Author Topic: The small things in life that amuse you

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 08:54:16 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 18, 2023, 04:50:06 pm
There was a guy getting interviewed on the local news yesterday and his name was Ahmed Karwash it amused me at the time not as much typing i out now. ::)
There's a fella on BBC North West Tonight called Phil McCann who was reporting on a story during the Petrol shortage a while ago and telling us about people panic buying.

https://www.indy100.com/viral/phil-mccann-bbc-breakfast-petrol-b1926841
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 09:17:41 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 18, 2023, 04:50:06 pm
There was a guy getting interviewed on the local news yesterday and his name was Ahmed Karwash it amused me at the time not as much typing i out now. ::)


A few years ago place I worked at had an office in Hong Kong. One of the women was called Fanny Pong
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 09:21:17 pm
Quote from: No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint on December 18, 2023, 09:17:41 pm

A few years ago place I worked at had an office in Hong Kong. One of the women was called Fanny Pong
my wife's work brought her into contact with a guy named Kong King.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 09:49:29 pm
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 10:11:47 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 18, 2023, 09:49:29 pm
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.
:lmao
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 18, 2023, 11:02:52 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 18, 2023, 09:49:29 pm
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.




😂😂
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 19, 2023, 03:04:27 am
Three gun-wielding thieves in Colorado allegedly robbed a cheque-cashing business, but, before they could escape, a fourth person stole their getaway car, police said.

Commerce City police arrested two of three suspects on Saturday, describing the series of events as "an unexpected and ironic twist".

Adding to the irony, their car may have "already been stolen", police wrote on Facebook. "We don't know."

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday morning, three armed and masked people attempted to rob Hi Lo Check Cashing, the Commerce City Police Department said in a statement. They are believed to be under 18, according to local news, citing a spokesperson for the department.

"As the trio was robbing the businessa fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle," police said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67752007

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 19, 2023, 06:09:26 am
Quote from: Statto Red on December 19, 2023, 03:04:27 am
Three gun-wielding thieves in Colorado allegedly robbed a cheque-cashing business, but, before they could escape, a fourth person stole their getaway car, police said.

Commerce City police arrested two of three suspects on Saturday, describing the series of events as "an unexpected and ironic twist".

Adding to the irony, their car may have "already been stolen", police wrote on Facebook. "We don't know."

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday morning, three armed and masked people attempted to rob Hi Lo Check Cashing, the Commerce City Police Department said in a statement. They are believed to be under 18, according to local news, citing a spokesperson for the department.

"As the trio was robbing the businessa fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle," police said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67752007

 ;D

It's OK, I'm with the AA ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
December 30, 2023, 06:28:58 pm
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 02:40:19 pm
Seeing multiple clickbait sports pages try to create debate (for clicks) over whether Ronaldo at United or Salah is the best winger the PL has ever seen.

It's not even close. Ronaldo had 1 great season at United. Salah has had 7.
103 goals and 37 assists in 236 games v 151 goals and 66 assists in 238 games.
Salah's lowest goals total in a season is 19. Ronaldo equalled or bettered that once.

Get to fuck  :lmao
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 03:09:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 02:40:19 pm
Seeing multiple clickbait sports pages try to create debate (for clicks) over whether Ronaldo at United or Salah is the best winger the PL has ever seen.

It's not even close. Ronaldo had 1 great season at United. Salah has had 7.
103 goals and 37 assists in 236 games v 151 goals and 66 assists in 238 games.
Salah's lowest goals total in a season is 19. Ronaldo equalled or bettered that once.

Get to fuck  :lmao

Weird isn't it mate.  It's like because he became the player he did at Madrid that he was that good whilst he was here. 
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 03:27:34 pm
I was slightly amused and shocked the weekend when I found out Hitlers nephew was born and grew up in Toxeth  ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 03:32:14 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  2, 2024, 03:27:34 pm
I was slightly amused and shocked the weekend when I found out Hitlers nephew was born and grew up in Toxeth  ;D
How dare you say such a thing about one of our greatest strikers!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 03:48:42 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on December 18, 2023, 08:54:16 pm
There's a fella on BBC North West Tonight called Phil McCann who was reporting on a story during the Petrol shortage a while ago and telling us about people panic buying.

https://www.indy100.com/viral/phil-mccann-bbc-breakfast-petrol-b1926841

:lmao

Producer:  Got a job for you Phil.

Phil:  But I'm the Sports reporter

Producer: Trust me, you'll like this one.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 04:23:52 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2024, 02:40:19 pm
Seeing multiple clickbait sports pages try to create debate (for clicks) over whether Ronaldo at United or Salah is the best winger the PL has ever seen.

It's not even close. Ronaldo had 1 great season at United. Salah has had 7.
103 goals and 37 assists in 236 games v 151 goals and 66 assists in 238 games.
Salah's lowest goals total in a season is 19. Ronaldo equalled or bettered that once.

Get to fuck  :lmao
Salah doesn't get the praise he deserves for what he's done.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 2, 2024, 05:54:37 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  2, 2024, 03:27:34 pm
I was slightly amused and shocked the weekend when I found out Hitlers nephew was born and grew up in Toxeth  ;D

Hitlers half brother, Alois, lived in a house on Upper Stanhope Street and this house was destroyed in the last ever German bombing raid on Liverpool on 10th Jan 1942
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 3, 2024, 09:43:44 pm
How the Caf are all getting giddy about things that haven't happened and are still just internet rumours but they can't help themselves embellishing it all into how they'll rule the world again 😂
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 4, 2024, 05:32:18 pm
there's an ad on US tv for some weight-loss thing that involves injecting yourself.

the woman in the ad sums it up by saying" who knew that a small prick would make such a huge difference".

 :lmao :lmao

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
Roy Keane moaning about going to a party cos it's too loud then announcing that the three most overrated things are 'parties, smiling and fireworks' 😆
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 12, 2024, 09:36:13 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
Roy Keane moaning about going to a party cos it's too loud then announcing that the three most overrated things are 'parties, smiling and fireworks' 😆
He really is a proper Victor Meldrew, isn't he?
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 12, 2024, 09:42:41 pm
Was telling my lad this story earlier

Lad at my mates senior school didn't come in one Monday, wandered in on Tuesday as normal. Teacher asks why he was off "Well Sir, over the weekend I swapped bedrooms and my old room had a mirror opposite the bottom of my bed and when I woke up I'd see myself - yesterday I woke up, looked at the bottom of my bed, didn't see myself in the mirror, so I thought Id already gone to school"
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 15, 2024, 01:47:54 pm
Paul deciding to jet wash the house then complain he's freezing cold and wet through 🤷😂
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 16, 2024, 12:10:55 pm
People battering the close door button in the lift, but it stops on almost every floor on the way down to let others in.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
January 17, 2024, 04:04:32 pm
Darren Farleys Stevie G impression.

Always 'amuses me'.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 02:24:03 pm
Renewed my driving licence a couple of weeks ago. Arrived yesterday.

Been looking for it all morning and just found it in the fridge  ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 03:04:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:24:03 pm
Renewed my driving licence a couple of weeks ago. Arrived yesterday.

Been looking for it all morning and just found it in the fridge  ;D

You must have a very cool car.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 03:54:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:24:03 pm
Renewed my driving licence a couple of weeks ago. Arrived yesterday.

Been looking for it all morning and just found it in the fridge  ;D
could be a worrying sign, barney mate.
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 07:18:03 pm
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:54:40 pm
could be a worrying sign, barney mate.

In my defence, it was delivered to my mum's address. I chucked it in a bag that had food from the shop in it and just put the bag in the fridge when I got home. I'm not going mental just yet  :D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm
In my defence, it was delivered to my mum's address. I chucked it in a bag that had food from the shop in it and just put the bag in the fridge when I got home. I'm not going mental just yet  :D
ah, sounds good.

although let us be the judge of that, OK?  :)
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
I've said this a thousand times on here .

Dogs sticking their heads out of a car window when they go past .  It doesn't matter what mood Iam in it always gives us a little uplift .
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 09:34:11 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
I've said this a thousand times on here .

Dogs sticking their heads out of a car window when they go past .  It doesn't matter what mood Iam in it always gives us a little uplift .

Always, always, picture of blissful content... :D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:34:11 pm
Always, always, picture of blissful content... :D

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 12:05:28 am
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 06:48:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on December 19, 2023, 06:09:26 am
It's OK, I'm with the AA ;D

Brill that!!
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
Today at 06:52:36 am
Quote from: Claire. on January 12, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
Roy Keane moaning about going to a party cos it's too loud then announcing that the three most overrated things are 'parties, smiling and fireworks' 😆

Well, to be honest, he's probably been in that many of 'em all, he's pissed off with 'em now!! On reflection, maybe not too much of the smiling . . .
 
