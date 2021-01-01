« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?  (Read 319 times)

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« on: Yesterday at 06:51:14 pm »
Following on from the various postings across several threads these past few weeks of certain payment cards no longer working on the LFC ticketing website, I thought it might perhaps be useful to establish which cards are failing.

We've seen Virgin Atlantic MasterCard now mentioned by me and two other posters.  Payments with this usually (but not always) require approval in the Virgin app, which could be something the software or payment intermediary is failing to handle.

What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?

Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:01:18 pm »

Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
Logged

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,095
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Natwest Visa is hit and miss. Sometimes works with app authentication, sometimes fails. Sometimes doesn't ask for authentication at all! It's great fun wondering which it will be!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm »
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,539
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:26:48 pm »
Chase Mastercard normally requires 2 way verification.
Logged

Offline willfitz89

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm »
Been having issues with NatWest and Monzo. Only card I can get to work is a Barclay credit card.
Logged

Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm »
No Amex
Logged

Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:01:18 pm
Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
It worked for me, then in the same bulk sale last week didnt, then when on phone to TO (same sale)  it did.
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.

Monzo asks for app authorisation if you buy in a sale, however if its an autocup or local ballot payment it allows payment fine.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 308
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:43:06 pm »
I tried to put my RBS card against my dads account for the local ballot last week and they wouldnt take it, seems to work fine on my account though. Think they use the same systems as NatWest
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Issues with Natwest debit and Capital One credit this morning
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 06:51:14 pm
What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?
Date and time that the transaction failed might be important and whether or not the issuing bank authorised the payment.  It's a while since I worked in payments and that was mainly chip-and-pin so my knowledge may be out of date and/or irrelevant. On chip-and-pin transactions, there are time constraints and if they're not met then the transaction is rolled back. I can't rememer whether there were any timings in non chip-and-pin but with two-factor autentication I suspect that there are and delays at peak times might be relevant.
Someone reported a card not working on an interactive payment but being okay with the auto payment for cup games. That's understandable because they're two different processes - the former is a card-present interactive transaction, the latter is some sort of batch process where the card is not present. I've had the opposite problem when I registered a card in a name that was different to my season ticket (nothing sinister, just a maiden vs married name issue). On that occasion, I suspect that the batch auto payment process was performing some extra name checks. I've no idea why there should be a problem the other way round other than I expect the autocup payment does not involve a CVV check because I don't think it's supposed to be stored (happy to be corrected on that).
I understand the complaints about the lack of detailed error information to the end-user but there's a school of thought that, in secure transactions (payments, logins etc), this can be helpful to a scammer. So I'm not surprised that this happens but I'd expect the error information to be available somewhere in some logs. 
Logged

Online Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,212
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
NatWest Mastercard debit failed this morning.

Barclaycard as backup worked thankfully.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 