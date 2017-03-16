What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use? Any other datapoints please?



Date and time that the transaction failed might be important and whether or not the issuing bank authorised the payment. It's a while since I worked in payments and that was mainly chip-and-pin so my knowledge may be out of date and/or irrelevant. On chip-and-pin transactions, there are time constraints and if they're not met then the transaction is rolled back. I can't rememer whether there were any timings in non chip-and-pin but with two-factor autentication I suspect that there are and delays at peak times might be relevant.Someone reported a card not working on an interactive payment but being okay with the auto payment for cup games. That's understandable because they're two different processes - the former is a card-present interactive transaction, the latter is some sort of batch process where the card is not present. I've had the opposite problem when I registered a card in a name that was different to my season ticket (nothing sinister, just a maiden vs married name issue). On that occasion, I suspect that the batch auto payment process was performing some extra name checks. I've no idea why there should be a problem the other way round other than I expect the autocup payment does not involve a CVV check because I don't think it's supposed to be stored (happy to be corrected on that).I understand the complaints about the lack of detailed error information to the end-user but there's a school of thought that, in secure transactions (payments, logins etc), this can be helpful to a scammer. So I'm not surprised that this happens but I'd expect the error information to be available somewhere in some logs.