Author Topic: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?  (Read 460 times)

Offline MKB

Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« on: December 14, 2023, 06:51:14 pm »
Following on from the various postings across several threads these past few weeks of certain payment cards no longer working on the LFC ticketing website, I thought it might perhaps be useful to establish which cards are failing.

We've seen Virgin Atlantic MasterCard now mentioned by me and two other posters.  Payments with this usually (but not always) require approval in the Virgin app, which could be something the software or payment intermediary is failing to handle.

What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?

Offline Schmarn

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #1 on: December 14, 2023, 07:01:18 pm »

Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #2 on: December 14, 2023, 07:39:04 pm »
Natwest Visa is hit and miss. Sometimes works with app authentication, sometimes fails. Sometimes doesn't ask for authentication at all! It's great fun wondering which it will be!
Offline Luke 17

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #3 on: December 14, 2023, 08:18:22 pm »
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.
Offline Alf

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #4 on: December 14, 2023, 09:26:48 pm »
Chase Mastercard normally requires 2 way verification.
Offline willfitz89

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #5 on: December 14, 2023, 09:28:45 pm »
Been having issues with NatWest and Monzo. Only card I can get to work is a Barclay credit card.
Offline AR48

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #6 on: December 14, 2023, 10:28:12 pm »
No Amex
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #7 on: December 14, 2023, 10:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 14, 2023, 07:01:18 pm
Nationwide Visa requires app approval but no issues at all.
It worked for me, then in the same bulk sale last week didnt, then when on phone to TO (same sale)  it did.
Offline SnowGoon

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #8 on: December 14, 2023, 10:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on December 14, 2023, 08:18:22 pm
Not had any problems since I started using Monzo. Did have issues with Natwest debit card previously.

Monzo asks for app authorisation if you buy in a sale, however if its an autocup or local ballot payment it allows payment fine.
Online mattyyt

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #9 on: December 14, 2023, 11:43:06 pm »
I tried to put my RBS card against my dads account for the local ballot last week and they wouldnt take it, seems to work fine on my account though. Think they use the same systems as NatWest
Offline deanloco9

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 am »
Issues with Natwest debit and Capital One credit this morning
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:05:59 am »
Quote from: MKB on December 14, 2023, 06:51:14 pm
What other cards are failing, and what two-factor authentication do they normally use?  Any other datapoints please?
Date and time that the transaction failed might be important and whether or not the issuing bank authorised the payment.  It's a while since I worked in payments and that was mainly chip-and-pin so my knowledge may be out of date and/or irrelevant. On chip-and-pin transactions, there are time constraints and if they're not met then the transaction is rolled back. I can't rememer whether there were any timings in non chip-and-pin but with two-factor autentication I suspect that there are and delays at peak times might be relevant.
Someone reported a card not working on an interactive payment but being okay with the auto payment for cup games. That's understandable because they're two different processes - the former is a card-present interactive transaction, the latter is some sort of batch process where the card is not present. I've had the opposite problem when I registered a card in a name that was different to my season ticket (nothing sinister, just a maiden vs married name issue). On that occasion, I suspect that the batch auto payment process was performing some extra name checks. I've no idea why there should be a problem the other way round other than I expect the autocup payment does not involve a CVV check because I don't think it's supposed to be stored (happy to be corrected on that).
I understand the complaints about the lack of detailed error information to the end-user but there's a school of thought that, in secure transactions (payments, logins etc), this can be helpful to a scammer. So I'm not surprised that this happens but I'd expect the error information to be available somewhere in some logs. 
Offline Stevo

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 am »
NatWest Mastercard debit failed this morning.

Barclaycard as backup worked thankfully.
Offline jdirckze

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:07:18 pm »
Natwest cards always fail.  Monzo is hit and miss but works when asked for app approval
Offline Claire.

Re: Which credit cards will no longer work for ticket sales?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
mine's Natwest and never had an issue with payments.

I think LuverlyRita's point about the volume and timings might be at play. Natwest give you 8 minutes to receive and confirm the transaction if it triggers the app auth, if a part of that drops because a server is busy then it'll fail.
