Three gun-wielding thieves in Colorado allegedly robbed a cheque-cashing business, but, before they could escape, a fourth person stole their getaway car, police said.Commerce City police arrested two of three suspects on Saturday, describing the series of events as "an unexpected and ironic twist".Adding to the irony, their car may have "already been stolen", police wrote on Facebook. "We don't know."Police say an investigation is ongoing.On Saturday morning, three armed and masked people attempted to rob Hi Lo Check Cashing, the Commerce City Police Department said in a statement. They are believed to be under 18, according to local news, citing a spokesperson for the department."As the trio was robbing the business a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle," police said.