I would only make three changes from the United game:

1. Gomez for Ibou because Ibou picks up niggles here and there.

2. Harvey for Szobo based on form

3. Gakpo for Darwin based on form



But why would I go strong:

1. Virg will be desperate to win his first trophy as captain. Every decent opportunity should be capitalised and a Liverpool captain has to win something. Getting his first trophy within 6 months would set the tone.

2. Our best players have had enough rest. In a normal season, they wouldn't have been rested regularly in midweek games (both European and Carabao).

3. This IS a tangible opportunity to win something. Some might say "Oh, what about the league?" For me, the league is a marathon and beating Arsenal to go a solitary point ahead of them won't mean it is done. We were literally 1 point ahead of them last week. Also, even if we lost it wouldn't be over with half of the season still to be played.

4. Westham will go strong and we can't underestimate them. For example, I don't see why we should throw Quansah in against Antonio.

5. We are not playing that well and we need to build rhythm.



On paper, we're the best team left in this competition so let's go all out to win it.