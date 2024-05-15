« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
May 15, 2024, 10:24:25 pm
Starting to think Ten Hag might stay. What a bonkers decision that will end up being.

Another season they will have to put in the bin.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
May 15, 2024, 10:25:37 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on May 15, 2024, 10:11:26 pm
Give that man a 10 year contract and more money to spend,he knows what he's doing!  ;D



You mock, but he's pretty good.

He made that trophy disappear, then reappear again in the Anfield trophy room.

Now that's magic!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
May 15, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 15, 2024, 10:25:37 pm
You mock, but he's pretty good.

He made that trophy disappear, then reappear again in the Anfield trophy room.

Now that's magic!
Err ..excuse me ,but he was probably the greatest club manager in world football when they won that trophy..Robbie savage said so ,so it must be true  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
May 15, 2024, 10:41:34 pm
Quote from: mattD on May 13, 2024, 11:59:52 pm
That lot have a water feature in their stadium, why cant we have one?

#FSG Out

We had one on the Kop, rumoured to be the source of the Nile. but then we modernised.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:22:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 15, 2024, 11:50:28 am
Its fucking great isn't it? He's in it to make money for himself, he's like when a hedge fund bought my employers business and then sold off different divisions, stopped the Christmas bonus, cut other bonuses, made hundreds redundant and scrimped and saved like mad, stuff like no longer buying milk for the branches or the offices.

Don't I know that story, my employer sold out to venture capital a few years ago, sold us all the story about how the extra investment would help us conquer the world, but now of course my income is way down due to the virtual elimination of bonuses (the VC ghouls will make stipulations like: We must bring in 20 new deals for 20M revenue per year, then we go and win 18 new deals worth 70M and they'll say "ah, but it's not 20 new deals is it? No bonus for you! ") and yeah, all those nice touches like a 200 dollar shopping voucher at Christmas are gone. Bit of a Yaya Toure moment here, but we used to bring in a big cake from a nearby patisserie for each employee's birthday; yesterday I and 5 other employees were feted with a collective "May birthdays" cake from Coles. I don't even like cake and found it annoying having to gather around every few days for yet another cake, but it contributes to the overall sense of gloom that only venture capitalism can provide.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:30:22 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂

Thats utter crinch there I would be surprised if the football world didnt call that out for what it is utter desperation.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:39:15 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂

Im surprised they didnt knock the end of season speech from the manager stuff on the head after Ferguson stood there and said to the fans your job now is to get behind our new manager and within six months they were demanding that new manager be sacked.


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:02:02 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂
"I promise you, we will do everything to bring that trophy to Old Trafford"

Narrator: They lost 5-0 and the manager was sacked within an hour of the full-time whistle.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:16:15 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂


Jim is probably getting ETH to practice speeches, so he can be sent to work on the after dinner circuit and raise some extra cash that way.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:45:04 am
Sounds like he literally brought the roof down with his Delia impression
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:35:49 am
Quote from: Andar on May 15, 2024, 10:24:25 pm
Starting to think Ten Hag might stay. What a bonkers decision that will end up being.

Another season they will have to put in the bin.

Seriously tho, who do they actually go for?

The market isn't exactly swamped with very good managers available, just look at how badly Bayern are struggling to convince someone.

If Tuchel and Southgate are your alternatives then what's the point?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:52:30 am
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 11:35:49 am
Seriously tho, who do they actually go for?

The market isn't exactly swamped with very good managers available, just look at how badly Bayern are struggling to convince someone.

If Tuchel and Southgate are your alternatives then what's the point?

7 Hag has got to two cup finals! - they should be extending his contract....

On a serious note, the manager at United is not their main problem, it's the standards and structures behind the whole footballing operation. A Klopp type might have the personality and experience to do that, but there are not many Klopp's out there. They need their executive board to have a far better vision and invest in that space.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 12:09:28 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂


A miracle if he keeps his job after this, surely he's a gonner even if they win the cup? Step forward, Sir Gareth.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂

One of the strangest things I've seen in recent memory. Surely the Club doesn't let this happen if they're preparing to sack him? I think he stays, too.

It's truly unbelievable they hired such a grim, wooden personality - yet their fans and the Rat were the ones who told the board to hire him, I suppose. They would have rioted if not. He's a laughing stock in the Netherlands too, which makes it all the funnier. They take the piss out of him all the time on their football shows.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:27:09 pm
Yet another sob story from the Manchester Guardian


https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/16/dead-hand-of-the-immovable-glazers-keeps-strangling-manchester-united

Dead hand of the immovable Glazers keeps strangling Manchester United



Leaky Old Trafford roof was almost a too perfect sign of neglect by owners who love the money but dont seem to like the club

n February, the NFL players union carried out its second annual survey of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and lets just say it wasnt pleasant reading. Tampa Bay players reported that the changing room was not clean, constantly smelly and has a persistent bug issue. The sauna was described as dirty and/or mouldy. This barely a decade after an MRSA outbreak infected three Buccaneers players, two of whom never competed again.

In addition, players complained about being forced to pay $90 (£72) for childcare on match days (most teams offer this for free), being charged $1,750 a season for the privilege of having their own hotel room on away trips and being made to sit at the back of the plane while club staff travelled first class. Most of the blame for this state of affairs was laid squarely at the teams ownership, whom the survey ranked 29th out of the 32 NFL franchise owners, and who go by the name of the Glazer family.



Bear in mind this is how the Glazers  some of the wealthiest people on the planet  treat their most valuable employees, the ones who put their bodies on the line and make the spectacle, people they know and meet. How do you reckon they regard Manchester United fans, a bunch of regular people on the other side of an ocean who they will never encounter in their lives? Perhaps we got a strong indication of this on Sunday afternoon, as the heavens opened and so, in large part, did the Old Trafford roof.

As a piece of pathetic fallacy it was almost too perfect, too cliched, too obvious. And yet much of the subsequent commentary focused on the sodden humiliation of Erik ten Hag, cowering in his tan suit. Or the embarrassment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the day he hosted the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, in an attempt to make the case for a publicly funded redevelopment of the Old Trafford area.

Ratcliffe, understandably, has attracted most of the attention since securing a minority stake in the club late last year. There have been star hires such as Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, as well as the pursuit of Dan Ashworth. There have been stern internal emails about working from home and the cleanliness of club offices. There has been talk of transfer targets and new coaches, an assertive media presence, plenty of friendly interviews and briefings.

Ratcliffes 27.7% stake  due to increase to 28.9% by the end of this year  gives him certain levers over footballing matters, as well as a couple of seats on the board. But the Old Trafford deluge was a timely reminder of where the power still resides at United, where it has resided for the past two decades and where it may well reside for the next two decades as well. For all the talk of revolution and reinvention, this is a club still firmly labouring under the dead hand of the Glazers.

In a way, the Ineos deal has entrenched them even more firmly: giving them a handy form of public cover, a lightning rod for the clubs many failings and a huge injection of capital that might otherwise have to come from their own pockets. They are under no obligation to sell any further shares and, indeed, should they wish to offload the club to a new buyer at a future date it is Ratcliffe who would have to forfeit his stake in order to facilitate this.



Why are the Glazers so intent on retaining control of a club in which they seem so disinclined to invest their money or time and where they are roundly despised? There is a buzz phrase in macroeconomics known as the asset economy, which basically holds that in Anglo-capitalist societies, the primary determinant of social class and life chances is no longer your job, but what you already own. With wages stagnating while asset prices continue to rise, a growing societal and political rift has developed between those working to survive and those who can simply live off the inflationary proceeds of their existing assets.

Nothing changed since I left, observed Cristiano Ronaldo of his return to Manchester United in 2021. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. I thought I would see new technology, new infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20. The former chief executive David Gill remembers that the Old Trafford roof was leaking a decade ago, but because the club were champions nobody noticed.

According to the football finance blog Swiss Ramble, in the past decade United have spent less than Fulham and Leicester and barely more than Brighton on infrastructure development. Meanwhile, against a backdrop of chronic underinvestment and net debt of about £773m, the Glazer family has made about £1.3bn from share sales and dividend payments since taking over at United. This is how the asset economy works: the asset itself becomes your paycheque and everyone who needs it essentially works for you.




Its easy to see why the Ratcliffe non-takeover takeover has generated such fevered optimism in United circles. It offers the illusion of control in an uncontrollable landscape, the illusion of simplicity in a bewilderingly complex situation, the illusion of renewal when in reality very little has changed. You cant get the Glazers out. You cant see or contact them. You cant afford to buy their shares, and even if you could you cant force them to sell. And you cant overturn the culture of parasitic rentier capitalism that allows them to operate or detonate the regulatory structures that render it legal.

But we can froth about the arrival of Wilcox and Graham Potter, and fixate on levels of internal email traffic, like any of this matters. Perhaps, given the torrent of negative publicity this week, we may even be treated to a ceremonial fixing of the Old Trafford roof. Im thinking photo-ops, Im thinking North West Tonight, Im thinking Quinton Fortune in hi-vis holding a golden hammer.

Meanwhile, the turnstiles keep clicking and the assets keep sweating. After all, at a club as lucrative and popular as United, you never need to repair the roof because the sun is always shining.



Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:55:04 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm
Starting to think INEOS will be shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 15, 2024, 10:41:36 pm
https://x.com/beinsports_en/status/1790854495804576119?s=46&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw


Booooooo. "You are the best supporters in the world". 😂😂
Apparently that was Newcastle fans
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Apparently that was Newcastle fans
Ah yeah, they definitely hung around for that, then stopped booing when he mentioned the cup final and began to cheer! :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm
Maybe it will be like Rodgers - they will give him 1-2 months and then sack him? Ideally after he has spent another 100m.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:25:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm
Maybe it will be like Rodgers - they will give him 1-2 months and then sack him? Ideally after he has spent another 100m.

Waiting for Klopp to come after his sabatical?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm
Starting to think INEOS will be shite.

It's interesting. He's obviously very successful at running a chemicals company but seemingly those methods don't translate to football. Maybe he doesn't demand or need excellence everywhere at ineos? I could sort of understand it if he were to make savings in say the canteen (OK poor choice) but not with elite playing squads and coaches and physios etc. Well maybe not elite bus aspiring to be.  Come to think of it, the canteen provides nutrition, almost everywhere
has to be amongst the best.  I can see why the Glazers were happy to give him a big role. Suffice it to say I'm glad I can be interested watching it happen at another club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:22:12 pm
Maybe it will be like Rodgers - they will give him 1-2 months and then sack him? Ideally after he has spent another 100m.

We were just waiting for Jurgen to be ready to return to work, they're fucked as there's no one available to replace ten bob
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Brailsford has won in cycling.  My question is whether he follows the route Clive Woodward did in football. 

Theyve high a fair number of people who are less shit than what they replaced though. So I reckon that if you thrown enough shot against the wall some of it will stick.

They could hardly do any worse.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Brailsford has won in cycling.  My question is whether he follows the route Clive Woodward did in football. 

Theyve high a fair number of people who are less shit than what they replaced though. So I reckon that if you thrown enough shot against the wall some of it will stick.

They could hardly do any worse.

Shooting the shot, as it were?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Brailsford has won in cycling.  My question is whether he follows the route Clive Woodward did in football. 

Theyve high a fair number of people who are less shit than what they replaced though. So I reckon that if you thrown enough shot against the wall some of it will stick.

They could hardly do any worse.
Big difference between making your legs go round fast and getting a tune out of man u.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:39:22 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
Apparently that was Newcastle fans

Why would they stay behind? It's an evening match and they need to get back to Newcastle.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:47:46 am
Why did the United fans hang about as well? They had Essex to get back to.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:51:41 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:47:46 am
Why did the United fans hang about as well? They had Essex to get back to.

SirJim'llfixtheroof locked them in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:58:11 am
I work on the floor below an Ineos office, and the boss there is an arsehole who made veryone come into the office all throughout Covid and was completely anti mask. No one had a good word to say about him. Doesn't sound like a great company culture.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:27:23 pm
Meanwhile on the caff, they are taking comfort in their assertion that as a fan base, they are not as deluded as us.  One gem is this place just shits on anyone and anything associated with the club [lfc]

Charm aside, I wonder if this merely reflects substandard facilities at OT.?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:58:04 pm
I noted they could not resist reminding Anthony Gordon of his roots on Wednesday night with the usual vile chants. Clear as day whilst he took a corner. But Ten Haag says they have the best fans in the world........
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:10:46 pm

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of the petrochemicals company Ineos, who this year bought a 27.7% stake in Manchester United, is named as the biggest loser on the list, with a £6.2bn decline in his fortune to £29.7bn.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/17/british-asylum-housing-tycoon-breaks-into-sunday-times-rich-list

£29.7bn is still an obscene amount of money for one person to have but hopefully the United curse can be as bad as 'Once Everton touches you..'
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:02:19 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:27:23 pm
Meanwhile on the caff, they are taking comfort in their assertion that as a fan base, they are not as deluded as us.  One gem is this place just shits on anyone and anything associated with the club [lfc]

Charm aside, I wonder if this merely reflects substandard facilities at OT.?
Not big on self-awareness, are they? They've always been the biggest narcissistic, delusional fanbase out there. 🙃
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:04:27 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 12:58:04 pm
I noted they could not resist reminding Anthony Gordon of his roots on Wednesday night with the usual vile chants. Clear as day whilst he took a corner. But Ten Haag says they have the best fans in the world........
Was that in response to the stories that Liverpool are supposedly interested in Gordon, or just them being generally odious anyway?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:41:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Was that in response to the stories that Liverpool are supposedly interested in Gordon, or just them being generally odious anyway?
I would say the latter......odious, obsessed and jealous
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:52:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:04:27 pm
Was that in response to the stories that Liverpool are supposedly interested in Gordon, or just them being generally odious anyway?

He's Scouse, that's all the fucking c*nts need
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 03:01:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:52:09 pm
He's Scouse, that's all the fucking c*nts need

Like Roon-eh
Re: 7he Manches7er
« Reply #10399 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:52:09 pm
He's Scouse, that's all the fucking c*nts need

Trying to think whos the furthest afield to have received the You Scouse Bastard. Probably Harry Kewell.

But always funny/slightly tragic when you see them chanting it at someone like Harry Wilson who barely played a minute for us.
