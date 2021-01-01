« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco  (Read 5122 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,156
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm »
Ah well guess it's another world cup i'll be skipping. Didn't bother with the last one and really didn't miss much.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,550
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:12:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority

I think South America as a whole should've asked for the World Cup in 2030 if  one or two countries were not financially capable of holding it.

Now the next time South America can bid will be 2042.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:12:43 pm
I think South America as a whole should've asked for the World Cup in 2030 if  one or two countries were not financially capable of holding it.

Now the next time South America can bid will be 2042.

Exactly what I was thinking.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,610
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:13:36 pm »
Is there a single person who isn't surprised by this?
The sportwashers c*nts have taken over everything.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,857
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
They paid a ton of famous ex-boxers and music artists like Eminem and Kanye to attend the Fury-Ngannou fight this past weekend, and they even had some shitty mini concert before the fight. Expect more of that shite in 2034.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority

Can they afford to stage it ???

Reality is that bald c*nt has promised Saudi the WC.

Being honest does it matter I didnt watch a single minute of Qatar and I detest international footy anyway.

Hope there is some breakaway where its gets binned off its 2nd rate and most managers are shite too
Logged

Offline Szobosslad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:55:58 am »
Football is dead, and the only reason I'm remotely interested is down to this club, Klopp and the lads playing for us. By 2034 it's going to get even worse than what it is right now.

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:10:22 am »
KSA submitted its comprehensive plan just 65 minutes after the announcement was made regarding the bidding process.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) promptly endorsed the Saudi bid, while Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore were still trying to recover from the shock of the sudden October 31 deadline.

Indonesia threw in the towel on October 19 and Australia was the last one to fall.

The Guardians Jack Snape reported Australia had been issued indirect warnings by some of footballs most powerful administrators not to bid.

According to Yahoo, it was Infantino himself who attempted to dissuade Australia and Indonesia. The report claims Infantino told the presidents of all AFC nations, including Australia, they should unite behind one bid.

That was followed by a message from AFC president Sheikh Salman that explicitly called for unanimous support for Saudi Arabia.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Szobosslad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:34:21 am »
Who knew Infantino would be an even bigger scumbag than Blatter.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:00:53 am »
Disappointed on a personal level that Ill miss out on the chance of seeing Australia and New Zealand host a World Cup. But ultimately its better off not putting in a pointless bid and wasting tax payer dollars like the 2022 bid.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:16:49 am »
Nothing wrong with saudi arabia getting the world cup. Everyone will criticise, then go there have a great time and come back with a bag full of money, all the important people will get rich out of it and get treated like kings.

Everyone else can do one, if you dont like it dont watch. Becks will be there, with Ronaldo Messi and mike Tyson.

Who the hell do you think you are.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 