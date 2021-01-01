The thing with the Right (including the whole Conservative vote) is they're less than half of the electorate (maybe 45%), so the Tories can't afford to lose 10% of it it in every seat, or to have the vote split. Labour are used to splitting a vote with Lib Dems (and SNP in Scotland).



The irony of this is that Cameron and his advisors knew this back before the 2015 GE, when it was UKIP snapping at their heels, with a couple of Tory MP's defecting and others threatening to do the same.To save the Tory Party splitting, Cameron threw the entire country under the bus by promising a Referendum to try to cut the legs from the UKIP threat to the Tory vote.The utter c*nt.But now we have that abject lesson that you can't defeat a loudmouthed bully by appeasement. Even though the Tory Party itself has lurched to the right, especially on social/cultural issues, and has some real far-right zealots in its Parliamentary ranks, it's still losing votes on the right to Reform, who are just a rebranded UKIP.