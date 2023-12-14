« previous next »
Online Ray K

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #40 on: December 14, 2023, 02:37:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 14, 2023, 12:04:54 pm
Radio 3's Composer of the Week is Englebert Humperdinck and it really threw me until I googled it.

We've started putting it on in the morning as we have a newborn to soothe.
You can't mention him and not mention the fact that Please Release Me kept Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane off the UK number 1 spot.
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #41 on: December 14, 2023, 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 14, 2023, 02:29:51 pm
The wannabe hard guy driving the red ford focus on the M56 yesterday morning.

I'm overtaking in the outside lane, he's behind me trying to get in my boot, leaning forward so he's nearly touching the windscreen with both hands at the top of his steering wheel.

I pull over and give him the middle finger as he drives past so he swerves right in front of me, then into the nearside lane clearly telling me that's where I should be but then has to slam on due to the traffic and swerve back into the middle lane.

He then does exactly the same with everyone else all the way down the motorway until he was out of sight.

So funny when men with low self esteem and probably a tiny dick use their cars to be aggressive and show everyone what a big guy they are 😂

There was this fella called Steve Burns, used to do all kinds of mad shit, he held wheelie records etc. Anyway, he had this old van, I think it was a Transit and was going down the motorway, same thing happened to him, arsehole right behnd him, so he lets him pass, pulls out behind this car and sits on its bumper, As the car accelerates, so does Steve. This goes on and on, the car in front is screaming it's tits off and this van is still sat on its bumper, 125mph or such they were doing, Steve had only fitted the engine out of a Sierra Cosworth in it ;D

If anyone did it to our kid on his bike and he wasn't in a rush to go anywhere, he'd follow the car and just keep following, he once followed a fella for half an hour around a housing estate just for the fun of it, the fella probably had visions of a biker gang kicking his front door in.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #42 on: December 14, 2023, 04:28:18 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 14, 2023, 03:31:36 pm
There was this fella called Steve Burns, used to do all kinds of mad shit, he held wheelie records etc. Anyway, he had this old van, I think it was a Transit and was going down the motorway, same thing happened to him, arsehole right behnd him, so he lets him pass, pulls out behind this car and sits on its bumper, As the car accelerates, so does Steve. This goes on and on, the car in front is screaming it's tits off and this van is still sat on its bumper, 125mph or such they were doing, Steve had only fitted the engine out of a Sierra Cosworth in it ;D

If anyone did it to our kid on his bike and he wasn't in a rush to go anywhere, he'd follow the car and just keep following, he once followed a fella for half an hour around a housing estate just for the fun of it, the fella probably had visions of a biker gang kicking his front door in.

I'd love to do that 😂😂
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #43 on: December 14, 2023, 06:25:44 pm »
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #44 on: December 14, 2023, 07:39:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 14, 2023, 06:25:44 pm
It's not the singer, it's this fella

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engelbert_Humperdinck_(composer)

Who the fuck is that? Never knew Englebert the singer named himself after him.

When my two were little I played lots of Rock, managed to get them into Slipknot, the missus loved car journeys ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #45 on: December 14, 2023, 11:52:34 pm »
No idea, first I'd heard of his yesterday.

We're alternating between R3 and Absolute 80s for the moment.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #46 on: December 16, 2023, 10:06:21 pm »
Being asked by one of youngsters who help out in the pub kitchen if I know how to open a tin with a tin opener 😃
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #47 on: December 16, 2023, 10:13:51 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 14, 2023, 07:39:25 pm
Who the fuck is that? Never knew Englebert the singer named himself after him.

Philistine.
Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #48 on: December 16, 2023, 10:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on December 16, 2023, 10:13:51 pm
Philistine.

Englebert Philistine?

Was there something wrong with his humperdinck?
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm »
Sky cutting Roy Keane off mid sentence to go to an ad break  ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 16, 2023, 10:06:21 pm
Being asked by one of youngsters who help out in the pub kitchen if I know how to open a tin with a tin opener 😃

 ;D did you ask what else are you supposed to do with a tin opener
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm
;D did you ask what else are you supposed to do with a tin opener

No I didn't I just assumed they were only used to using tins with ringpulls 🤦
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 08:39:57 pm
No I didn't I just assumed they were only used to using tins with ringpulls 🤦

I've had to teach my lad how to use a tin opener, he only knows ring pull cans. Also showed him that when the ring pull snaps off, to turn the can over and use the tin opener on the bottom as it works better
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm
I've had to teach my lad how to use a tin opener, he only knows ring pull cans. Also showed him that when the ring pull snaps off, to turn the can over and use the tin opener on the bottom as it works better

A very good life skill to learn and know Rob.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:40:49 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 16, 2023, 10:06:21 pm
Being asked by one of youngsters who help out in the pub kitchen if I know how to open a tin with a tin opener 😃

reminded of me being at my aunty's and she had one of those old style tin openers without the bit you turn, just like stab it, not a fucking clue how to use it.
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:40:49 am
reminded of me being at my aunty's and she had one of those old style tin openers without the bit you turn, just like stab it, not a fucking clue how to use it.

We've got one of them in the drawer in the kitchen, I've resorted to using it when the tin opener has broken. I also use it for punching holes in cans of evaporated milk
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 16, 2023, 10:06:21 pm
Being asked by one of youngsters who help out in the pub kitchen if I know how to open a tin with a tin opener 😃
my sister's grandson was helping her download an app, with a smirk on his face and an eye-roll.

she said "knock it off, I had to teach you how to use a spoon".
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:21:53 pm
my sister's grandson was helping her download an app, with a smirk on his face and an eye-roll.

she said "knock it off, I had to teach you how to use a spoon".

I just say to mine "I had to wipe shit off your arse"
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:18:44 pm
We've got one of them in the drawer in the kitchen, I've resorted to using it when the tin opener has broken. I also use it for punching holes in cans of evaporated milk

they don't make sense, and probably caused a lot of cuts!
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:31:23 pm
they don't make sense, and probably caused a lot of cuts!

Before them, they probably just rammed a sharp knife in and cut them open, so its a development on them. I've had more cuts opening tins of corned beef than anything, the edge is razor sharp once you've opened it.
Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:32:38 pm
I just say to mine "I had to wipe shit off your arse"

Also let them know they may have to return the favour one day.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:20:10 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm
I've had to teach my lad how to use a tin opener,

I assume this is not your rabbit skinning, salmon gutting "Rambo" son Rob?
Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:20:10 pm
I assume this is not your rabbit skinning, salmon gutting "Rambo" son Rob?

It was. Rob caught him trying to open a tin of John West Tuna in Brine with a couple of sticks of dynamite.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:40:49 am
reminded of me being at my aunty's and she had one of those old style tin openers without the bit you turn, just like stab it, not a fucking clue how to use it.

We have one as a spare cos the others don't last 5 minutes or fall to pieces.  It's what we used as kids but I don't recall any of us cutting ourselves.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:50:06 pm »
There was a guy getting interviewed on the local news yesterday and his name was Ahmed Karwash it amused me at the time not as much typing i out now. ::)
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:20:10 pm
I assume this is not your rabbit skinning, salmon gutting "Rambo" son Rob?

No, its the one who wants to fly Typhoon fighters ;D
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 04:21:23 pm
We have one as a spare cos the others don't last 5 minutes or fall to pieces.  It's what we used as kids but I don't recall any of us cutting ourselves.

These are the best tin openers ever



Really easy to use and last a lifetime, due to being "self-sharpening". I have one on my key ring.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:57:50 pm
These are the best tin openers ever



Really easy to use and last a lifetime, due to being "self-sharpening". I have one on my key ring.

I have absolutely no idea how that works mate 🤷
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 03:21:37 pm
It was. Rob caught him trying to open a tin of John West Tuna in Brine with a couple of sticks of dynamite.

:lmao
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 05:29:04 pm
I have absolutely no idea how that works mate 🤷

The little notch sits over the rim of the can, the blade pierces the can lid at the edge and a kind of rocking motion as you go round the tin opens it...

Not so easy to explain  ::)
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 05:29:04 pm
I have absolutely no idea how that works mate 🤷
I've idea why it'd be on a key ring  :)
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:55:48 pm
The little notch sits over the rim of the can, the blade pierces the can lid at the edge and a kind of rocking motion as you go round the tin opens it...

Not so easy to explain  ::)

So the pointy bit pulls out away from the main part?  If so that's a modern but very cool and sleek version of what we've been talking about and I like it ☺️
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #72 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 06:03:13 pm
So the pointy bit pulls out away from the main part?  If so that's a modern but very cool and sleek version of what we've been talking about and I like it ☺️

Yes, exactly that.

No so modern though, I've had mine at least 30 years.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:06:02 pm »
you do a lot of camping?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #74 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:02 pm
you do a lot of camping?

Fair amount

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:13:32 pm
Fair amount
do you use that opener at home? 

seems strange to think "I need to open this can - where's my key ring?"  :)
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:41 pm
do you use that opener at home? 

seems strange to think "I need to open this can - where's my key ring?"  :)

Occasionally. I prefer it to other types of can openers and my keys are usually in my pocket.
