Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT  (Read 5955 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,144
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:35:48 pm
I disagree. Nunez not starting is beyond ridiculous. Time for Jurgen to pack his bags?

Nevermind - apparently I was responding to a not serious post.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:11 pm by newterp »
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,745
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm »
The main thing is that we need to keep the intensity levels up and not slow the game down. Not sure if Diaz has done enough to start but he might get more help from Jones. Hopefully midweek has given a bit more confidence to many of the team.

Tough game but we are due a win against these.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,630
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
I don;t think Diaz should be starting ahead of Darwin but it's not up to me.  :D
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 04:40:53 pm
No hes starting by the looks of it.
damnit

:)
Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm »
Wouldve preferred Elliott and Nunez but oh well, lets run riot.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 04:40:56 pm
We need to remember that we are losing Salah shortly, so Nunez will become more the mainstay as Jota won't be rushed back. So, I can understand the team news today.

It's just a busy fixture list, so there will inevitably be some rotation. Darwin running at tired legs could kill the game off. Be great for him to come on with our noses in front.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:35:48 pm
.......Time for Jurgen to pack his bags?

:lmao

He can book a holiday for him and his family when he's bagged a couple more trophies this season.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 49,459
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm »
Up against a team that plays actual football for a change. Should be good. Let's hope the officials don't wreck it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 809
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:49:39 pm »
Elliot and Nunez off the bench must be terrifying Arteta. Arsenal can't afford to go crazy first 70 minutes as they will need the legs to go a full 95+ when those two come on.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:39:18 pm
Darwin doesnt really deserve to start does he. And Gakpo does.
Lets see what happens in the game but I think its a good decision.

Diaz doesn't deserve to start. At least Nunez looks a threat.

Diaz looks like the type of wide forward who should be playing for a mid table side.
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,535
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:32:10 pm
I hate this shit where were not listing players by lines. Whoever thought of that needs to be fired.

You think you know better than the LFC social media team? Sacrilege!
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,974
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 04:41:39 pm
I think you'll find he's joking ;)

And Jesus is playing for Arsenal.

You may be onto something Chak ;D

Edit: it wasnt even a fishing trip, but I still caught some right whoppers
Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,911
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:49:40 pm
Diaz doesn't deserve to start. At least Nunez looks a threat.

Diaz looks like the type of wide forward who should be playing for a mid table side.

Jeez try getting behind our players
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,144
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 04:41:39 pm
I think you'll find he's joking ;)

And Jesus is playing for Arsenal.

Seems weird as Rob's post was pretty straightforward.
Online Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 90,792
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:51:53 pm
Seems weird as Rob's post was pretty straightforward.

Brian is joking about Klopp packing his bags ;)
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,144
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:50:11 pm
You may be onto something Chak ;D

Edit: it wasnt even a fishing trip, but I still caught some right whoppers

Wait if it wasn't a fishing trip - doesn't that mean it was a serious response?

After all - Rob's post was a very logical one about what Nunez would do from the bench.
Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:53:38 pm »
Nunez would have caused hell for White. He was brilliant against West Ham and a constant threat in behind.
Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,974
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:53:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:51:53 pm
Seems weird as Rob's post was pretty straightforward.
not if you read the few posts before robs
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,144
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Today at 04:53:20 pm
Brian is joking about Klopp packing his bags ;)

Thank goodness. You never know when Twitter posters pop up here.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,144
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:53:47 pm
not if you read the few posts before robs

Got it - my bad. Apologies.
Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,974
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:54:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:53:31 pm
Wait if it wasn't a fishing trip - doesn't that mean it was a serious response?

After all - Rob's post was a very logical one about what Nunez would do from the bench.

Again, read the thread. It was an exaggerated in reaction to some who seriously questioned the section decision.
Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 72,911
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:53:38 pm
Nunez would have caused hell for White. He was brilliant against West Ham and a constant threat in behind.

He will get the chance when comes on.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,332
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:49:48 pm
You think you know better than the LFC social media team? Sacrilege!

It goes against principles of good design. Breaks convention needlessly and prioritizes least valuable information. So yeah. I do. 😁
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:56:58 pm »
They've got a good side and they'll look to press us relentlessly

Gotta be aware of those front 3 and the runs between the lines
Online DiggerJohn

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 166
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Nervous about it. Our midfield doesn't feel as strong. Hopefully the crowd inspires the boys to great heights.
Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:37:38 pm
20 mins in against Fulham

Think he means in the first 5 mins!
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:01:50 pm »
Would have preferred Nunez to start on the left and maybe Gomez RB, but understand the apprehension with playing Trent DM as he is still getting to grips with the position off the ball  and can force it a bit too much when on the ball.
Online marmite

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:02:32 pm »
in klopp we trust ....come on redmen just win please
im autistic dyslexic born deaf so spelling may be bad on some days bear with me its something i try very hard to get righy ... im not thick... supported liverpool fc from a very early age of 6 that would have been 1974  and still follow their every move today been to anfield and away games many times but now days its more online due to bad health

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 74,267
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm »
Its not a bizarre that Nunez starts from the bench. Its mad how he brings out such strong feelings from people, for a player who has so much yet to prove.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,315
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:07:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:05:15 pm
Its not a bizarre that Nunez starts from the bench. Its mad how he brings out such strong feelings from people, for a player who has so much yet to prove.

Its the lack of threat from Diaz and Gakpo thats more of an issue
The tactical worry is that itll be easy for Arsenal to keep the game in front of them
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 74,267
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:07:18 pm
It’s the lack of threat from Diaz and Gakpo that’s more of an issue
The tactical worry is that it’ll be easy for Arsenal to keep the game in front of them

Yep I would have had Nunez for the ability to get in behind and as you have stated he gets shots off unlike Gakpo and particularly Diaz. But its not a massive decision and he will get his moment in this game to influence it.

Its just I have never known a player bring out such strong emotions in fans, particularly those who still have so much to prove.
Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
Glad Jones is in as he definitely deserves it. A few key areas such as down the flanks attacking and defending, that's the same for both teams as you wouldn't want any wingers to isolate their fullback counterparts.

From our pov Trent has to be careful when he picks his moments to move into midfield
Slightly surprised Darwin doesn't play just because he could of been a good option from the left if they push up and with Trent's range of passing too.

Hopefully the supporters in the ground are up for it and we can make it a great game.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,974
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield Sat 23rd Dec KO 17:30 GMT
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:40:12 pm
has it not occurred to you that maybe he has a knock?  jesus.

Be careful removing the hook from your mouth ;)
Fuck the Tories
