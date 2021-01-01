« previous next »
Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:44:08 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:38:20 am
No chance is Klopp going that weak for a quarter-final.

I agree I think he will go stronger.than that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #81 on: Today at 07:45:23 am
Hammers will play a strong team.  We can't go in too weak.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:09:43 am
I think in the early rounds of cup competitions you can rotate to your hearts content but the moment you get to the quarterfinals the shit gets real and you go strong. There are finite amount of trophies on offer a season and once you are in the position youve got to go for it. In Liverpools 100 year history they won the League Cup 9 times.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:17:22 am
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:06:54 am
It depends if you think we're winning the title. I have one question for those who do, whose scoring our goals once Salah has left? We would be crazy to not have a serious try of winning this tournament.
Yeah I get that, I was more saying that I dont see Klopp going full strength. He will believe we can win the title so will likely prioritise that. Id like us to go strong and get through but not at the cost of 3 points against Arsenal. Maybe were getting goalscorer in the January sales.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:29:20 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:43 am
I think in the early rounds of cup competitions you can rotate to your hearts content but the moment you get to the quarterfinals the shit gets real and you go strong. There are finite amount of trophies on offer a season and once you are in the position youve got to go for it. In Liverpools 100 year history they won the League Cup 8 times.


Nine :)
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:51:06 am
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:10:05 am
Winning a cup this early on with Klopp mark2 would be most excellent. Far ahead of schedule me thinks and would really further enhance the squads confidence.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:14:23 am
I'd start Bradley and Chambers to rest Gomez and Kostas for Saturday and play Trent in midfield.

Jones needs to get into some form so I'd start him and Endo. Harvey I'd start on the RW and give Salah a complete rest.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:16:15 am
yup. play it to win it like we always do. hope to see a strongish squad. with only one or two youngsters thrown in. think a mid of jones, szobo and endo should start. darwin should start, salah and maybe gakpo with kaide to come in.

a cup win could be the catalyst for the young squad to have even more belief and hunger for bigger trophies and hopefully one with big ears.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:20:29 am
Id be interested in some examples of teams that have jeopardised a title campaign by going deep in the league cup, Im sure there probably are examples but I cant think of many, I can think of a fair few where the team in questioned has been galvanised by it and its prompted a successful remainder of the season, including us on more than one occasion.

Get them beat, get a favourable semi final tie and get to Wembley, the rest will sort itself out.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:29:54 am
I would only make three changes from the United game:
1. Gomez for Ibou because Ibou picks up niggles here and there.
2. Harvey for Szobo based on form
3. Gakpo for Darwin based on form

But why would I go strong:
1. Virg will be desperate to win his first trophy as captain. Every decent opportunity should be capitalised and a Liverpool captain has to win something. Getting his first trophy within 6 months would set the tone.
2. Our best players have had enough rest. In a normal season, they wouldn't have been rested regularly in midweek games (both European and Carabao).
3. This IS a tangible opportunity to win something.  Some might say "Oh, what about the league?" For me, the league is a marathon and beating Arsenal to go a solitary point ahead of them won't mean it is done. We were literally 1 point ahead of them last week. Also, even if we lost it wouldn't be over with half of the season still to be played.
4. Westham will go strong and we can't underestimate them. For example, I don't see why we should throw Quansah in against Antonio.
5. We are not playing that well and we need to build rhythm.

On paper, we're the best team left in this competition so let's go all out to win it.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:32:14 am
think it is a time to try Trent as a #6.

--Kelleher
Bradley---Quansah--Gomez---Tsimikas
---------Trent
--Elliott------Jones--
Gordon---Gakpo----Diaz--

Bring on Szobo,VVD,Salah,Nunez if needed at 60 mins
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:37:06 am
Just play the best possible team, maybe with some changes. Don't make play Ibou again and maybe Szoboszlai and Nunez could start on the bench. There is a chance for a trophy and we should use it. West Ham I believe will go strong as this is a chance for them as well.

We don't have CL this season and some of the players had more rest than usually. Despite rotating our 11s we still get injuries, so I don't think we can avoid it anyway. We could build some rhytm too. We are the best team in the competition and there is no reason to back off.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:39:02 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:04:56 am
I know it sounds cheeky, but I get the feeling that Klopp is going to make Salah as a captain in this game.

Pardon for my memory, I don't remember on which game but it's this season's "less important" game, I was like aaa... Bloody hell Salah was the captain. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D
 
I thought he's going to be rested but yes, in Klopp I trust.

It will be Jones again as per the German preference to give it to the longest at the club.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:45:21 am
Looking at the other teams in the semi-finals its there to be won so I think we'll go strong, mixing in some youth/squad lads with the core of the first 11. I also think its time to look at Trent in the 6, with a proper right-back and Szoboszlai given some room to play. Give Nunez and Diaz another go to get some rhythm and a goal. Get ahead and then make changes early in the second half.

                  Kelleher
Bradley  Quansah Virg  Tsimikas
                    Trent
            Szobo     Jones
        Salah   Nunez   Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:48:38 am
We've only got a few more games before the fixtures seem to ease up a bit, I'd be tempted to play a similar team to the one we played against united, with the aim of dropping a few unless they perform. Maybe move Nunez out to the left and give Diaz a break, see if he can be more impactful from the bench.

Alisson
Trent Quansah van Dijk Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones
Salah Gakpo Nunez
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:56:06 am
The point of resting players is for them to be ready for important games. This is an important game.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:00:29 am
Amazed people want Szbozlai to start - looks knackered.
