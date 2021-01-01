Injuries going around this league are too much. we are getting spanked too and the thinner you get, the thinner you get. Klopps been masterful rotating starters and using all his subs all the time but now its a hiding to none. quansah elliot endo and jones is our depth now and the playing subs both.



Freaking survival games. others have it just as bad or worse. I look at Trippier such a fabulous cultured player for real, and hes been muled right into the ground barely surviving by the end of games, a broken shell of himself. Probably bruised from head to toe as well. Our boys are much better treated of course but its a real steeplechase this thing.



i think we just need to power through to the fabled 5 day break we get somewhere after Christmas. Just win, baby.



also complicating matters, for everybody left with city out its a chance to win. Strong teams everywhere. at least its straight to pens.



