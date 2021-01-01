« previous next »
How the fuck has the BNP beat lib dem and green in those two places? Are they racist shitholes?

Northampton innit. So yeah.
How do you go from Reform to The Green Party?

There's probably cross over between the NIMBY conservationist don't build on the green belt crowd, and the anti-immigrant crowd. They don't want the country to have to build over the green belt to house all these people.
Yep.  Reform are going to take a lot of Tory votes.

I still expect them to stand down.
I wasn't sure but I am now after listening to Richard Tice talking about it last night, he left no doubt Reform will be doing no deals with the Torys, he said they will be standing in every seat as well.
Interesting data on where the Reform vote would go in their absence. Not a monolithic alt-Tory block.



https://twitter.com/LukeTryl/status/1758328944640602403
It maybe disguises that many of them are/were Tory supporters but have become disenchanted.

Those that would jump to the Greens look like your classic protest voters, fed up with the Tories but won't vote for another major party under any circumstance.

I think you can also bundle Tory, "would not vote" and "another party" into people with right leaning ideals.  That's a considerable proportion.
How the fuck has the BNP beat lib dem and green in those two places? Are they racist shitholes?

There was little point voting Lib Dem or Green because they were never going to win the seat. You'd have had more tactical voting to Labour.

Reform voters at the least wanted to give the Tories a kicking (but are right wing and wouldn't vote for the above).

The thing with the Right (including the whole Conservative vote) is they're less than half of the electorate (maybe 45%), so the Tories can't afford to lose 10% of it it in every seat, or to have the vote split. Labour are used to splitting a vote with Lib Dems (and SNP in Scotland).
There's probably cross over between the NIMBY conservationist don't build on the green belt crowd, and the anti-immigrant crowd. They don't want the country to have to build over the green belt to house all these people.


Is that such a bad thing?

How do you go from Reform to The Green Party?
We were discussing the whole horseshoe thing yesterday.  A lot of cranks have ended up in the Green Party.

I'm actually more surprised people are going from Lib Dem to Reform, seems more of a stretch to go from the centre to the extremes than it does to go from one extreme to the other.
Is that such a bad thing?

In an ideal world of course it would be left, but there's conflicting priorities and IMO the housing crisis is more important than saving golf courses and maintaining the property prices of those who live in the Green belt.
The thing with the Right (including the whole Conservative vote) is they're less than half of the electorate (maybe 45%), so the Tories can't afford to lose 10% of it it in every seat, or to have the vote split. Labour are used to splitting a vote with Lib Dems (and SNP in Scotland).


The irony of this is that Cameron and his advisors knew this back before the 2015 GE, when it was UKIP snapping at their heels, with a couple of Tory MP's defecting and others threatening to do the same.

To save the Tory Party splitting, Cameron threw the entire country under the bus by promising a Referendum to try to cut the legs from the UKIP threat to the Tory vote.

The utter c*nt.

But now we have that abject lesson that you can't defeat a loudmouthed bully by appeasement. Even though the Tory Party itself has lurched to the right, especially on social/cultural issues, and has some real far-right zealots in its Parliamentary ranks, it's still losing votes on the right to Reform, who are just a rebranded UKIP.



In an ideal world of course it would be left, but there's conflicting priorities and IMO the housing crisis is more important than saving golf courses and maintaining the property prices of those who live in the Green belt.

Pretty sure that's not the aim of the green belt.  It's not in any of the literature I've read, anyway.
