Why dont they just fix that roof ?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
They hardly played out of their skins. We dominated them but didnt take our chances whereas they did.
These dickheads will come 9th
At least you beat the fuckers...3 Draws in a season, against this lot, is inexcusable. (I call it a draw- penalties are just a lucky shot for one team)
That's just 6th turned upside down.
I'm no building safety expert, but surely that can't be a good thing that water is going to places where it shouldn't be. I'm not talking about the water going from the top of the roof straight down onto the seats, but more about the water running down at the back of the stand and down the rows.
From what I've read previously that is the fundamental problem they have. Putting a quick fix on the roof isn't really the issue anymore as the whole roof needs replacing. They can't replace the roof though as the supports would also need replacing. They can't replace the supports as the rest of the stadium would crumble around the workmen.Maybe the Glazers were always thinking like Sir Jim and waiting for a taxpayer funded replacement but I don't think the Glazers are that strategic. I expect they were just trying to maximise profit and wait for Old Trafford to be someone else's problem (step forward Sir Jim).
He has a 25% stake. Glazers are still responsible.
I'm sure there was something in the deal that said he had to invest £200mn+ into Old Trafford (or maybe facilities in general). It was why he immediately tried to find a way to get the taxpayer to cough up instead.
They went from we dont want to end up like arsenal seeing 4th place as a trophy to ending up 32 points behind us in midtable. Wayne Rooney saying some United absentees werent injured just didnt fancy it yesterday. Brilliant.
I completely agree with Rooney there, I was saying the same thing yesterday to a load of manc mates of mine. And I'd be fairly sure he's talking about Fernandes there and all. He has form for crying off when he's about to play a team who he knows will embarass them. What a captain. Never mind your leaky roof or shit manager, there's your number 1 problem
Zero investment in any sort of infrastructure & maintenance since Glazers came in. Rat infested feeding areas and chefs that can't cook chicken. Long may it continue!
The Old Trafford Waterfall is still a thing (some 12 years after the first time it occurred?) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1789711575357571521& https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1789712117257429065 & https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1789713259261571448Edit: another separate video... with water running down the rows of seats - https://v.redd.it/d68pacvgj10d1 ("It's a fucking river")
https://twitter.com/CameronFozzi/status/1789713717124305022
What a dump of a ground.
All rivalry aside, this cannot be safe. If that stadium really is falling apart, there will be dodgy wiring getting exposed. Surely, at some point, their safety license needs to be looked at?
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Sir Jimbo has cancelled their end of season player of the season awards and party.
