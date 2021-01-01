Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells
,
Twoturtleduvvas
,
Roy Wabaloolah Wood
,
Tis the season to be jillc
,
BobPaisley3
,
Keita Success
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Author
Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29 (Read 1320 times)
Rush 82
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4’ Mo 29’
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:35:06 pm »
Kostas taken to hospital with suspected collarbone injury
Logged
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Pin it. Back in 6 weeks but for 6 weeks?!
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
45 back underway. The reds attacking the Spion Kop in the second half
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
47 Rice slips and Szoboszlai sprints forwards, plays it well behind Salah there, should have shot!
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Great run by Dom but he runs out of ideas at the end of it and sends the ball the wrong side of Salah
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
48 Roce booked for pulling back Gakpo. Free kick wide right.
Blocked? Was he really 10 yards away?.
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
50 Diaz robs them, jines feeds Mo and his shot is blocked
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Arsenal get away with another error.
Were pressing them like demons.
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
51 Martinelli on the break, Onate slips, but he gets back really well to win the ball, reds up the other end, but the final pass isnt great
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
53 Zinechenko gives it to Mo, his pass to Gakpo holds up in the wind. Its so gusty, he was in then!
Logged
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
12th man in full cry - Anfield has responded positively to Jurgen.
Screw this ref - hes favouring Arsenal on the fouls now
Logged
