Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 8639 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #160 on: February 16, 2024, 10:46:59 am »
Quote from: Jake on February 16, 2024, 10:43:06 am
How the fuck has the BNP beat lib dem and green in those two places? Are they racist shitholes?

Northampton innit. So yeah.
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #161 on: February 16, 2024, 10:47:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 16, 2024, 10:42:46 am
How do you go from Reform to The Green Party?

There's probably cross over between the NIMBY conservationist don't build on the green belt crowd, and the anti-immigrant crowd. They don't want the country to have to build over the green belt to house all these people.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #162 on: February 16, 2024, 10:47:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 16, 2024, 10:06:10 am
Yep.  Reform are going to take a lot of Tory votes.

I still expect them to stand down.
I wasn't sure but I am now after listening to Richard Tice talking about it last night, he left no doubt Reform will be doing no deals with the Torys, he said they will be standing in every seat as well.
Offline thaddeus

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #163 on: February 16, 2024, 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: Libertine on February 16, 2024, 10:35:50 am
Interesting data on where the Reform vote would go in their absence. Not a monolithic alt-Tory block.



https://twitter.com/LukeTryl/status/1758328944640602403
It maybe disguises that many of them are/were Tory supporters but have become disenchanted.

Those that would jump to the Greens look like your classic protest voters, fed up with the Tories but won't vote for another major party under any circumstance.

I think you can also bundle Tory, "would not vote" and "another party" into people with right leaning ideals.  That's a considerable proportion.
Offline Fromola

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #164 on: February 16, 2024, 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: Jake on February 16, 2024, 10:43:06 am
How the fuck has the BNP beat lib dem and green in those two places? Are they racist shitholes?

There was little point voting Lib Dem or Green because they were never going to win the seat. You'd have had more tactical voting to Labour.

Reform voters at the least wanted to give the Tories a kicking (but are right wing and wouldn't vote for the above).

The thing with the Right (including the whole Conservative vote) is they're less than half of the electorate (maybe 45%), so the Tories can't afford to lose 10% of it it in every seat, or to have the vote split. Labour are used to splitting a vote with Lib Dems (and SNP in Scotland).
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #165 on: February 16, 2024, 11:10:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 16, 2024, 10:47:34 am
There's probably cross over between the NIMBY conservationist don't build on the green belt crowd, and the anti-immigrant crowd. They don't want the country to have to build over the green belt to house all these people.


Is that such a bad thing?

Offline Lusty

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #166 on: February 16, 2024, 11:16:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 16, 2024, 10:42:46 am
How do you go from Reform to The Green Party?
We were discussing the whole horseshoe thing yesterday.  A lot of cranks have ended up in the Green Party.

I'm actually more surprised people are going from Lib Dem to Reform, seems more of a stretch to go from the centre to the extremes than it does to go from one extreme to the other.
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #167 on: February 16, 2024, 11:17:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 11:10:17 am

Is that such a bad thing?

In an ideal world of course it would be left, but there's conflicting priorities and IMO the housing crisis is more important than saving golf courses and maintaining the property prices of those who live in the Green belt.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #168 on: February 16, 2024, 11:17:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on February 16, 2024, 10:52:14 am
The thing with the Right (including the whole Conservative vote) is they're less than half of the electorate (maybe 45%), so the Tories can't afford to lose 10% of it it in every seat, or to have the vote split. Labour are used to splitting a vote with Lib Dems (and SNP in Scotland).


The irony of this is that Cameron and his advisors knew this back before the 2015 GE, when it was UKIP snapping at their heels, with a couple of Tory MP's defecting and others threatening to do the same.

To save the Tory Party splitting, Cameron threw the entire country under the bus by promising a Referendum to try to cut the legs from the UKIP threat to the Tory vote.

The utter c*nt.

But now we have that abject lesson that you can't defeat a loudmouthed bully by appeasement. Even though the Tory Party itself has lurched to the right, especially on social/cultural issues, and has some real far-right zealots in its Parliamentary ranks, it's still losing votes on the right to Reform, who are just a rebranded UKIP.



Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #169 on: February 16, 2024, 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 16, 2024, 11:17:05 am
In an ideal world of course it would be left, but there's conflicting priorities and IMO the housing crisis is more important than saving golf courses and maintaining the property prices of those who live in the Green belt.

Pretty sure that's not the aim of the green belt.  It's not in any of the literature I've read, anyway.
Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #170 on: February 16, 2024, 11:30:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 16, 2024, 11:20:18 am
Pretty sure that's not the aim of the green belt.  It's not in any of the literature I've read, anyway.

Not the stated aim, no.
Offline Fromola

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #171 on: February 16, 2024, 11:35:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 11:17:17 am

The irony of this is that Cameron and his advisors knew this back before the 2015 GE, when it was UKIP snapping at their heels, with a couple of Tory MP's defecting and others threatening to do the same.

To save the Tory Party splitting, Cameron threw the entire country under the bus by promising a Referendum to try to cut the legs from the UKIP threat to the Tory vote.

The utter c*nt.

But now we have that abject lesson that you can't defeat a loudmouthed bully by appeasement. Even though the Tory Party itself has lurched to the right, especially on social/cultural issues, and has some real far-right zealots in its Parliamentary ranks, it's still losing votes on the right to Reform, who are just a rebranded UKIP.

Yeah, I think UKIP got more than 10% of the vote in 2015, but Cameron held the Tory vote just enough by promising the referendum and the 'coalition of chaos' attack line over Labour/SNP saw them through as well. Had SNP won independence in 2014 the result might have been different. Key also was UKIP weren't just taking off the Tories they were taking Labour votes as well, particularly in red wall seats. Working class Labour voters were a key demographic for Brexit.

Plus Ed Milliband was weak and easy to attack. If his brother (who i'm no fan of) had won the leadership I doubt the Tories win that election. Cameron's high stakes gamble (to defeat a political lightweight) cost the country dear.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #172 on: February 16, 2024, 11:44:55 am »
Cameron gave the Kippers what they wanted, but it hasn't saved his party. He helped destroy the country and we've continued to suffer as the Tory Party writhed and spasmed through its deatth throes.

Cnut.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #173 on: February 16, 2024, 11:51:17 am »
Quote from: Libertine on February 16, 2024, 10:35:50 am
Interesting data on where the Reform vote would go in their absence. Not a monolithic alt-Tory block.



https://twitter.com/LukeTryl/status/1758328944640602403
The 'I would not vote' faction is important. For whom did they vote in the last GE?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #174 on: February 16, 2024, 11:55:27 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 16, 2024, 11:30:10 am
Not the stated aim, no.

We need joined up thinking, when nit comes to planning and house building.  Protecting the green belt, is not about nimbyism. The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #175 on: February 16, 2024, 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on February 16, 2024, 11:17:05 am
In an ideal world of course it would be left, but there's conflicting priorities and IMO the housing crisis is more important than saving golf courses and maintaining the property prices of those who live in the Green belt.


Come on, now, that's just silly. The greenbelt was created for reasons that still apply today. And most greenbelt that gets the go-ahead for development is agricultural anyway (the loss of which means we need to import even more food, with the accompanying food miles implications)

The 'Housing Crisis' isn't solely about the number of dwellings that there are in the UK. The main problem is the unaffordability of housing (to buy or to rent) driven by a demand for housing that is massively swelled by those buying property as an investment to rent out. It's this that needs addressing - and especially the selling to overseas investors.

There's a lot of brownfield sites (and 'landbanked' land) but it's generally unattractive to private developers because there's remedial work required and they're generally not in leafy countryside where they can charge a premium and hike their margins.

Giving greedy bastard private developers carte blanche to concrete over greenbelt is wrong on so many levels, and will do little to address the fundamental issues of affordability (the tactic of just trying to add more and more supply into the market to drive down prices has failed for years).

The way to tackle the housing crisis is a massive programme of social housing (at least 250k a year, ideally more). Build on brownfield sites - even confiscate land 'banked' by developers' to build on. Rent them out at a price that's non-profit to subvert the private rental market to bring down rental prices generally. That in turn will lead to a lot of private landlords selling-up, which in turn will gradually lower/stabilise house sale prices.

Online Elmo!

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #176 on: February 16, 2024, 12:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 12:18:40 pm

Come on, now, that's just silly. The greenbelt was created for reasons that still apply today. And most greenbelt that gets the go-ahead for development is agricultural anyway (the loss of which means we need to import even more food, with the accompanying food miles implications)

The 'Housing Crisis' isn't solely about the number of dwellings that there are in the UK. The main problem is the unaffordability of housing (to buy or to rent) driven by a demand for housing that is massively swelled by those buying property as an investment to rent out. It's this that needs addressing - and especially the selling to overseas investors.

There's a lot of brownfield sites (and 'landbanked' land) but it's generally unattractive to private developers because there's remedial work required and they're generally not in leafy countryside where they can charge a premium and hike their margins.

Giving greedy bastard private developers carte blanche to concrete over greenbelt is wrong on so many levels, and will do little to address the fundamental issues of affordability (the tactic of just trying to add more and more supply into the market to drive down prices has failed for years).

The way to tackle the housing crisis is a massive programme of social housing (at least 250k a year, ideally more). Build on brownfield sites - even confiscate land 'banked' by developers' to build on. Rent them out at a price that's non-profit to subvert the private rental market to bring down rental prices generally. That in turn will lead to a lot of private landlords selling-up, which in turn will gradually lower/stabilise house sale prices.

While this is a problem, it certainly isn't the only problem, and in fact rented properties on average house more people than privately owned so if more people owned and less rented there would be a need for even more housing. There just isn't enough housing for everyone.

I'm just not convinced this brownfield sites idea would work in reality and in the timeframe and scale needed.

i'm certainly not saying give anyone carte blanche to do what they want. Just do what they want to build over golf courses (would be great if they started with Trumps up here).  ;D
Offline Fortneef

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #177 on: February 16, 2024, 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 16, 2024, 09:10:46 am
Reform are going to absolutely destroy the Tories at the GE. They'll end up getting ~8% of the votes, but the vast, vast majority of those voters are former tories aged 50+.  You know, the blue rinse brigade from Tunbridge Wells who vote every single time. They're hammering huge holes in blue wall seats, never mind the red wall ones.

Unfair on Tunbridge Wells, places like that have a big tranche of historically tory voters who are aghast at Brexit and the culture wars and have deserted the Tories.


Offline PatriotScouser

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #178 on: February 16, 2024, 01:50:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February 16, 2024, 10:42:46 am
How do you go from Reform to The Green Party?

Extremely easily when you think of politics in left to right wing not in a a straight line but in a circle. Therefore those on the far left and far right and centre left and centre right are more aligned than you would think.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #179 on: February 16, 2024, 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on February 16, 2024, 01:50:24 pm
Extremely easily when you think of politics in left to right wing not in a a straight line but in a circle. Therefore those on the far left and far right and centre left and centre right are more aligned than you would think.


I've always thought the idea that the far-left and far-right are closely aligned is an absolute crock of shite. It's a lazy trope that is based on the actions of a few megalomaniac dictators.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #180 on: February 16, 2024, 02:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 02:04:37 pm

I've always thought the idea that the far-left and far-right are closely aligned is an absolute crock of shite. It's a lazy trope that is based on the actions of a few megalomaniac dictators.

When you see "Cosmic Scousers" and other Hippyish-alternative types align with Far-Right conspiracy theorists it starts to make sense. Likewise when you see left-wingers trying to excuse Putin's fascist-dictatorship and the invasion of Ukraine, another sadly common theme.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #181 on: February 16, 2024, 02:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 16, 2024, 02:04:37 pm

I've always thought the idea that the far-left and far-right are closely aligned is an absolute crock of shite. It's a lazy trope that is based on the actions of a few megalomaniac dictators.

Not really, both the far left and the far right are driven by the emotions of bitterness and hate. They just have different targets of their hate, although Jews are common targets of both. The megalomaniac dictators you speak of tend to be able to manipulate their supporters on the left and right to kill lots of people the, thankfully few times, they gain power because of the bitterness and hate and the fact that the supporters are generally a bit thick as well.
Offline Draex

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #182 on: February 16, 2024, 02:44:19 pm »
Welcome to Reform...



Can't put my finger on why they vote for Reform..
Offline Lusty

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #183 on: February 16, 2024, 03:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 16, 2024, 02:44:19 pm
Welcome to Reform...



Can't put my finger on why they vote for Reform..
That's my former MP there front and centre  :o
Offline whtwht

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #184 on: February 16, 2024, 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on February 16, 2024, 02:44:19 pm
Welcome to Reform...



Can't put my finger on why they vote for Reform..

A great collection of Xenophobic muppets..
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #185 on: February 16, 2024, 05:40:55 pm »
They all look ready to pop off in 12 months or less.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #186 on: February 16, 2024, 05:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 16, 2024, 05:40:55 pm
They all look ready to pop off in 12 months or less.

Hopefully.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #187 on: February 16, 2024, 06:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Jake on February 16, 2024, 10:46:32 am
I'd love to see that. Millions marching through the streets and putting Rishi's head on a fucking spike.

You'd only need a cocktail stick for that little midget rat fucks head
Offline mattD

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #188 on: February 16, 2024, 09:20:24 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on February 16, 2024, 05:13:16 am
Lovely stuff. Saw that lanky streak of piss Lord Snooty playing down the Kingswood result overnight as not that bad for the Tories. Prick. Hopefully his seat goes too in the not too distant future.

He must have been elected in a constituency full of dumb fuck toffs. They're so far beyond reason and intelligence that he's bound to get in again.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:04:06 pm »
Good Wikipedia summary of the upcoming election. Treat it as an FAQ

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Next_United_Kingdom_general_election#

The election can't be called later than December 17th, and can't be held later than January 28th. Currently, there are 57 Tory MPs slated to retire at the upcoming election.

From this, we can see that the current Tory majority is 55 - down from 80 in 2019.

https://members.parliament.uk/parties/Commons
Offline CheshireDave

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #190 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on February 16, 2024, 09:20:24 pm
He must have been elected in a constituency full of dumb fuck toffs. They're so far beyond reason and intelligence that he's bound to get in again.

Very rural, very white and very low social housing tenancy. Labour have run the Conservatives somewhat close on a few occasions. The the seat will be subject to major boundary changes for the next election though which you can assume was done to improve the chances of it staying Conservative.
