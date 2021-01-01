Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco (Read 4741 times)
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,155
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 07:37:50 pm »
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament
Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 90,078
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 08:06:46 pm »
Ah well guess it's another world cup i'll be skipping. Didn't bother with the last one and really didn't miss much.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
Page created in 0.009 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.22]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2