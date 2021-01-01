« previous next »
Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,816
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:44:08 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:38:20 am
No chance is Klopp going that weak for a quarter-final.

I agree I think he will go stronger.than that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #81 on: Today at 07:45:23 am
Hammers will play a strong team.  We can't go in too weak.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,237
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:09:43 am
I think in the early rounds of cup competitions you can rotate to your hearts content but the moment you get to the quarterfinals the shit gets real and you go strong. There are finite amount of trophies on offer a season and once you are in the position youve got to go for it. In Liverpools 100 year history they won the League Cup 9 times.
Last Edit: Today at 08:51:26 am by spider-neil
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:17:22 am
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:06:54 am
It depends if you think we're winning the title. I have one question for those who do, whose scoring our goals once Salah has left? We would be crazy to not have a serious try of winning this tournament.
Yeah I get that, I was more saying that I dont see Klopp going full strength. He will believe we can win the title so will likely prioritise that. Id like us to go strong and get through but not at the cost of 3 points against Arsenal. Maybe were getting goalscorer in the January sales.
Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,396
  • The passmaster.
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:29:20 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:43 am
I think in the early rounds of cup competitions you can rotate to your hearts content but the moment you get to the quarterfinals the shit gets real and you go strong. There are finite amount of trophies on offer a season and once you are in the position youve got to go for it. In Liverpools 100 year history they won the League Cup 8 times.


Nine :)
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,237
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:51:06 am
Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:10:05 am
Winning a cup this early on with Klopp mark2 would be most excellent. Far ahead of schedule me thinks and would really further enhance the squads confidence.
Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:14:23 am
I'd start Bradley and Chambers to rest Gomez and Kostas for Saturday and play Trent in midfield.

Jones needs to get into some form so I'd start him and Endo. Harvey I'd start on the RW and give Salah a complete rest.
Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:16:15 am
yup. play it to win it like we always do. hope to see a strongish squad. with only one or two youngsters thrown in. think a mid of jones, szobo and endo should start. darwin should start, salah and maybe gakpo with kaide to come in.

a cup win could be the catalyst for the young squad to have even more belief and hunger for bigger trophies and hopefully one with big ears.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:20:29 am
Id be interested in some examples of teams that have jeopardised a title campaign by going deep in the league cup, Im sure there probably are examples but I cant think of many, I can think of a fair few where the team in questioned has been galvanised by it and its prompted a successful remainder of the season, including us on more than one occasion.

Get them beat, get a favourable semi final tie and get to Wembley, the rest will sort itself out.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:29:54 am
I would only make three changes from the United game:
1. Gomez for Ibou because Ibou picks up niggles here and there.
2. Harvey for Szobo based on form
3. Gakpo for Darwin based on form

But why would I go strong:
1. Virg will be desperate to win his first trophy as captain. Every decent opportunity should be capitalised and a Liverpool captain has to win something. Getting his first trophy within 6 months would set the tone.
2. Our best players have had enough rest. In a normal season, they wouldn't have been rested regularly in midweek games (both European and Carabao).
3. This IS a tangible opportunity to win something.  Some might say "Oh, what about the league?" For me, the league is a marathon and beating Arsenal to go a solitary point ahead of them won't mean it is done. We were literally 1 point ahead of them last week. Also, even if we lost it wouldn't be over with half of the season still to be played.
4. Westham will go strong and we can't underestimate them. For example, I don't see why we should throw Quansah in against Antonio.
5. We are not playing that well and we need to build rhythm.

On paper, we're the best team left in this competition so let's go all out to win it.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:32:14 am
think it is a time to try Trent as a #6.

--Kelleher
Bradley---Quansah--Gomez---Tsimikas
---------Trent
--Elliott------Jones--
Gordon---Gakpo----Diaz--

Bring on Szobo,VVD,Salah,Nunez if needed at 60 mins
Online crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:37:06 am
Just play the best possible team, maybe with some changes. Don't make play Ibou again and maybe Szoboszlai and Nunez could start on the bench. There is a chance for a trophy and we should use it. West Ham I believe will go strong as this is a chance for them as well.

We don't have CL this season and some of the players had more rest than usually. Despite rotating our 11s we still get injuries, so I don't think we can avoid it anyway. We could build some rhytm too. We are the best team in the competition and there is no reason to back off.
Last Edit: Today at 09:40:20 am by crewlove
Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,062
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:39:02 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:04:56 am
I know it sounds cheeky, but I get the feeling that Klopp is going to make Salah as a captain in this game.

Pardon for my memory, I don't remember on which game but it's this season's "less important" game, I was like aaa... Bloody hell Salah was the captain. Hahahahha!!!  ;D  ;D
 
I thought he's going to be rested but yes, in Klopp I trust.

It will be Jones again as per the German preference to give it to the longest at the club.
Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • return of the king
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:45:21 am
Looking at the other teams in the semi-finals its there to be won so I think we'll go strong, mixing in some youth/squad lads with the core of the first 11. I also think its time to look at Trent in the 6, with a proper right-back and Szoboszlai given some room to play. Give Nunez and Diaz another go to get some rhythm and a goal. Get ahead and then make changes early in the second half.

                  Kelleher
Bradley  Quansah Virg  Tsimikas
                    Trent
            Szobo     Jones
        Salah   Nunez   Diaz
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:48:38 am
We've only got a few more games before the fixtures seem to ease up a bit, I'd be tempted to play a similar team to the one we played against united, with the aim of dropping a few unless they perform. Maybe move Nunez out to the left and give Diaz a break, see if he can be more impactful from the bench.

Alisson
Trent Quansah van Dijk Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai Jones
Salah Gakpo Nunez
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:56:06 am
The point of resting players is for them to be ready for important games. This is an important game.
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:00:29 am
Amazed people want Szbozlai to start - looks knackered.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,834
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:11:37 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:33:46 am
Now that Everton are out, yes... Phew!   ;D

Just yanking your chain...
;D

Yes, now the 'mighty blues' are out we have a chance.  ;D

I better clarify though. By "it's there to be won now" I did only mean because it's the semi-final stage if we win tonight. Touching distance of the trophy itself, so rude not to go strong to lift it.  :)
Last Edit: Today at 10:15:16 am by Son of Mary
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,300
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:16:25 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:34:26 am
Injury risk quite simply doesn't enter the equation.

 

Well it does with some of them... Konate can't play 3 90s in 6 days
But the bigger point ins't players legs hanging off or them not being able to run ... it's level of performance in the Arsenal game... relative to Arsenal
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,224
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:21:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:25 am
Well it does with some of them... Konate can't play 3 90s in 6 days
But the bigger point ins't players legs hanging off or them not being able to run ... it's level of performance in the Arsenal game... relative to Arsenal

I completely understand what you are saying in terms of resting players. Where I stand is that I am not convinced we have what it takes to win the league and in that context I am not turning down a chance to win a trophy.

A draw at home against Arsenal for me is fine. I am not taking it now but I am not distraught if it happens. I would rest Konate, Virgil, Trent and Salah but i would pick the strongest team minus them but with them on the bench.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:26:36 am
We rested a load v USG and were utter shit v Utd. Rest and we perform v Arsenal, play first teamers and we aren't good v Arsenal seems a bit simplistic.

Massive worries ahead of the CL return next season if we have so many players that apparently can't handle midweek games.
Offline Redric1970

  • Absolutely comical dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:27:23 am
Dont mean to be a doom merchant but if we dont go strong tonight West Ham will put us on our arse they are a good side and will go full strength, obviously McAllister is out till the new year now and grav is also out, these next two games are massive I do worry that our midfield is gonna finally bite us in the arse.
Online Elzarneezer Scrooge

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,736
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #103 on: Today at 10:30:24 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:26:36 am
We rested a load v USG and were utter shit v Utd. Rest and we perform v Arsenal, play first teamers and we aren't good v Arsenal seems a bit simplistic.

Massive worries ahead of the CL return next season if we have so many players that apparently can't handle midweek games.

Always felt this way with Jurgen's Liverpool. We seem to play better with momentum from a midweek game. Often resting players causes sluggish performances the game after.

Obviously it's also not as simple as saying lets play our best team every game then, as we have a lot of fixtures coming up so some players will need resting more than others, but we need to keep it as strong as we can, every game from now until the end of the season.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,873
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #104 on: Today at 10:45:30 am
Thanks Jack for the OP. We are within touching distance of the trophy as the remaining teams aren't strong. Obviously the league is our priority but we also should be going all out to win a cup. As Jack said, we have been misfiring a bit and our performances have been saved by scoring vital goals. Against the worst United team in memory, we were rubbish. I think Nunez needs a goal or two to regain confidence.

Hopefully we will (even if it takes penalties) and then get an easy draw into the final.
#JFT97

Online crewlove

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #105 on: Today at 10:53:47 am
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Today at 10:30:24 am
Always felt this way with Jurgen's Liverpool. We seem to play better with momentum from a midweek game. Often resting players causes sluggish performances the game after.

Agreed. There were several periods in the past when after each break we kept coming back worse than before. Famous camps in Spain had similar effects as well I think.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #106 on: Today at 10:54:17 am
Quote from: Elzarneezer Scrooge on Today at 10:30:24 am
Always felt this way with Jurgen's Liverpool. We seem to play better with momentum from a midweek game. Often resting players causes sluggish performances the game after.

Obviously it's also not as simple as saying lets play our best team every game then, as we have a lot of fixtures coming up so some players will need resting more than others, but we need to keep it as strong as we can, every game from now until the end of the season.

Yep, feels like we properly cook when we've found our way and are playing so often you barely get a chance to talk about the previous game! i'd feel more encouraged for the weekend if our first teamers had a performance in them tonight rather than sitting at home or on the bench.

Like you say there's a few we need to take care with but other than that let's go strong and twat these and Arsenal.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,429
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #107 on: Today at 10:56:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:43 am
I think in the early rounds of cup competitions you can rotate to your hearts content but the moment you get to the quarterfinals the shit gets real and you go strong. There are finite amount of trophies on offer a season and once you are in the position youve got to go for it. In Liverpools 100 year history they won the League Cup 9 times.
you're off by about 31% ;)
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,592
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #108 on: Today at 11:03:01 am
Robbo and Matip are out at the back. Thiago Mac Baj and Gravenberch are out in the mid. Jota and Doak are out up front.

By rotate you guys mean "come on as a sub". There's nobody left unless you play kids in a final 8. strong team /weak team. We only have "a team" untill we get a couple back. Even if we wanted to rotate bradley and q at the back is all we have in us if you assume the usual 4-5 subs from the bench, any way you shuffle the starters. Same for Arsenal. 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,679
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Reply #109 on: Today at 11:13:46 am
I'd start Bradley and Chambers to rest Gomez and Kostas for Saturday and play Trent in midfield.

Jones needs to get into some form so I'd start him and Endo. Harvey I'd start on the RW and give Salah a complete rest.

Two young inexperienced full backs against some top Premier League attackers in a must win quarter final? Not for me personally. I'd play Gomez and Tsimikas and look to bring Trent on if needed. Bench in general could be important. I wouldn't experiment anywhere really, not like we can do loads with injuries anyway but we have to be serious from the start
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #110 on: Today at 11:15:07 am
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 11:13:46 am
Two young inexperienced full backs against some top Premier League attackers in a must win quarter final? Not for me personally. I'd play Gomez and Tsimikas and look to bring Trent on if needed. Bench in general could be important. I wouldn't experiment anywhere really, not like we can do loads with injuries anyway but we have to be serious from the start
We tend to underestimate our opponents these days. It's strange.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,613
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #111 on: Today at 11:15:50 am
Could see West Ham going for their best 11, so, I dunno, maybe not go overboard on the rotation and the players who only appear in cups.

Again on paper a match we should win. Means nothing.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #112 on: Today at 11:20:17 am
West Ham will probably go strong and a number of theirs are playing well. Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus look a nuisance to play against. Id go strong and try to get some confidence in the side while also giving those deserving of minutes some gametime where possible
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #113 on: Today at 11:27:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:16:25 am
Well it does with some of them... Konate can't play 3 90s in 6 days
But the bigger point ins't players legs hanging off or them not being able to run ... it's level of performance in the Arsenal game... relative to Arsenal

Opinion on the performance against United after the majority of players had a full weeks' rest?
Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #114 on: Today at 11:30:41 am
Is Doak injured?
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,300
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #115 on: Today at 11:32:16 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:27:51 am
Opinion on the performance against United after the majority of players had a full weeks' rest?

Great point... clearly its better to play more based on us not doing a goal in a match. Thinking about it I remember Jurgen's many interviews asking for more fixtures to improve performance levels

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,284
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Liverpool vs West Ham United (League Cup Quarter-Final) - 20:00, Weds 20th Dec
Reply #116 on: Today at 11:33:13 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:32:14 am
think it is a time to try Trent as a #6.

--Kelleher
Bradley---Quansah--Gomez---Tsimikas
---------Trent
--Elliott------Jones--
Gordon---Gakpo----Diaz--

Bring on Szobo,VVD,Salah,Nunez if needed at 60 mins


fuck me, with that line up they'd be needed after 15 mins not 60 .....
