Author Topic: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco  (Read 6853 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #120 on: October 31, 2023, 07:37:50 pm »
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority
Online Chakan

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #121 on: October 31, 2023, 08:06:46 pm »
Ah well guess it's another world cup i'll be skipping. Didn't bother with the last one and really didn't miss much.
Offline Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #122 on: October 31, 2023, 08:12:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 31, 2023, 07:37:50 pm
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority

I think South America as a whole should've asked for the World Cup in 2030 if  one or two countries were not financially capable of holding it.

Now the next time South America can bid will be 2042.
Offline spen71

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #123 on: October 31, 2023, 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2023, 08:12:43 pm
I think South America as a whole should've asked for the World Cup in 2030 if  one or two countries were not financially capable of holding it.

Now the next time South America can bid will be 2042.

Exactly what I was thinking.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #124 on: October 31, 2023, 09:13:36 pm »
Is there a single person who isn't surprised by this?
The sportwashers c*nts have taken over everything.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #125 on: October 31, 2023, 09:36:58 pm »
They paid a ton of famous ex-boxers and music artists like Eminem and Kanye to attend the Fury-Ngannou fight this past weekend, and they even had some shitty mini concert before the fight. Expect more of that shite in 2034.
Offline Legs

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #126 on: October 31, 2023, 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 31, 2023, 07:37:50 pm
South America gave up an entire World Cup for three group games in this tournament 

Its the heart of football, yet theocratic hell holes get priority

Can they afford to stage it ???

Reality is that bald c*nt has promised Saudi the WC.

Being honest does it matter I didnt watch a single minute of Qatar and I detest international footy anyway.

Hope there is some breakaway where its gets binned off its 2nd rate and most managers are shite too
Offline Szobosslad

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #127 on: November 1, 2023, 12:55:58 am »
Football is dead, and the only reason I'm remotely interested is down to this club, Klopp and the lads playing for us. By 2034 it's going to get even worse than what it is right now.

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #128 on: November 1, 2023, 01:10:22 am »
KSA submitted its comprehensive plan just 65 minutes after the announcement was made regarding the bidding process.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) promptly endorsed the Saudi bid, while Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore were still trying to recover from the shock of the sudden October 31 deadline.

Indonesia threw in the towel on October 19 and Australia was the last one to fall.

The Guardians Jack Snape reported Australia had been issued indirect warnings by some of footballs most powerful administrators not to bid.

According to Yahoo, it was Infantino himself who attempted to dissuade Australia and Indonesia. The report claims Infantino told the presidents of all AFC nations, including Australia, they should unite behind one bid.

That was followed by a message from AFC president Sheikh Salman that explicitly called for unanimous support for Saudi Arabia.
Offline Szobosslad

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #129 on: November 1, 2023, 01:34:21 am »
Who knew Infantino would be an even bigger scumbag than Blatter.
Online Rosario

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #130 on: November 1, 2023, 02:00:53 am »
Disappointed on a personal level that Ill miss out on the chance of seeing Australia and New Zealand host a World Cup. But ultimately its better off not putting in a pointless bid and wasting tax payer dollars like the 2022 bid.
Offline The North Bank

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #131 on: November 1, 2023, 02:16:49 am »
Nothing wrong with saudi arabia getting the world cup. Everyone will criticise, then go there have a great time and come back with a bag full of money, all the important people will get rich out of it and get treated like kings.

Everyone else can do one, if you dont like it dont watch. Becks will be there, with Ronaldo Messi and mike Tyson. All smiling ambassadors telling you not to knock MBS until you tried him.

Who the hell do you think you are.
Offline Slippers

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #132 on: November 1, 2023, 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  1, 2023, 01:10:22 am
KSA submitted its comprehensive plan just 65 minutes after the announcement was made regarding the bidding process.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) promptly endorsed the Saudi bid, while Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore were still trying to recover from the shock of the sudden October 31 deadline.

Indonesia threw in the towel on October 19 and Australia was the last one to fall.

The Guardians Jack Snape reported Australia had been issued indirect warnings by some of footballs most powerful administrators not to bid.

According to Yahoo, it was Infantino himself who attempted to dissuade Australia and Indonesia. The report claims Infantino told the presidents of all AFC nations, including Australia, they should unite behind one bid.

That was followed by a message from AFC president Sheikh Salman that explicitly called for unanimous support for Saudi Arabia.


Nothing to see here then.
Offline TSC

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #133 on: November 1, 2023, 08:45:51 am »
Id guess this Saudi WC means it will be another winter job, therefore same messing with domestic footie schedules incoming for that season, as per the Qatar WC.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #134 on: November 1, 2023, 09:03:42 am »
It'll be great. Beheaddie Howe said so incase he gets beheaded.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #135 on: November 1, 2023, 10:58:32 am »
You cant say fifa arent progressive

Russian World Cup - same sex relationships frowned upon and not normal

Qatar World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by jail

Saudi World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by death

The fact these are the hosts of some of the recent world cups tells you all you need to know
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #136 on: November 1, 2023, 12:19:54 pm »
Another World Cup i won't be watching a minute of so although the way things are going it's only a matter of years before we will be playing champions league or some other sort of competition in these shithole backward nations on an annual basis anyway so i'll be finished with football by that time anyway.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #137 on: November 1, 2023, 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on November  1, 2023, 10:58:32 am
You cant say fifa arent progressive

Russian World Cup - same sex relationships frowned upon and not normal

Qatar World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by jail

Saudi World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by death

The fact these are the hosts of some of the recent world cups tells you all you need to know

Not forgetting Russia had just invaded Crimea and FIFA still let them go ahead with it.
Offline Slippers

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #138 on: November 1, 2023, 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November  1, 2023, 08:45:51 am
Id guess this Saudi WC means it will be another winter job, therefore same messing with domestic footie schedules incoming for that season, as per the Qatar WC.

So much to look forward to.

I won't be watching a fucking second of it.
Offline stevieG786

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #139 on: November 1, 2023, 12:54:53 pm »
Refusing to help innocent civilians and babies in the Israeli genocide of Palestine but are fine to put on concerts for boxing and hosting a World Cup that no one wants to see..

Saudi c*nts
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #140 on: November 1, 2023, 01:48:50 pm »
Seriously, why aren't the major footballing nations and clubs breaking away from the corrupt shitfest that is FIFA?

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #141 on: November 1, 2023, 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on November  1, 2023, 12:54:53 pm
Refusing to help innocent civilians and babies in the Israeli genocide of Palestine but are fine to put on concerts for boxing and hosting a World Cup that no one wants to see..

Saudi c*nts
They're just c*nts that no-one likes. Their silence is deafening.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #142 on: November 1, 2023, 01:57:53 pm »
Have Budweiser endorsed this yet?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #143 on: November 1, 2023, 03:26:18 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on November  1, 2023, 10:58:32 am
You cant say fifa arent progressive

Russian World Cup - same sex relationships frowned upon and not normal

Qatar World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by jail

Saudi World Cup - same sex relationships punishable by death

The fact these are the hosts of some of the recent world cups tells you all you need to know
You couldn't make it up, could you?

Yet I read this quote form Infantino this morning:

"As we live in an increasingly divided and aggressive world, we show once again that football, the leading global sport, unites like nothing else."

 :butt

No, you clown. All it shows is that football will wallow in any gutter just so long as it's awash with bloodsoaked cash. It also shows that those running the game are vile, disgusting, corrupt scumbags bereft of any moral fibre. The only people it's uniting are the greedy, the immoral and the corrupt and the only thing they are leading is the queue to the trough where their snouts hoover up the money.
Offline bryanod

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #144 on: November 1, 2023, 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November  1, 2023, 08:45:51 am
Id guess this Saudi WC means it will be another winter job, therefore same messing with domestic footie schedules incoming for that season, as per the Qatar WC.

playing in Spain in July in 2030 won't be much worse than Saudi would be..... hope no midday Seville games!
Online oojason

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #145 on: November 1, 2023, 05:02:17 pm »

'World Cup bid process makes a mockery of green pledges  its time for reform':-

Handling of the 2030 and 2034 tournaments undermines Fifas environmental commitments, but it doesnt have to be like this

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/01/world-cup-bid-process-makes-a-mockery-of-green-pledges-its-time-for-reform




^ Fifas decision to host the 2030 mens World Cup across six different countries, requiring intensive travel, is just one way it has compromised its climate commitments


'There has been a lot of criticism of Fifas plans to host the 2030 mens World Cup across six countries (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and to relax the minimum number of existing stadiums required to host the 2034 tournament, a key decision that will inevitably lead to a successful Saudi Arabia bid. These have quite rightly raised eyebrows  climate has clearly not been at the heart of the decisions.

If fan travel makes up roughly 70% of footballs carbon footprint, how can Fifa plan to halve its emissions in the same year it hosts a tournament in three continents? And given that infrastructure is a big source of emissions around mega-events, what commitment is Fifa showing to the planet when it encourages more building in Saudi Arabia by reducing the minimum number of compliant existing stadiums from seven to four but keeping the final number of suitable stadiums at 14?'
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #146 on: November 1, 2023, 05:23:28 pm »
It's an informative article, but no one should even pretend any more that FIFA are other than utterly corrupt servants of oily oligarchs and tyrants. It's a folly to pretend otherwise, and the more journalists that call it out the better at this point. FIFA, like their masters, couldn't give two shits about the planet, or the consequences of their decisions. It could not be clearer.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #147 on: November 1, 2023, 07:44:12 pm »
It's actually incredible how obvious they've made the corruption, yet fuck all will be done.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #148 on: November 2, 2023, 12:02:32 am »
CONMEBOL only have 10 members. They really should consider a joint bid in the future.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #149 on: November 2, 2023, 04:22:36 am »
Still havent picked the hosts for the 2027 Womens World Cup but theyre rushing ahead with all this crap.
Online oojason

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #150 on: November 3, 2023, 12:34:05 pm »

'How Saudi Arabia BOUGHT The FIFA World Cup' - by HITC Sevens:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZT-VVNEBm9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZT-VVNEBm9o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ZT-VVNEBm9o



This is also a good watch from them (as is their content on the Qatar World Cup)...


'Why Is No One Watching Football In Saudi Arabia?':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LDAgWWShFkw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LDAgWWShFkw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/LDAgWWShFkw
Online oojason

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #151 on: November 5, 2023, 12:13:27 am »

'Clownish populist Infantino is complicit in Saudi Arabias colonisation of football' - by Jonathan Wilson:-

Gulf states land grab for 2034 World Cup is yet another example of cartoonish Fifa overlord putting self-interest before football

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/nov/04/clownish-populist-infantino-is-complicit-in-saudi-arabias-colonisation-of-football




^ Fifas president, Gianni Infantino, has attacked his accusers as poor, envious and corrupt.
Offline Samie

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:37:19 am »
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1725195596653293673

Quote
Exclusive: Saudi oil giant Aramco set to become major Fifa sponsor.

Comes after Saudi Arabia confirmed as only bid for 2034 World Cup.
