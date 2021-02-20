« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 66485 times)

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
What a fall.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,872
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:57:45 pm
Went to Saudi for the money. Left early, so made no money.

Went to a shit league in Europe to fight for his England place and lost his England place.

He has prematurely ended his top level career and completely destroyed his reputation and legacy for zero benefit whatsoever. Hell of a year he's had and he only has himself to blame.

And if his ego really is all that, he'll be thinking he could have made the difference to us winning the league. Regardless, if he stays he'd have played most games as long as he was performing (look at Endo who we wouldn't have signed if he stayed) and then there's no question Southgate picks him

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 05:30:56 pm »
Not been advised well as he.

His ego wouldn't allow him to a bit part player, why would did not go to someone like a Palace, Brentford or a Bournemouth where he could start every week.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 06:35:58 pm »
International retirement announcement incoming?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,500
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 06:35:58 pm
International retirement announcement incoming?

thought Southgate had already done that today?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:37:42 pm
thought Southgate had already done that today?
Yeah I guess, but I'm sure he'll want to make some big announcement to massage his ego.

Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm »
To my mind, Hendersons next move is player manager somewhere in the lower leagues. I dont see him at as a squad player in a middling Premier League club, nor in MLS even if both are probably his level now.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,500
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 07:06:51 pm
Yeah I guess, but I'm sure he'll want to make some big announcement to massage his ego.



He's a knobhead, but for his sake I hopre he doesn't announce it, just quietly fucks off and spares himself this reaction

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm »
Go back to Sunderland for a year on a low wage and attempt to rebuild that reputation, although Id argue the damage is probably done now. What a waste of a year for the lad.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 09:08:53 pm »
The sad part for Jordan is, given the injury crisis we had in midfield at parts this season, he'd have probably gotten a lot more minutes on the pitch this season than had initially been promised last summer.
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:29:20 pm
He's a knobhead, but for his sake I hopre he doesn't announce it, just quietly fucks off and spares himself this reaction


Couldn't agree more.
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 10:01:54 pm »
A lot of bitterness in here towards one of our most successful captains. 

He didn't want to sit on the bench and left. I have no issues with that whatsoever.

I don't agree with where he went. He made a decision and it was totally the wrong one. I'm sure it's a decision he'll regret for the rest of his life.

But people are acting like he fucked us over or something? Almost revelling in the fact it's gone tits up for him because he didn't want to be a bit part player at 32/33 years old.

He was a model professional and a brilliant captain that won the fuckin lot at the heart of arguably the best Liverpool team we've seen.

I don't get why anyone wouldn't want him to do well or find peace at another club now.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 10:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:08:53 pm
The sad part for Jordan is, given the injury crisis we had in midfield at parts this season, he'd have probably gotten a lot more minutes on the pitch this season than had initially been promised last summer.
At the expense of some the young lads who stepped up? No thanks.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,500
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:01:54 pm
A lot of bitterness in here towards one of our most successful captains. 

He didn't want to sit on the bench and left. I have no issues with that whatsoever.

I don't agree with where he went. He made a decision and it was totally the wrong one. I'm sure it's a decision he'll regret for the rest of his life.

But people are acting like he fucked us over or something? Almost revelling in the fact it's gone tits up for him because he didn't want to be a bit part player at 32/33 years old.

He was a model professional and a brilliant captain that won the fuckin lot at the heart of arguably the best Liverpool team we've seen.

I don't get why anyone wouldn't want him to do well or find peace at another club now.

Read back through the last 12 months, its got fuck all to do with him leaving the club, its where he went and how he shit on the LGBTQ+ community that created the animosity towards him, then the absolute shite he came out with the try to justify him being a money grabbing bastard. Plus, the fucking Saudis then tried to drag LFC into it, with their ripping off our imagery, like we back that state. If he'd have chosen to go somewhere other than a despotic state, no-one would have had a bad word to say about him. Gerrard burned his bridges with a lot on here too when he took the Saudi blood money.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,504
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 10:46:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:23 pm
Read back through the last 12 months, its got fuck all to do with him leaving the club, its where he went and how he shit on the LGBTQ+ community that created the animosity towards him, then the absolute shite he came out with the try to justify him being a money grabbing bastard. Plus, the fucking Saudis then tried to drag LFC into it, with their ripping off our imagery, like we back that state. If he'd have chosen to go somewhere other than a despotic state, no-one would have had a bad word to say about him. Gerrard burned his bridges with a lot on here too when he took the Saudi blood money.

I don't need to read back over the last 12 months as I know what he did & said. As I said, I dont agree with where he went and I think he'll also regret it for the rest of his life.

But I really don't think that mistake tarnishes the career he had with us and what he achieved for us as a player and captain. Anfield didnt seem to think so on Sunday as we sang his name.

He's been absolutely hammered by everyone in the country for the last 12 months for every decision he's made, whether it's leaving Liverpool, joining the Saudi League, leaving the Saudi League, joining Ajax, underperforming at Ajax, being selected for England friendlies and no doubt this now allows everyone to  jump back on the bandwagon to stick the knife in again.

The lad made a mistake. Let it go. "You'll Never Walk Alone" are not just words in a song.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 