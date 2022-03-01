Those mining communities weren't "tamed". They were destroyed. There are no mines left. Not one. Know yer history!



But it seems the message hasn't got through to the referees. Barnsley, Sheff W, Doncaster Rovers - they all think the refs are against them.



"Speaking afterwards, Duff said the club were considering putting in a complaint, the latest in a litany of key decisions to go against the Oakwell club this winter."



"Barnsley's neighbours Sheffield Wednesday are another club who are concerned by refereeing standards this season and are reportedly hoping to send a delegation to meet Webb to speak about the matter."



https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/barnsley-fc-boss-michael-duff-speaks-to-referees-supremo-howard-webb-to-air-frustrations-over-standards-of-officiating-4022383



https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/doncaster-rovers-refereeing-decisions-infuriate-dickov-1820750



https://www.espn.in/football/story/_/id/37542842/doncaster-rovers-boss-darren-ferguson-clarifies-shoot-referees-remark



Doncaster's manager wanted to shoot referees! Not even Eeyore has gone that far.



Yorky,I very much do know my history ,well ,the 84-85 strike very much so.I was a striking miner for the whole year but from a different point as I was one of the rare breeds ,a striking NOTTS miner .I know full well those communities in Yorkshire were destroyed,the tories wasted no time in shutting those mines immediately after the strike and decimating the towns and villages .The same happened here in notts but at a slower rate ,probably thatchers way of saying thanks to the working notts miners,thanks lads but youve outlived your usefulness but well shut you down later.So I do know theres no mines left ,not one .they were 10 a penny when i was growing up then watched as they slowly but surely disappeared one by one over time.When I said the Yorkshire mining towns were tamed ,I meant once the strike was over that was it it really was over there was nothing left to fight for .the bulldozers moved in ,everywhere was laid waste ,they,WE ,were defeated .We took on the whole might of the British establishment and its whole propaganda media ,its private army the police who were given full reign to do whatever they felt like and attack ,arrest us,convict us ,imprison some of us and for 12 months but to no avail ,we were beat .They did tame us ,all of us ,the writing was on the wall we were on borrowed time .as I said in my earlier posts on this subject just over 30 years later all these areas were voting for brexit ,voting Tory 3 years later to get it done ,notts did but I expected nothing less ,but all the hardship I outlined above that happened in Yorkshire seemed to have meant nothing.every bucket of shit the establishment tipped over Yorkshire and they backed the tories ,voted for them after all that ,incredible and at that point they had been well and truly tamed and I make no apologies for saying it.I was 23 when the strike started ,I was arrested 3 times released without charge twice ,convicted once stitched by a copper in court who never even arrested me and told a pack of lies in court.me and my fellow strikers never went back to work after the strike ended with a colliery brass band playing defiantly as everyone march behind them ,heads held high like they did in yorks the way you see on all the old footage .we had to skulk back up the pit lane with our tails between our legs ashamed with giving us the deadeye .we were the scabs but in reverse .So yorky ,I do know my history on that subject very well.I never watch any programs or documentarys about the strike or the anniversaries of it ,I cant be done with it ,I lived it ,its 40 years ago it feels like yesterday ,it hurts to know SHE did what she set out to do the minute she took office in 79 and destroyed us ,tamed us.