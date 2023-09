Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.



By contrast, doesnt seem to be that much chat about how underwhelming these look. Scraped two home wins against bottom 6 sides and well beaten away from home. Their away firm was awful last season too. They have a decent unbeaten run at home but you feel that will go soon.



The football is pretty turgid. Theyre struggling to land their targets too. Ten Hag only seems to trust players hes coached before.



Worrying Times.