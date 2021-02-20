Read back through the last 12 months, its got fuck all to do with him leaving the club, its where he went and how he shit on the LGBTQ+ community that created the animosity towards him, then the absolute shite he came out with the try to justify him being a money grabbing bastard. Plus, the fucking Saudis then tried to drag LFC into it, with their ripping off our imagery, like we back that state. If he'd have chosen to go somewhere other than a despotic state, no-one would have had a bad word to say about him. Gerrard burned his bridges with a lot on here too when he took the Saudi blood money.



I don't need to read back over the last 12 months as I know what he did & said. As I said, I dont agree with where he went and I think he'll also regret it for the rest of his life.But I really don't think that mistake tarnishes the career he had with us and what he achieved for us as a player and captain. Anfield didnt seem to think so on Sunday as we sang his name.He's been absolutely hammered by everyone in the country for the last 12 months for every decision he's made, whether it's leaving Liverpool, joining the Saudi League, leaving the Saudi League, joining Ajax, underperforming at Ajax, being selected for England friendlies and no doubt this now allows everyone to jump back on the bandwagon to stick the knife in again.The lad made a mistake. Let it go. "You'll Never Walk Alone" are not just words in a song.