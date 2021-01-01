« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that amuse you  (Read 1890 times)

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,127
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
There was a guy getting interviewed on the local news yesterday and his name was Ahmed Karwash it amused me at the time not as much typing i out now. ::)
There's a fella on BBC North West Tonight called Phil McCann who was reporting on a story during the Petrol shortage a while ago and telling us about people panic buying.

https://www.indy100.com/viral/phil-mccann-bbc-breakfast-petrol-b1926841
Logged

Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
There was a guy getting interviewed on the local news yesterday and his name was Ahmed Karwash it amused me at the time not as much typing i out now. ::)


A few years ago place I worked at had an office in Hong Kong. One of the women was called Fanny Pong
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm »
Quote from: No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint on Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm

A few years ago place I worked at had an office in Hong Kong. One of the women was called Fanny Pong
my wife's work brought her into contact with a guy named Kong King.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,840
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,813
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.
:lmao
Logged

Offline No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm
We've a fella at work, James Kirk, who a few years ago ran the enterprise desk.




😂😂
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,714
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:04:27 am »
Three gun-wielding thieves in Colorado allegedly robbed a cheque-cashing business, but, before they could escape, a fourth person stole their getaway car, police said.

Commerce City police arrested two of three suspects on Saturday, describing the series of events as "an unexpected and ironic twist".

Adding to the irony, their car may have "already been stolen", police wrote on Facebook. "We don't know."

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday morning, three armed and masked people attempted to rob Hi Lo Check Cashing, the Commerce City Police Department said in a statement. They are believed to be under 18, according to local news, citing a spokesperson for the department.

"As the trio was robbing the businessa fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle," police said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67752007

 ;D
Logged
#Sausages
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 