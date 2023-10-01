So a final question from me to you on this incident.



Do you agree with the idea that Darren England deliberately made a mistake (faked confusion if you like) over the disallowed Diaz goal v Spurs? (ie he knew it was a legitimate goal and pretended that he thought the on-field referee had given it).



That's what we were discussing.



Not being a mind reader I don't know.Only he does. I'm not in the room. I don't know him. I don't work at PGMOL. Most of the stuff they do is hidden and secret and behind closed doors. All of the reviews of their performance and decisions is hidden and secret and behind closed doors. We sometimes see the head of PGMOL pop up to offer the last apology and we sometimes hear the VAR and ref recordings which sound unprofesional at best and fucking dodgy at worst.As I said, I'm bored of talking about stuff that can't be proven.We've had one ref come out and say that he deliberately didn't give correct decisions because... (Clattenberg) and we've already had another ref come out and say that he was told he couldn't tell the truth (Halsey)I would lean towards them all being terrible at their job. I'd lean towards saying that PGMOL is disbanded and all the refs sacked. Get professional referees in - the best in the world and make them totally accountable. Make the process clear and objective and accountable. The new company, obviously, would never play any official in any game where any hint of impartiality could be questioned.What we have no isn't fit for purpose. If you want to say there is a massive conspiracy, if you want to say there is a massive cover up, if you want to say they are unprofessional, if you want to say they are shite at their jobs, if you want to say that they are unaccountable, if you want to say that there appears to be conflicts of interests all over the place, if you want to say some are biased, if you want to say their aren't impartial, if you want to say they are thick annoying bastards that do what they want then you can say all or some of those things and you might be right or wrong or partially right or partially wrong or completely wrong.On an internet messaging board, it's all about opinions.The one thing we can agree is - is that PGMOL is shite. The referees are shite. The linos are shite. VAR is shite. And it's all ruining the game we love.Fuck them.