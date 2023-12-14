The wannabe hard guy driving the red ford focus on the M56 yesterday morning.



I'm overtaking in the outside lane, he's behind me trying to get in my boot, leaning forward so he's nearly touching the windscreen with both hands at the top of his steering wheel.



I pull over and give him the middle finger as he drives past so he swerves right in front of me, then into the nearside lane clearly telling me that's where I should be but then has to slam on due to the traffic and swerve back into the middle lane.



He then does exactly the same with everyone else all the way down the motorway until he was out of sight.



So funny when men with low self esteem and probably a tiny dick use their cars to be aggressive and show everyone what a big guy they are 😂



There was this fella called Steve Burns, used to do all kinds of mad shit, he held wheelie records etc. Anyway, he had this old van, I think it was a Transit and was going down the motorway, same thing happened to him, arsehole right behnd him, so he lets him pass, pulls out behind this car and sits on its bumper, As the car accelerates, so does Steve. This goes on and on, the car in front is screaming it's tits off and this van is still sat on its bumper, 125mph or such they were doing, Steve had only fitted the engine out of a Sierra Cosworth in itIf anyone did it to our kid on his bike and he wasn't in a rush to go anywhere, he'd follow the car and just keep following, he once followed a fella for half an hour around a housing estate just for the fun of it, the fella probably had visions of a biker gang kicking his front door in.