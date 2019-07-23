I'm no building safety expert, but surely that can't be a good thing that water is going to places where it shouldn't be. I'm not talking about the water going from the top of the roof straight down onto the seats, but more about the water running down at the back of the stand and down the rows.



From what I've read previously that is the fundamental problem they have. Putting a quick fix on the roof isn't really the issue anymore as the whole roof needs replacing. They can't replace the roof though as the supports would also need replacing. They can't replace the supports as the rest of the stadium would crumble around the workmen.Maybe the Glazers were always thinking like Sir Jim and waiting for a taxpayer funded replacement but I don't think the Glazers are that strategic. I expect they were just trying to maximise profit and wait for Old Trafford to be someone else's problem (step forward Sir Jim).