« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that amuse you  (Read 1150 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,760
  • Truthiness
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:04:54 pm
Radio 3's Composer of the Week is Englebert Humperdinck and it really threw me until I googled it.

We've started putting it on in the morning as we have a newborn to soothe.
You can't mention him and not mention the fact that Please Release Me kept Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane off the UK number 1 spot.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,753
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 02:29:51 pm
The wannabe hard guy driving the red ford focus on the M56 yesterday morning.

I'm overtaking in the outside lane, he's behind me trying to get in my boot, leaning forward so he's nearly touching the windscreen with both hands at the top of his steering wheel.

I pull over and give him the middle finger as he drives past so he swerves right in front of me, then into the nearside lane clearly telling me that's where I should be but then has to slam on due to the traffic and swerve back into the middle lane.

He then does exactly the same with everyone else all the way down the motorway until he was out of sight.

So funny when men with low self esteem and probably a tiny dick use their cars to be aggressive and show everyone what a big guy they are 😂

There was this fella called Steve Burns, used to do all kinds of mad shit, he held wheelie records etc. Anyway, he had this old van, I think it was a Transit and was going down the motorway, same thing happened to him, arsehole right behnd him, so he lets him pass, pulls out behind this car and sits on its bumper, As the car accelerates, so does Steve. This goes on and on, the car in front is screaming it's tits off and this van is still sat on its bumper, 125mph or such they were doing, Steve had only fitted the engine out of a Sierra Cosworth in it ;D

If anyone did it to our kid on his bike and he wasn't in a rush to go anywhere, he'd follow the car and just keep following, he once followed a fella for half an hour around a housing estate just for the fun of it, the fella probably had visions of a biker gang kicking his front door in.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:31:36 pm
There was this fella called Steve Burns, used to do all kinds of mad shit, he held wheelie records etc. Anyway, he had this old van, I think it was a Transit and was going down the motorway, same thing happened to him, arsehole right behnd him, so he lets him pass, pulls out behind this car and sits on its bumper, As the car accelerates, so does Steve. This goes on and on, the car in front is screaming it's tits off and this van is still sat on its bumper, 125mph or such they were doing, Steve had only fitted the engine out of a Sierra Cosworth in it ;D

If anyone did it to our kid on his bike and he wasn't in a rush to go anywhere, he'd follow the car and just keep following, he once followed a fella for half an hour around a housing estate just for the fun of it, the fella probably had visions of a biker gang kicking his front door in.

I'd love to do that 😂😂
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,355
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that amuse you
« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:25:44 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 