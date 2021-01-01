« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29

Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4' Mo 29'
Today at 06:35:06 pm
Kostas taken to hospital with suspected collarbone injury
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:35:47 pm
Pin it. Back in 6 weeks but for 6 weeks?!
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:36:06 pm
45 back underway. The reds attacking the Spion Kop in the second half
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:38:16 pm
47 Rice slips and Szoboszlai sprints forwards, plays it well behind Salah there, should have shot!
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:39:13 pm
Great run by Dom but he runs out of ideas at the end of it and sends the ball the wrong side of Salah
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:39:17 pm
48 Roce booked for pulling back Gakpo. Free kick wide right.


Blocked?  Was he really 10 yards away?.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:40:55 pm
50 Diaz robs them, jines feeds Mo and his shot is blocked
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:41:53 pm
Arsenal get away with another error.

Were pressing them like demons.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:42:17 pm
51 Martinelli on the break, Onate slips, but he gets back really well to win the ball, reds up the other end, but the final pass isnt great
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:43:38 pm
53 Zinechenko gives it to Mo, his pass to Gakpo holds up in the wind.  Its so gusty, he was in then!
Rush 82

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Arsenal Gabriel 4 Mo 29
Today at 06:44:11 pm
12th man in full cry - Anfield has responded positively to Jurgen.

Screw this ref - hes favouring Arsenal on the fouls now
