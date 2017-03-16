« previous next »
Author Topic: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?  (Read 1169 times)

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« on: December 14, 2023, 06:51:14 pm »
Following on from the various postings across several threads these past few weeks of certain payment cards no longer working on the LFC ticketing website, I thought it might perhaps be useful to establish which cards are failing.

We've seen Virgin Atlantic MasterCard now mentioned by me and two other posters.  Payments with this usually (but not always) require approval in the Virgin app, which could be something the software or payment intermediary is failing to handle.

What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #1 on: December 14, 2023, 07:01:18 pm »

Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,148
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #2 on: December 14, 2023, 07:39:04 pm »
Natwest Visa is hit and miss. Sometimes works with app authentication, sometimes fails. Sometimes doesn't ask for authentication at all! It's great fun wondering which it will be!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #3 on: December 14, 2023, 08:18:22 pm »
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.
Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,540
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #4 on: December 14, 2023, 09:26:48 pm »
Chase Mastercard normally requires 2 way verification.
Offline willfitz89

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #5 on: December 14, 2023, 09:28:45 pm »
Been having issues with NatWest and Monzo. Only card I can get to work is a Barclay credit card.
Offline AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #6 on: December 14, 2023, 10:28:12 pm »
No Amex
Online Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #7 on: December 14, 2023, 10:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 14, 2023, 07:01:18 pm
Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
It worked for me, then in the same bulk sale last week didnt, then when on phone to TO (same sale)  it did.
Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #8 on: December 14, 2023, 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on December 14, 2023, 08:18:22 pm
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.

Monzo asks for app authorisation if you buy in a sale, however if its an autocup or local ballot payment it allows payment fine.
Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #9 on: December 14, 2023, 11:43:06 pm »
I tried to put my RBS card against my dads account for the local ballot last week and they wouldnt take it, seems to work fine on my account though. Think they use the same systems as NatWest
Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #10 on: December 15, 2023, 08:58:28 am »
Issues with Natwest debit and Capital One credit this morning
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #11 on: December 15, 2023, 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: MKB on December 14, 2023, 06:51:14 pm
What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?
Date and time that the transaction failed might be important and whether or not the issuing bank authorised the payment.  It's a while since I worked in payments and that was mainly chip-and-pin so my knowledge may be out of date and/or irrelevant. On chip-and-pin transactions, there are time constraints and if they're not met then the transaction is rolled back. I can't rememer whether there were any timings in non chip-and-pin but with two-factor autentication I suspect that there are and delays at peak times might be relevant.
Someone reported a card not working on an interactive payment but being okay with the auto payment for cup games. That's understandable because they're two different processes - the former is a card-present interactive transaction, the latter is some sort of batch process where the card is not present. I've had the opposite problem when I registered a card in a name that was different to my season ticket (nothing sinister, just a maiden vs married name issue). On that occasion, I suspect that the batch auto payment process was performing some extra name checks. I've no idea why there should be a problem the other way round other than I expect the autocup payment does not involve a CVV check because I don't think it's supposed to be stored (happy to be corrected on that).
I understand the complaints about the lack of detailed error information to the end-user but there's a school of thought that, in secure transactions (payments, logins etc), this can be helpful to a scammer. So I'm not surprised that this happens but I'd expect the error information to be available somewhere in some logs. 
Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #12 on: December 15, 2023, 11:14:14 am »
NatWest Mastercard debit failed this morning.

Barclaycard as backup worked thankfully.
Offline jdirckze

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #13 on: December 15, 2023, 05:07:18 pm »
Natwest cards always fail.  Monzo is hit and miss but works when asked for app approval
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,991
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #14 on: December 16, 2023, 11:17:55 am »
mine's Natwest and never had an issue with payments.

I think LuverlyRita's point about the volume and timings might be at play. Natwest give you 8 minutes to receive and confirm the transaction if it triggers the app auth, if a part of that drops because a server is busy then it'll fail.
Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #15 on: December 18, 2023, 09:09:19 am »
Natwest Debit that has always been used to buy loads of tickets failed 3 times this morning, had to use mates card in end
Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #16 on: December 18, 2023, 09:24:12 am »
Is someone going to share this thread with the club?  Very good idea to being them all together, I was one of the original Virgin mastercard posters
Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #17 on: December 18, 2023, 09:55:31 am »
Usually when I use Natwest Debit Card I have to do the verification thing and that is during busy Cup sales but this morning just declined never had that before, but I was buying for my nephew so I dont know if that affects it.  Sweating a bit on the Arsenal sale tomorrow morning now.
Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #18 on: December 18, 2023, 10:49:22 am »
My ACS card is an Avios Barclaycard - hasn't failed yet. Think I used it for the bulk sales too. Used Monzo to pay yesterday for United and worked fine but did need an app approval.

Quote from: Claire. on December 16, 2023, 11:17:55 am
I think LuverlyRita's point about the volume and timings might be at play. Natwest give you 8 minutes to receive and confirm the transaction if it triggers the app auth, if a part of that drops because a server is busy then it'll fail.

I think so too.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,361
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #19 on: December 18, 2023, 11:46:24 am »
Are we sure it's any specific banks, and not just the card system?

I have found in recent years, that if I use a saved card, then it often doesn't go through. However if I enter the card details as a new card (using the same card which is stored), then it goes through absolutely fine. So I always enter the full details each time, and not experienced any problems since doing that.
Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #20 on: December 18, 2023, 11:47:32 am »
Virgin credit card failed twice in a row this morning, cancelled the transaction and still had the tickets in basket so used another card on (Santander debit).
Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #21 on: December 18, 2023, 11:57:52 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 18, 2023, 11:47:32 am
Virgin credit card failed twice in a row this morning, cancelled the transaction and still had the tickets in basket so used another card on (Santander debit).

Caused me a real issue with teh 13+ second half of season sale this - had planned to put on my Virgin credit card and had to pay with a debit, money I didn't really have available running up to Christmas
Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #22 on: December 18, 2023, 11:59:26 am »
It definitely from the LFC end I think - The 2 Factor Authentication isn't prompting for those what need it
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #23 on: December 18, 2023, 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on December 18, 2023, 11:59:26 am
It definitely from the LFC end I think - The 2 Factor Authentication isn't prompting for those what need it

It is yes. Their website isn't handling the request properly for whatever reason.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,254
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #24 on: December 18, 2023, 12:07:53 pm »
I've had issues in the past using my Ulster Bank (part of NatWest) debit card. The club blamed the bank and the bank blamed the club each time.
Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,148
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #25 on: December 18, 2023, 12:25:28 pm »
Quote from: stoz on December 18, 2023, 11:46:24 am
Are we sure it's any specific banks, and not just the card system?

I have found in recent years, that if I use a saved card, then it often doesn't go through. However if I enter the card details as a new card (using the same card which is stored), then it goes through absolutely fine. So I always enter the full details each time, and not experienced any problems since doing that.


I've been typing in my bank details since last season when the saved cards started playing up, sometimes they work, sometimes they fail. Same cards every time.

Quote from: deanloco9 on December 18, 2023, 11:59:26 am
It definitely from the LFC end I think - The 2 Factor Authentication isn't prompting for those what need it

I've had it fail after doing my app authentication as well on some sales.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #26 on: December 18, 2023, 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on December 18, 2023, 11:59:26 am
It definitely from the LFC end I think - The 2 Factor Authentication isn't prompting for those what need it
Yeah it was so inconsistent on the ACS for me last year.. 1 game would work perfect, next game would fail and in the bulks, 1 minute it would go through with no authentication and then the next sale it needed to go through, would not work for 3/4 times
Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #27 on: December 18, 2023, 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on December 18, 2023, 09:24:12 am
Is someone going to share this thread with the club?  Very good idea to being them all together, I was one of the original Virgin mastercard posters
OP here.   That was my plan.  I don't have much confidence in the online chat or SoS (born of experience).  I've attempted to short-circuit by alerting Phil Dutton to this thread, but he may miss or ignore my message.

There's a danger the Club will just assume this is a hangover from the problem they fixed a couple of months back, where first name was being blanked out on the webform, but it's not; this is a different situation.  It's entirely possible the fix to that one inadvertently caused this new problem, but, more likely I think is that there have been updates to industry standards on TFA that are not being handled by the payments system.  Whatever the cause, we need someone to own and resolve.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #28 on: December 18, 2023, 05:59:25 pm »
I had an issue with Virgin Mastercard this morning
Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 am »
RBS this morning, took about 10 attempts to pay. First 5 or so immediately failed, then a few prompted me to approve in app but still failed, then finally it accepted my approval on my last attempt before it wouldve timed out.

This really needs sorting before the bulks.
Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,148
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 09:21:52 am
RBS this morning, took about 10 attempts to pay. First 5 or so immediately failed, then a few prompted me to approve in app but still failed, then finally it accepted my approval on my last attempt before it wouldve timed out.

This really needs sorting before the bulks.

Weirdly, mine worked fine in the 13+ sale the other week when they were taking £800 off me ;D The following week it started failing again.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,847
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:31:43 am »
Tesco credit card worked fine for United and Arsenal at home. Better work fine at 10am.
Offline grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,148
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 am »
And once again, Natwest debit fails twice, not even getting the app authorisation coming up now. Success first time with Tesco credit card.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Birdontheshirt

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 728
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 am »
My virgin mastercard usually fails these days.  Other cards are hit and miss.  Nationwide sometimes works, sometimes doesn't.
Online Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 01:53:16 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:06:45 am
And once again, Natwest debit fails twice, not even getting the app authorisation coming up now. Success first time with Tesco credit card.

My Natwest debit failed 3 times even after succesfully authorising through the app and working succesfully a few days ago for West Ham ACS. My Natwest credit also failed twice.

But my Currensea debit card worked thankfully.

This was for the 10am Arsenal FA Cup tickets.

What on earth is going on??
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Birdontheshirt on Yesterday at 10:33:57 am
My virgin mastercard usually fails these days.  Other cards are hit and miss.  Nationwide sometimes works, sometimes doesn't.
Virgin cards do seem to be cropping up a lot. I think that "Virgin" is just the branding and the real issuing bank is The Clydesdale but the bank may not be relevant. Approval via an app or use of stored card information also seems to be causing a problem. This is all good stuff for the person who will ultimately be tasked with responsibility to sorting this out. Years ago when I was working in the electricity distribution sector, a fault report arrived from out in the field with just two words on it.... "It's broke". I'm not sure what was funnier - the fault report or the reaction of the chap tasked with sorting it out  ;D
Offline Shauniboy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:07:06 pm »
Natwest Debit failed again for Arsenal sale and I always manually put details in. That card has bought loads of tickets over the years

Had to use mates card again!!
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,466
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:08:56 pm »
Just got another card for Arsenal away so tried to get a single just now with the usual NatWest debit card that has worked for years but has stopped working over the last few months...still works for the ACS though...

1st error message was the usual one but this time I tried again, then got the app approval request so approved it, then got this message :

Error occurred trying to collect payment. &#39;SystemError&#39; response received from OPS:

That makes perfect sense  :butt

Clearly its my fault though, or the banks, definitely not LFC's as their system is top notch, and always has been.

Online Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:24:39 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:08:56 pm
Just got another card for Arsenal away so tried to get a single just now with the usual NatWest debit card that has worked for years but has stopped working over the last few months...still works for the ACS though...

1st error message was the usual one but this time I tried again, then got the app approval request so approved it, then got this message :

Error occurred trying to collect payment. 'SystemError' response received from OPS:

That makes perfect sense  :butt

Clearly its my fault though, or the banks, definitely not LFC's as their system is top notch, and always has been.



Exactly the same as me, see a few posts up
