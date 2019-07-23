« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 574143 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why dont they just fix that roof ?
Zero investment in any sort of infrastructure & maintenance since Glazers came in. Rat infested feeding areas and chefs that can't cook chicken. Long may it continue!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 10:15:58 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why dont they just fix that roof ?
Jimll fix it for you or not as the case may be.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why dont they just fix that roof ?

They fix what they want...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
They hardly played out of their skins. We dominated them but didnt take our chances whereas they did.

They kept going till the end and got lucky whilst we forgot where we were .
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 09:32:50 pm
These dickheads will come 9th

That's just 6th turned upside down. They're absolutely obsessed with 6th
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 10:32:41 pm »
I'm no building safety expert, but surely that can't be a good thing that water is going to places where it shouldn't be. I'm not talking about the water going from the top of the roof straight down onto the seats, but more about the water running down at the back of the stand and down the rows.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:06:17 pm
At least you beat the fuckers...
3 Draws in a season, against this lot, is inexcusable. (I call it a draw- penalties are just a lucky shot for one team)

Even worse, we didn't draw, we lost 4-3.  :(
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,840
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 12:01:37 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
That's just 6th turned upside down.
Now we're talking
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 02:08:59 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:06:17 pm
At least you beat the fuckers...
3 Draws in a season, against this lot, is inexcusable. (I call it a draw- penalties are just a lucky shot for one team)

I call it getting beat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 03:02:12 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why dont they just fix that roof ?

It distracts everyone from the shite on the field.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 03:30:06 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm
Why dont they just fix that roof ?

It's in honour of their defence.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 08:20:09 am »
What a joke of a club. Spent over a billion pound on players over the past 10 years but are too tight to get a couple of handymen in to fix the fucking roof. I reckon the Neville brothers would have done it on the cheap.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 09:40:37 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:32:41 pm
I'm no building safety expert, but surely that can't be a good thing that water is going to places where it shouldn't be. I'm not talking about the water going from the top of the roof straight down onto the seats, but more about the water running down at the back of the stand and down the rows.
From what I've read previously that is the fundamental problem they have.  Putting a quick fix on the roof isn't really the issue anymore as the whole roof needs replacing.  They can't replace the roof though as the supports would also need replacing.  They can't replace the supports as the rest of the stadium would crumble around the workmen.

Maybe the Glazers were always thinking like Sir Jim and waiting for a taxpayer funded replacement but I don't think the Glazers are that strategic.  I expect they were just trying to maximise profit and wait for Old Trafford to be someone else's problem (step forward Sir Jim).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 09:42:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:40:37 am
From what I've read previously that is the fundamental problem they have.  Putting a quick fix on the roof isn't really the issue anymore as the whole roof needs replacing.  They can't replace the roof though as the supports would also need replacing.  They can't replace the supports as the rest of the stadium would crumble around the workmen.

Maybe the Glazers were always thinking like Sir Jim and waiting for a taxpayer funded replacement but I don't think the Glazers are that strategic.  I expect they were just trying to maximise profit and wait for Old Trafford to be someone else's problem (step forward Sir Jim).

He has a 25% stake. Glazers are still responsible.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 09:45:22 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:42:28 am
He has a 25% stake. Glazers are still responsible.
I'm sure there was something in the deal that said he had to invest £200mn+ into Old Trafford (or maybe facilities in general).  It was why he immediately tried to find a way to get the taxpayer to cough up instead.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:22 am
I'm sure there was something in the deal that said he had to invest £200mn+ into Old Trafford (or maybe facilities in general).  It was why he immediately tried to find a way to get the taxpayer to cough up instead.

Ah ok.

They shouldn't get a penny. The Glazers have taken hundreds of millions in divis from the club while spending nothing on the stadium.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
They went from we dont want to end up like arsenal seeing 4th place as a trophy to ending up 32 points behind us in midtable.

Wayne Rooney saying some United absentees werent injured just didnt fancy it yesterday. Brilliant.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 10:06:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:53:12 am
They went from we dont want to end up like arsenal seeing 4th place as a trophy to ending up 32 points behind us in midtable.

Wayne Rooney saying some United absentees werent injured just didnt fancy it yesterday. Brilliant.

Didn't Fernandes feign injury and practically beg to be subbed in that 7-0 last season? Then he is "injured" before your game yesterday despite being back in full training. I bet he's ok for their final game.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 10:45:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:53:12 am
They went from we dont want to end up like arsenal seeing 4th place as a trophy to ending up 32 points behind us in midtable.

Wayne Rooney saying some United absentees werent injured just didnt fancy it yesterday. Brilliant.

I completely agree with Rooney there, I was saying the same thing yesterday to a load of manc mates of mine. And I'd be fairly sure he's talking about Fernandes there and all. He has form for crying off when he's about to play a team who he knows will embarass them. What a captain. Never mind your leaky roof or shit manager, there's your number 1 problem
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:45:20 am
I completely agree with Rooney there, I was saying the same thing yesterday to a load of manc mates of mine. And I'd be fairly sure he's talking about Fernandes there and all. He has form for crying off when he's about to play a team who he knows will embarass them. What a captain. Never mind your leaky roof or shit manager, there's your number 1 problem


Both *Bruno* and *Rashy* trained on Friday and Tenhag said they expected them to play on Sunday.
Your captain and your homegrown hero what an example for the younger players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 11:09:35 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Zero investment in any sort of infrastructure & maintenance since Glazers came in. Rat infested feeding areas and chefs that can't cook chicken. Long may it continue!
That enough about Che Neville.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 11:10:24 am »
It's glorious to witness the goings on there. Falling to pieces on and off the field. They've turned into Everton also putting in the hard yards against us and not bothering against others. The very essence of small time.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
The fans do not even seem bothered about losing. Just happy they were not trashed. How the mighty have fallen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 02:31:08 pm »
At least it's stopped raining now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 02:36:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm
The Old Trafford Waterfall is still a thing (some 12 years after the first time it occurred?) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1789711575357571521

& https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1789712117257429065 & https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1789713259261571448

Edit: another separate video... with water running down the rows of seats - https://v.redd.it/d68pacvgj10d1 ("It's a fucking river")






What a dump of a ground.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:36:45 pm
What a dump of a ground.

That's just Old Trafford being flushed.

Nothing to see here...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
23-7-19 in all competitions this season...

:lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm
The Old Trafford Waterfall is still a thing (some 12 years after the first time it occurred?) - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1789711575357571521

& https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1789712117257429065 & https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1789713259261571448

Edit: another separate video... with water running down the rows of seats - https://v.redd.it/d68pacvgj10d1 ("It's a fucking river")










Went past it on Saturday and they've been tarting up the outside. Fur coat and no knickers springs to mind.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 02:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:36:45 pm
What a dump of a ground.

Sir Jim'll Fix it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 02:51:43 pm »
Was shown a video today on the internet, supposedly of water pissing through the ceiling of the Away dressing room.
Wouldnt be surprised like.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10271 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
All rivalry aside, this cannot be safe. If that stadium really is falling apart, there will be dodgy wiring getting exposed. Surely, at some point, their safety license needs to be looked at?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10272 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:36:45 pm
What a dump of a ground.
That's ratpiss..
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 04:10:21 pm
All rivalry aside, this cannot be safe. If that stadium really is falling apart, there will be dodgy wiring getting exposed. Surely, at some point, their safety license needs to be looked at?
Yeah... one gets the feeling that roof may collapse (God forbid) at any moment.
If there are rats, they're chewing through everything, AND, if they don't care about the rats, it means there's a lot of rust and rot. That can never be safe.
Does the Prem/FA regularly inspect stadia? Whose job is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:06:26 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10273 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm »
Sir Jimbo has cancelled their end of season player of the season awards and party.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:57 pm
Sir Jimbo has cancelled their end of season player of the season awards and party.
That's understandable. Who wants to get food poisoning in the last day...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10275 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
https://twitter.com/CameronFozzi/status/1789713717124305022

Makes me think of the recent social media video's I've seen, of the new self-washing toilets (wish I could embed video's) - suits them.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10276 on: Today at 07:28:35 pm »
Old Trafford now has four stands.

The Mr. Ferguson stand,  The Sir Bobby Charlton stand, The Deep End and The Shallow End.
Logged
#Sausages
