook line and sinker .defeat was complete ,they were tories now.
Liverpool on the other hand didnt bow down.when thatcher turned her guns on the city in the early 80s and Geoffrey howes managed decline  of Liverpool statement ,Liverpool fought back to the point were now the city is unrecognisable from those dark days of the 80s .tourists flock there its a place people know and recognise all over the world all this despite the anti Liverpool proganda that was rife in the media and the pushing of the negative stereotypes of the city and its people.
There is no bias towards ex mining communities as they were dealt with ,Beaten.Liverpool the city and its people were never beaten . For me thats the difference.Liverpool are seen as a threat to the establishment,booing the national anthem for me is symbolic of the fuck you  attitude to the establishment by scousers .so the bias is there in all forms still right down to some bald headed ,middle aged referees and their inability to do their job properly because of,in my opinion their bias against the club.
Until Liverpool the city are tamed and become like those ex mining areas then the club will continue to suffer these bad decisions week after week.

Even Dennis Skinner was a big Brexit supporter, as an MP in a mining town. Didn't stop him losing his seat in 2019 to Johnson and his chancers.

Old-school miner and Socialist red-wall MP like Skinner giving way to the working class caricature of Lee Anderson and the like.

But Liverpool are feared and hated as a city by the establishment, with Liverpool FC an embodiment of that bearing the city name and the fan culture (fuck the Tories, booing the national anthem). Howard Webb as a retired SYP and a seasoned referee is a big authority figure, with an axe to grind with Liverpool.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:59 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 10:15:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:42 am
Even Dennis Skinner was a big Brexit supporter, as an MP in a mining town. Didn't stop him losing his seat in 2019 to Johnson and his chancers.

Old-school miner and Socialist red-wall MP like Skinner giving way to the working class caricature of Lee Anderson and the like.

But Liverpool are feared and hated as a city by the establishment, with Liverpool FC an embodiment of that bearing the city name and the fan culture (fuck the Tories, booing the national anthem). Howard Webb as a retired SYP and a seasoned referee is a big authority figure, with an axe to grind with Liverpool.
Absolutely spot on with these points.
Dennis skinner was an excellent mp for bolsover,was an old school ex miner himself so understood his constituency very well and was great at getting under the tories skin in the house .but to see him supporting leave in the brexit vote was very disappointing and others like him doing the same.even a modern day ,good socialist man like mick lynch advocating his members to vote brexit is so disheartening,just like all the former Labour strongholds in the so called red wall ,like bolsover all voting Tory .after all the shit these areas had done to them right back to when thatcher declared war on them ,not just the miners but the shipyards ,steelworks,docks ,they all gave there vote to the establishment,its staggering that they really believed life was going to be the sunny upland bollocks crap they were told or whatever it was.
Liverpool are feared and hated by the establishment.theyre a tough nut to crack .the other aforementioned areas fell like dominoes and were easy to brainwash in following years Liverpool and scousers are more canny .it might seem silly to some people to think that the only way for the establishment to fuck Liverpool over is through a game of football and biased officiating but its just a little drip drip effect to undermine the city and in this case ,the club .denying it and us the chance to compete fairly and celebrate accordingly when weve won at the end of a successful season.
Howard Webb and his cohorts know exactly what theyre doing .Webb as is rightly pointed out ,is a former syp officer .he had an axe to grind as ref and didnt he just grind that axe against us .now hes the top dog in that cabal its gone to a whole new level.
Pound to penny some big call goes against us or some flagrant breach of the rules which should result in us getting a penalty or a manc sending off but will be ignored.
Getting the scousers knocked out of the 6 th round of the cup by the mancs at their place ,stopping liverpools bid for four trophies ,ruining juergans farewell party ,part one  on national television is a wet dream for Webb ,Taylor et al ,pissing off millions of Liverpool fans into the bargain.
I bet they cant wait .

Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 14, 2024, 01:53:04 pm
1. Unlike Andy you ARE a mind-reader! Well done. But of course this is standard practice.

2. To see if there was a good reason why it should be disallowed (he discovered there wasn't one)

3. Who is "they"? (Maybe this is your smoking gun!)

4. Players often stop celebrating when the referee indicates he's going to VAR. In fact I can't recall a player continuing to milk the celebrations when he knows this is happening. As for the free kick, he missed it and was immediately warned by a technician. As we all know he said it was now too late to intervene. Absurd we all agree. Corrupt? That's what we're trying to prove.

5. Ditto. I think blind panic. You think corruption and part of a preconceived plan. 

6. He should have been. (Are you now widening the circle of the conspiracy here?)

7. I don't know anything about this and therefore can't comment.

8. Ditto on Orgreave. Not sure what happened in the edit suite.

9. I don't think it was an airplane hangar in Arizona. It was almost certainly the Moon.


The worst part of the audio is the pretending to be deaf until ref restarts game its just so obvious. He suddenly had 100 pc clarity and knew they couldnt stop the game. (Despite that not being tested or indeed true)  All incompetence gone and in an instant very sure of the process. He didnt say can we stop the game, or should we stop the game which I would think someone in a panic wanting to get himself out of the inevitable shitstorm to follow would do.  Its like. Ive really fucked up..nothing I can do thats it I have to take my punishment.

As off the cuff as De Bruynes corner and the push on McCallister.


Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 12:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:22:18 am
Rules are put in place so that you have to register gifts over a certain value precisely because the individual is the weakest link in any corporate policy. To be blunt gifts or bribes happen because the initial outlay is recouped many times over.

To think that referees who work for far lower wages than the players they officiate aren't the weakest link in the World of Football is bizarre. That is why the PGMOL should have extremely robust rules that deter their officials from being targeted.

This all day .its astounding that they dont have robust processes in place. Even if you just looking at the betting markets and the fact that anyone playing away etc is so open to blackmail.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
I must admit I did like the its the rules, we cant stop the game when they were in the process of shitting all over the rules
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 03:26:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:10:38 am
Of course they do. And they are branding it left, right and center. You'd wander about the narrative on Sly or Beeb, but it's all part of the same brand name promotion.

US, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are the big draws for the PL, City being Champions by cheating & going down (not that I think they will) would barely move that needle.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,113
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 04:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:42 am
Even Dennis Skinner was a big Brexit supporter, as an MP in a mining town. Didn't stop him losing his seat in 2019 to Johnson and his chancers.

Old-school miner and Socialist red-wall MP like Skinner giving way to the working class caricature of Lee Anderson and the like.

But Liverpool are feared and hated as a city by the establishment, with Liverpool FC an embodiment of that bearing the city name and the fan culture (fuck the Tories, booing the national anthem). Howard Webb as a retired SYP and a seasoned referee is a big authority figure, with an axe to grind with Liverpool.

You're forgetting something important about the Derbyshire and especially the Nottinghamshire miners and the 1984 Coal strike.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 04:36:26 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:27:26 pm
You're forgetting something important about the Derbyshire and especially the Nottinghamshire miners and the 1984 Coal strike.

They were divided and conquered. Luckily you had unswerving support from Liverpool with huge amounts of money donated and even flying pickets travelling from Liverpool to stand shoulder to shoulder with the striking miners.

That is now reciprocated with chants of sign-on and feed the scousers.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,057
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 05:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 12:48:59 am
No ive been told Abu Dhabi, and reportedly - so I was wondering if anyone here has the report that mentioned it. Who are you again?

Its hard to get an exact answer, as they won't tell you, they give very little information about the referees on their website but its pretty easy to work out:-

The United Arab Emirates top league, which was known initially as the Etisalat League, then the and is now knowns as the ADNOC Pro League it is sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which is ran by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Manchester Citys chairman, sits on the board of ADNOC. So any monies paid to PGMOL referees comes from the Pro League who get their money from Abu Dhabis Royal Family, who own Manchester City
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,057
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 08:41:29 am
Rossington and other pit villages in that Doncaster area like Hatfield,armthorpe,brodsworth were absolutely staunch pro strike places in 84 ,fought till the last until the end in march 85 .but once it was over there pits and communities were laid waste ,the tories  and the establishment wreaked their spiteful revenge and it was over ,they were beaten and no longer a threat ,theyd been dealt with.
Depressingly 30 years later these same striking men and there familys were voting in their droves for brexit to take us out the EU,the very organisation that poured money into those areas to get them back on their feet.three years after the brexit vote the same region voted for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the tories in the don valley constituency.after all they fought for ,the hardships they went through was completely forgotten and they bought the lies hook line and sinker .defeat was complete ,they were tories now.
Liverpool on the other hand didnt bow down.when thatcher turned her guns on the city in the early 80s and Geoffrey howes managed decline  of Liverpool statement ,Liverpool fought back to the point were now the city is unrecognisable from those dark days of the 80s .tourists flock there its a place people know and recognise all over the world all this despite the anti Liverpool proganda that was rife in the media and the pushing of the negative stereotypes of the city and its people.
There is no bias towards ex mining communities as they were dealt with ,Beaten.Liverpool the city and its people were never beaten . For me thats the difference.Liverpool are seen as a threat to the establishment,booing the national anthem for me is symbolic of the fuck you  attitude to the establishment by scousers .so the bias is there in all forms still right down to some bald headed ,middle aged referees and their inability to do their job properly because of,in my opinion their bias against the club.
Until Liverpool the city are tamed and become like those ex mining areas then the club will continue to suffer these bad decisions week after week.

:wellin
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,113
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 08:41:29 am
Until Liverpool the city are tamed and become like those ex mining areas then the club will continue to suffer these bad decisions week after week.

Those mining communities weren't "tamed". They were destroyed. There are no mines left. Not one. Know yer history!

But it seems the message hasn't got through to the referees. Barnsley, Sheff W, Doncaster Rovers - they all think the refs are against them.

"Speaking afterwards, Duff said the club were considering putting in a complaint, the latest in a litany of key decisions to go against the Oakwell club this winter."

"Barnsley's neighbours Sheffield Wednesday are another club who are concerned by refereeing standards this season and are reportedly hoping to send a delegation to meet Webb to speak about the matter."

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/barnsley-fc-boss-michael-duff-speaks-to-referees-supremo-howard-webb-to-air-frustrations-over-standards-of-officiating-4022383

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/doncaster-rovers-refereeing-decisions-infuriate-dickov-1820750

https://www.espn.in/football/story/_/id/37542842/doncaster-rovers-boss-darren-ferguson-clarifies-shoot-referees-remark

Doncaster's manager wanted to shoot referees! Not even Eeyore has gone that far. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:34:47 pm
Those mining communities weren't "tamed". They were destroyed. There are no mines left. Not one. Know yer history!

But it seems the message hasn't got through to the referees. Barnsley, Sheff W, Doncaster Rovers - they all think the refs are against them.

"Speaking afterwards, Duff said the club were considering putting in a complaint, the latest in a litany of key decisions to go against the Oakwell club this winter."

"Barnsley's neighbours Sheffield Wednesday are another club who are concerned by refereeing standards this season and are reportedly hoping to send a delegation to meet Webb to speak about the matter."

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/barnsley-fc-boss-michael-duff-speaks-to-referees-supremo-howard-webb-to-air-frustrations-over-standards-of-officiating-4022383

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/doncaster-rovers-refereeing-decisions-infuriate-dickov-1820750

https://www.espn.in/football/story/_/id/37542842/doncaster-rovers-boss-darren-ferguson-clarifies-shoot-referees-remark

Doncaster's manager wanted to shoot referees! Not even Eeyore has gone that far. 

Fucking Hell :D :D you have just Fergusons's son as an example of referee bias.





Wants to shoot a referee, can't think where he gets that from. ;) ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,743
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm »
If a ref wasn't giving Manu decisions you wouldn't see them at OT again. Contrast with Tierney who we seem to get every other fucking game and the one time he gives us a drop ball he gets dropped.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,113
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:50:57 pm
Wants to shoot a referee, can't think where he gets that from. ;) ;D

Probably from reading this thread.

Even Fergie's boy thinks the refs are against him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:31:25 pm
Its hard to get an exact answer, as they won't tell you, they give very little information about the referees on their website but its pretty easy to work out:-

The United Arab Emirates top league, which was known initially as the Etisalat League, then the and is now knowns as the ADNOC Pro League it is sponsored by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which is ran by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Manchester Citys chairman, sits on the board of ADNOC. So any monies paid to PGMOL referees comes from the Pro League who get their money from Abu Dhabis Royal Family, who own Manchester City

All a web of the UAE royal family, all their top guys have a piece of Man City and want it to dominate world football - thanks Rob
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 08:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:19:35 pm
Probably from reading this thread.

Even Fergie's boy thinks the refs are against him.

As I have said all along prisons are full of people who claim to be innocent and look to blame the criminal justice system. The reality is that the vast majority of those people have no grounds for thinking the criminal justice system is against them. According to you, that means people claiming to be a victim of a miscarriage of justice should be ignored.

All you do is ignore the evidence and scream conspiracy theory. Your modus operandi is to cherry-pick one line of a post and then attack it.

There is clear evidence that referees in general and Manchester officials in particular treat Liverpool differently. There is clear evidence that people in general treat people from Liverpool differently. As evidenced by the poverty and tragedy chanting.

There is data that shows Liverpool and in particular Salah are outliers with Salah being off the scale. Now you have created this bizarre theory that teams from mining areas are being treated differently by the establishment because of the miners' strike. That is despite many of those areas now being the Red Wall and voting in their droves for Brexit.

The establishment and the right-wing quite simply need someone to blame. Years ago they looked to convince the general public that the issue was strike-happy benefit scrounging scousers. Now the issue is immigrants. The thing is Liverpool and by definition LFC are the only City that is seen as anti-establishment, anti-monarchy and a City that simply never gives up.

The miners were defeated. Thatcher tried the same trick with Liverpool and attempted to put us into managed decline. Guess what it didn't work and unlike the mining communities we fought back and above all we don't vote Tory and we certainly didn't vote for Brexit. Unlike the mining communities that voted massively in favour of Brexit.

We sing fuck the Tories the mining communities sing Feed the scousers and then go to the food bank   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,058
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:13:49 pm

There is data that shows Liverpool and in particular Salah are outliers with Salah being off the scale.     

How many years is the Salah data from, has Tompkins done it for the whole time he's been here, and has he compared Salah's numbers with every other player in the league who is competing in European competition too?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 08:51:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:25:07 pm
How many years is the Salah data from, has Tompkins done it for the whole time he's been here, and has he compared Salah's numbers with every other player in the league who is competing in European competition too?

Not sure who Tompkins is but Tomkins has done data for various seasons.  :D

Here is an example.



Here is the article. https://tomkinstimes.com/2022/03/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest-something-is-very-very-wrong/
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,382
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:27 pm
Not sure who Tompkins is......





Single, doesnt get down the boozer much, not many friends in the face to face world, has lots of single socks.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,058
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:51:27 pm
Not sure who Tompkins is but Tomkins has done data for various seasons.  :D

Here is an example.

Here is the article. https://tomkinstimes.com/2022/03/incredible-mo-salah-stats-that-suggest-something-is-very-very-wrong/

I'll get his name right one day.  So he's only done it for two seasons, not the entire time Mo has been here?  Would be interesting to see if the pattern is still the same now and how he compares to every other attacking player.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 09:19:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:57:17 pm
I'll get his name right one day.  So he's only done it for two seasons, not the entire time Mo has been here?  Would be interesting to see if the pattern is still the same now and how he compares to every other attacking player.

Across his entire Liverpool career he has never had a season in which he has averaged a foul a game. The median is a foul every 52 minutes. Salah has been around double that in every single season. That is for a player who has been one of the best attackers for one of the best teams in the League. Somone who constantly takes on defenders and has a huge amount of touches in the opposition area.

In 19/20 Salah played 32 games and received 18 fouls.
In 19/20 Grealish played 36 games and received 167 fouls.

In 7 seasons Salah has been fouled 176 which is 9 more than Grealish received in the 19/20 season alone.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:40 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,041
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 09:19:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:55:50 pm
Single, doesnt get down the boozer much, not many friends in the face to face world, has lots of single socks.
;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,058
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:19:15 pm
Across his entire Liverpool career he has never had a season in which he has averaged a foul a game. The median is a foul every 52 minutes. Salah has been around double that in every single season. That is for a player who has been one of the best attackers for one of the best teams in the League. Somone who constantly takes on defenders and has a huge amount of touches in the opposition area.

How does he compare to Haaland over the last two seasons?  I reckon that would be an interesting comparison.  They're both strong and quick, both shrug off defenders, and both play as forwards for top teams.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 09:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:34:47 pm
Those mining communities weren't "tamed". They were destroyed. There are no mines left. Not one. Know yer history!

But it seems the message hasn't got through to the referees. Barnsley, Sheff W, Doncaster Rovers - they all think the refs are against them.

"Speaking afterwards, Duff said the club were considering putting in a complaint, the latest in a litany of key decisions to go against the Oakwell club this winter."

"Barnsley's neighbours Sheffield Wednesday are another club who are concerned by refereeing standards this season and are reportedly hoping to send a delegation to meet Webb to speak about the matter."

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/barnsley-fc-boss-michael-duff-speaks-to-referees-supremo-howard-webb-to-air-frustrations-over-standards-of-officiating-4022383

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/doncaster-rovers-refereeing-decisions-infuriate-dickov-1820750

https://www.espn.in/football/story/_/id/37542842/doncaster-rovers-boss-darren-ferguson-clarifies-shoot-referees-remark

Doncaster's manager wanted to shoot referees! Not even Eeyore has gone that far. 
Yorky,I very much do know my history ,well ,the 84-85 strike very much so.I was a striking miner for the whole year but from a different point as I was one of the rare breeds ,a striking NOTTS miner .
I know full well those communities in Yorkshire were destroyed,the tories wasted no time in shutting those mines immediately after the strike and decimating the towns and villages .
The same happened here in notts but at a slower rate ,probably thatchers way of saying thanks to the working notts miners,thanks lads but youve outlived your usefulness but well shut you down later.
So I do know theres no mines left ,not one .they were 10 a penny when i was growing up then watched as they slowly but surely disappeared one by one over time.
When I said the Yorkshire mining towns were tamed ,I meant once the strike was over that was it it really was over there was nothing left to fight for .the bulldozers moved in ,everywhere was laid waste ,they,WE ,were defeated .
We took on the whole might of the British establishment and its whole propaganda media ,its private army the police who were given full reign to do whatever they felt like and attack ,arrest us,convict us ,imprison some of us and for 12 months but to no avail ,we were beat .
They did tame us ,all of us ,the writing was on the wall we were on borrowed time .as I said in my earlier posts on this subject just over 30 years later all these areas were voting for brexit ,voting Tory 3 years later to get it done ,notts did but I expected nothing less ,but all the hardship I outlined above that happened in Yorkshire seemed to have meant nothing.every bucket of shit the establishment tipped over Yorkshire and they backed the tories ,voted for them after all that ,incredible and at that point they had been well and truly tamed and I make no apologies for saying it.
I was 23 when the strike started ,I was arrested 3 times released without charge twice ,convicted once stitched by a copper in court who never even arrested me and told a pack of lies in court.
me and my fellow strikers never went back to work after the strike ended with a colliery brass band playing defiantly as everyone march behind them ,heads held high like they did in yorks the way you see on all the old footage .we had to skulk back up the pit lane with our tails between our legs ashamed with giving us the deadeye .we were the scabs but in reverse .
So yorky ,I do know my history on that subject very well.I never watch any programs or documentarys about the strike or the anniversaries of it ,I cant be done with it ,I lived it ,its 40 years ago it feels like yesterday ,it hurts to know SHE did what she set out to do the minute she took office in 79 and destroyed us ,tamed us.



Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:45:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:00 pm
How does he compare to Haaland over the last two seasons?  I reckon that would be an interesting comparison.  They're both strong and quick, both shrug off defenders, and both play as forwards for top teams.

It is not a fair comparison though. They are pretty similar in terms of the number of fouls but Salah is far more involved in the game. Haaland at City has averaged 23.5 touches per 90. Salah at Liverpool has averaged 46.1 touches per 90.

Salah attempts to take players on 3.41 times per game. Haaland only attempts 1.04 take-ons per game.

Grealish has slightly more touches and take-ons to Salah but gets 4 times as many fouls.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:45:27 pm
It is not a fair comparison though. They are pretty similar in terms of the number of fouls but Salah is far more involved in the game. Haaland at City has averaged 23.5 touches per 90. Salah at Liverpool has averaged 46.1 touches per 90.

Salah attempts to take players on 3.41 times per game. Haaland only attempts 1.04 take-ons per game.

Grealish has slightly more touches and take-ons to Salah but gets 4 times as many fouls.

Yeah but how does he compare to Peter Pan ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:19:15 pm
Across his entire Liverpool career he has never had a season in which he has averaged a foul a game. The median is a foul every 52 minutes. Salah has been around double that in every single season. That is for a player who has been one of the best attackers for one of the best teams in the League. Somone who constantly takes on defenders and has a huge amount of touches in the opposition area.

In 19/20 Salah played 32 games and received 18 fouls.
In 19/20 Grealish played 36 games and received 167 fouls.

In 7 seasons Salah has been fouled 176 which is 9 more than Grealish received in the 19/20 season alone.
That's fucking disgusting.  :no
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 09:53:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:51:33 pm
Yeah but how does he compare to Peter Pan ?

He isn't aging as well.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 09:54:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:51:33 pm
Yeah but how does he compare to Peter Pan ?
Aye, it's fucking bonkers to even question.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,058
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:45:27 pm
It is not a fair comparison though. They are pretty similar in terms of the number of fouls but Salah is far more involved in the game. Haaland at City has averaged 23.5 touches per 90. Salah at Liverpool has averaged 46.1 touches per 90.

Salah attempts to take players on 3.41 times per game. Haaland only attempts 1.04 take-ons per game.

Grealish has slightly more touches and take-ons to Salah but gets 4 times as many fouls.

Do you have the stats for all seasons, where can they be found?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Do you have the stats for all seasons, where can they be found?

I keep reading this post, but RAWK tells me it is unread.

A conspiracy!!!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 10:02:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:59:33 pm
Do you have the stats for all seasons, where can they be found?

https://fbref.com/en/players/e342ad68/Mohamed-Salah

[imgsalah" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>top picture[/url]
][/img]
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:38 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,438
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 10:01:29 pm
I keep reading this post, but RAWK tells me it is unread.

A conspiracy!!!

You are just lucky because there has never been a match-fixing scandal in Tukrey.

Well apart from the Fenerbahce president and his 92 co-defendants being found guilty and Yildirim being sentenced to 6 years in prison. I await Yorky coming up with reasons why it wasn't a conspiracy.

1. Other clubs complained about decisions going against them.

2. Tukrish miners were fucked over by their government as well.

3 It wasn't refs being biased the players who didn't get decisions were just too damm honest for their own good.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 